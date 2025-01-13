12: WAGs to Riches Coming on NETFLIX | What's REAL on Reality TV ft. Keeta Hill

Your Humble Baddies are back, and they're putting a spotlight on the scandalous lives of the WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes) community. Featuring the one and only Keeta Hill, wife of NFL superstar Tyreek Hill, this show is about to blow the lid off the high-stakes world of WAG life. Get ready for a raw conversation as these women navigate the challenges (& triumphs of being in the limelight) while building their own empires.In this episode, authenticity is the name of the game — and these ladies are here to shatter the stereotypes of the WAG culture! From balancing personal and professional lives, these women prove that they're more than just arm candy, and they've got the support systems to back it up. They dish out some no-nonsense advice to a listener dealing with trust issues in their relationship. "W.A.G.s to Riches" officially premieres on Netflix – January 22. Don't miss out on the drama, the glamour, and the unfiltered lives! Tune in. TEA SPILLED: - We're back to NETFLIX, b*tches! - Meet Keeta Hill - boss babe, tech mogul, and new mom- The swag with W.A.G.s — our time to shine- Screw the haters!!! Giving zero fucks on public perception- High-profile or not, relationships take work—okay?- The real deal: Supporting each other in the WAG community- Dear Humble Baddies, my girl's been talking with her ex…QUOTES: "I think it's good to have my side of it — [to] totally let those people know who you exactly right, as a woman like you're not just somebody he just found." – Keeta Hill "Don't let it get to you. You know what your husband's doing, you know what you're doing, and y'all have your solid relationship—nothing to prove." – Keeta Hill