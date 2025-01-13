Hit that block button, Threesome etiquette, Simone Biles anointed a Humble Baddie | Humble Baddies
In this episode, Ashley, Alexis, and Sharelle discuss Pamela Anderson's decision not to wear makeup, Simone Biles debating whether or not to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, WILD mailbag question about threesome etiquette, the Bloc, Unfollow, Mute Game, and much more! Join the Humble Baddies for their first episode on Shay Shay Media!
40:39
15: Your Favorite Humble Baddie Mail Moments!
In this BEST OF episode, your Humble Baddies tackle the messy, emotional side of relationships and self-discovery. From falling for your gay bestie to a single mom drowning in struggles, these ladies reflect on the pressures that often go unseen. Friendship drama kicks in when someone starts copying you, and things get real when jealousy rises over an ex still in the picture.This episode features a raw, unfiltered look at love, jealousy, and chaos from the HUMBLE BADDIE MAIL segment. TEA SPILLED: - 5: Girls Trip Gone Wild: Humble Baddies Take on Turks & Caicos!- 2: Sex After Birth?! Postpartum, Body Changes, Mom Guilt: They Didn't Tell Me THIS About Motherhood...- 7: Baddies Beware!!! Protect Yourself from Toxic Femininity- 14: Holidays After Divorce: Tears, Traditions, and Tough Decisions- 9: I Called My Mom OUT! Sex Ed, ROTC Nightmares, and Mammograms
23:11
14: Holidays After Divorce: Tears, Traditions, and Tough Decisions
13: Breakups, Dating After Divorce, High-Value Men vs. Women... Who Wins?
Divorce sucks, yes, but these Humble Baddies ain't afraid to get real about it. In this episode, Ashley, Alexis, and Sharelle share an unfiltered conversation about the hazy side of breakups, divorce, and dating post-divorce. Ashley's friend is going through a messy split, and these ladies dive deep into the emotional turmoil — from mourning lost dreams to navigating co-parenting. Sharelle also serves a hot tea about running into her ex and his new chick. These ladies know the importance of healthy distractions and working through the stages of grief. But here comes love life restarting and being part of the dating pool again.From the importance of sexual compatibility to defining "high-value" partners, tune in as these baddies know their worth and aren't afraid to demand RESPECT in their relationships. TEA SPILLED: - The emotional toll — DIVORCE- Stages of grief: sadness, remorse, RAGE, resentment- Encounter with ex-husband's new partner. *Awkward AF*- Navigating co-parenting and new relationships- Men & women after a divorce… "He's out there, she's healing"- Haters gonna hate!!! Women going through divorce- On defining high-value relationships- Ashley and Sharelle on having a two-way street relationship - The importance of sexual compatibility in a relationship- Hey Baddies, I'm feeling uncomfy with my boyfriend's female friend…QUOTES: "If something feels uncomfortable, don't just keep feeling uncomfortable. Talk about it, communicate, and at least [be] assertive in your relationship." - Ashley Nicole "We need to support each other instead of tearing each other down. No one's perfect, but especially in our community, we have to support each other. Whatever you're going through, go heal yourself instead of attacking someone to make you feel good." – Sharelle Rosado
38:56
12: WAGs to Riches Coming on NETFLIX | What's REAL on Reality TV ft. Keeta Hill
Your Humble Baddies are back, and they're putting a spotlight on the scandalous lives of the WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes) community. Featuring the one and only Keeta Hill, wife of NFL superstar Tyreek Hill, this show is about to blow the lid off the high-stakes world of WAG life. Get ready for a raw conversation as these women navigate the challenges (& triumphs of being in the limelight) while building their own empires.In this episode, authenticity is the name of the game — and these ladies are here to shatter the stereotypes of the WAG culture! From balancing personal and professional lives, these women prove that they're more than just arm candy, and they've got the support systems to back it up. They dish out some no-nonsense advice to a listener dealing with trust issues in their relationship. "W.A.G.s to Riches" officially premieres on Netflix – January 22. Don't miss out on the drama, the glamour, and the unfiltered lives! Tune in. TEA SPILLED: - We're back to NETFLIX, b*tches! - Meet Keeta Hill - boss babe, tech mogul, and new mom- The swag with W.A.G.s — our time to shine- Screw the haters!!! Giving zero fucks on public perception- High-profile or not, relationships take work—okay?- The real deal: Supporting each other in the WAG community- Dear Humble Baddies, my girl's been talking with her ex…QUOTES: "I think it's good to have my side of it — [to] totally let those people know who you exactly right, as a woman like you're not just somebody he just found." – Keeta Hill "Don't let it get to you. You know what your husband's doing, you know what you're doing, and y'all have your solid relationship—nothing to prove." – Keeta Hill
Join Sharelle Rosado, Ashley Wheeler, and Alexis Stoudemire as they dive into current events and women's topics with fresh perspectives and engaging discussions. Tune in to Humble Baddies, where three dynamic women have plenty to say.