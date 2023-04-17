Humanitarian Fault Lines, from Fordham University's Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs, explores what’s not going right in the world of humanitaria... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Gabriella Waaijman
Host Jamie McGoldrick speaks with Gabriella Waaijman, Global Humanitarian Director of Save the Children. They discuss a variety of topics on the humanitarian sector, including how aid work has evolved over the last several decades. Gabriella explains that while there have been improvements, there is a lack of input from local organizations. She talks about how Save the Children is partnering with local groups to help them have a say in how donor dollars are distributed. Jamie asks Gabriella about staying neutral as humanitarians which has been tested with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They also discuss the trade offs they are forced to make as humanitarians when states put pressure or even kick out aid workers for speaking out.
6/5/2023
33:06
Haiti
Host Jamie McGoldrick speaks with Ulrika Richardson, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti. They discuss the complex and difficult situation in the country. The United Nations has reported an increase in violence, with more than 600 people killed in and around the capital, Port-Au-Prince, in April. Ulrika explains what’s prompting the violence and the discussions happening to try and bring stability to the nation. She also talks with Jamie about the challenges in getting resources to people. Gangs have blocked off access to various areas, and it’s forced aid workers to use airdrops and barges to get basic necessities to those who need it. Jamie asks Ulrika about fundraising for the expensive aid response, and she lays out a framework for improving the situation going forward.
5/23/2023
30:42
David Rieff
Host Jamie McGoldrick speaks with journalist and policy analyst David Rieff, author of the seminal 2003 book A Bed For The Night. That book, and those that followed, prompted the humanitarian sector to reflect on their work and how it could be improved. Jamie speaks with David about his analysis of the humanitarian space and how it has evolved. They also discuss the United Nations, its strengths and its shortcomings. David is currently writing a book about the role of memory in the Russo-Ukrainian War, a continuation from his book In Praise of Forgetting: Historical Memory and its Ironies. He tells Jamie about that work and gives his thoughts on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
5/8/2023
39:57
Adam Abdelmoula on the Humanitarian Response in Somalia
Host Jamie McGoldrick speaks with Adam Abdelmoula, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Somalia. Adam gives an overview of the crisis in the country, with climate shocks and conflict creating a difficult environment. There are millions of people, including children, who are in desperate need of life saving assistance. After several years of poor rainy seasons, food insecurity is high. Famine is a very real risk. Adam speaks about trying to get support from donors with other crises taking attention away from Somalia. He also discusses working with officials at the national and local levels to provide aid.
4/24/2023
28:39
Jeremy Konyndyk, President of Refugees International
Host Jamie McGoldrick speaks with Jeremy Konyndyk, President of Refugees International. They go over a variety of issues in the humanitarian space. Jeremy discusses major changes he would like to see in the system, arguing local groups need a bigger seat at the table with how donor dollars are used. Jamie and Jeremy talk about current crises, including Ukraine and Yemen, and how crises today are lasting longer than crises several decades ago. Jeremy explains why humanitarians have to navigate politics, saying aid workers receive blame for political mistakes made by states. Also, Jeremy lays out his goals for Refugees International which include giving a voice to those who are being neglected.
Humanitarian Fault Lines, from Fordham University's Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs, explores what’s not going right in the world of humanitarian affairs. Jamie McGoldrick examines why these crises have developed, and he seeks to find voices to speak on these issues and what is, or isn’t, being done to address them. Jamie also looks to find answers to some of the most challenging questions in the humanitarian world.
The IIHA offers undergraduate and graduate programs, and serves the humanitarian community through intensive local training, research, webinars, conferences, exhibitions, publications and this podcast. You can find more information by visiting the Institute's website.