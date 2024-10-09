Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast

Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo Talks to the Dead LIVE | Howie Mandel Does Stuff #227
Theresa Caputo is an American psychic medium, best known for her TLC reality television series Long Island Medium.
Family Reunion with Bill Burr & Billy Corgan | Howie Mandel Does Stuff #226
Bill Burr is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster. He has released multiple stand-up comedy specials, including You People Are All the Same, I'm Sorry You Feel That Way, Walk Your Way Out, and Paper Tiger & Drop Dead Years Coming March 14, 2025 on Hulu.
Billy Corgan Jr. is an American guitarist, Bill Burr's Half Brother, singer, songwriter, and professional wrestling promoter. He is best known as the co-founder, lead guitarist, primary songwriter, singer, and only constant member of alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins.
We Ask Gene Simmons About The Future of KISS | Howie Mandel Does Stuff #225
Gene Simmons is an American musician. Also known by his stage persona "The Demon", he was the bassist and co-lead singer of the hard rock band Kiss, which he co-founded with Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in the early 1970s until their retirement in 2023.
To Catch a Podcast with Chris Hansen | Howie Mandel Does Stuff #224
Chris Hansen is an American television presenter, journalist, and YouTube personality. During his tenure as a correspondent for Dateline NBC, he hosted the program's segment To Catch a Predator (2004–2007), which revolved around catching potential Internet predators using a sting operation. Despite the segment's three-year run, its popularity has led Hansen to host similarly-formatted shows on other networks.
Welcome to the most quick-witted and inappropriate podcast of all time hosted by comedian Howie Mandel and his cohost (and daughter) Jackelyn Shultz. Together, these two make prank calls, discuss pop culture, interview interesting people, say weird things, chat with listeners, get deep.. Add Howie Mandel Does Stuff to your guilty pleasure list every Tuesday. Subscribe, rate and review! This message has been approved by the Croatians and the Croatians only.