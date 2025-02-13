HoS: Razib Khan's Big History Reveal

And now for something completely different…Razib Khan, beyond being a fine friend of pod, is an excellent genetic historian. He’s written a fascinating article about how Europe once had a burgeoning civilization…thousands of years before history as we know it began. We just haven’t understood much about a once thriving continent because these societies were largely wiped out by the people who became “Europeans”. These revelations turn a lot of conventional historical wisdom about ancient history on its head. Quoting Razib: Neolithic Europe was one of Eurasia’s most advanced regions 5,000 years ago, nearly on par with the Near East, matching India and surpassing China in material terms. In some domains, like gold-work, Europe was the pioneer. We may have forgotten this Europe, but it was hardly a backwater. It was a central engine of world civilization 5,000 years ago.Through the magic of modern technology, we’re getting new insights into this lost world. With increasing clarity, we’re also seeing just how brutal human life was in pre modernity. It’s not sports or media exactly, but I just had to discuss this all with Razib. I believe it’s important information and I can’t stop thinking about it. Topics include: * Where everybody came from* How nobody is really from anywhereThanks for reading House of Strauss! This post is public so feel free to share it. This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.houseofstrauss.com/subscribe