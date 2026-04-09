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Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

Brenda Zane
EducationHealth & Wellness
Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health
Latest episode

320 episodes

  • Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

    Is Your Anxiety Making Your Kid's Addiction Worse?, with Maya Kruger

    04/09/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    ABOUT THE EPISODE:
    Maya Kruger grew up knowing, in a way children simply know things, that mothers die. Her own mother had lost her mother suddenly at 26, and the shadow of that loss shaped everything, including the fierce, almost desperate closeness Maya and her mother shared. She was so convinced that by leaving nothing unsaid, she could somehow protect what they had. Then, the evening after a morning hike together, her mother was killed in a car accident. Maya was 18, not yet fully formed, and suddenly on her own in a way she had spent her whole childhood bracing for and still could not have prepared for.
    What followed was not a clean grief. It was the kind that gets woven into everything, into the acting conservatory she attended in Tel Aviv, into the plays she wrote for the national theater, into a one-woman show called Hand Me Downs where she played her grandmother, her mother, and herself all at once. She got into Juilliard and could not go. She got into drama programs in the States and found herself, over and over, cast as other people's mothers, which she describes as both a wound and a doorway. It was not until she was sitting alone for three days on an Outward Bound solo in the Utah desert, nine crackers a day and a whistle around her neck, that something cracked open.
    She is now a psychotherapist, trauma specialist, and founder of Overture Therapy in New York, where she works with anxious moms navigating the ways that a child's crisis can bring every old wound roaring back to the surface.
    This conversation goes somewhere I was not entirely prepared for. Maya reframes anxiety in a way that stopped me cold, and she has a way of talking about the guilt and shame that lives in a mother's body when her child is struggling that made me feel genuinely seen. She says something about what anxiety is actually asking for that I keep returning to.
    If you have ever felt like your child's struggle has cracked open something in you that you did not know was still there, this one is for you.
    You'll learn:
    Why Maya grew up believing mothers disappear, and what she tried to do about it
    What maladaptive behavior actually is, and why context changes everything
    The reframe she offers for anxiety that makes it something other than the enemy
    What she means by parking next to yourself, and why it is so hard to do
    The message an anxious mom is actually passing to her kids, and how to change it
    EPISODE RESOURCES:
    Free, 15-minute consultation with Overture Therapy
    Overture Therapy website
    Hear Brenda Zane on Maya’s podcast, “How Did You Get Here?” episode 22
    This podcast is part of a nonprofit called Hopestream Community
    Learn about The Stream, our private online community for moms
    Find us on Instagram here
    Watch the podcast on YouTube here
    Download a free e-book, Worried Sick: A Compassionate Guide For Parents When Your Teen or Young Adult Child Misuses Drugs and Alcohol

    Hopestream Community is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an Amazon Associate. We may make a small commission if you purchase from our links.
  • Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

    Your Calm Is Your Child's Best Drug, with Hunter Clarke-Fields

    04/02/2026 | 52 mins.
    ABOUT THE EPISODE:
    Hunter Clarke-Fields was a painter. She had a graduate degree in art education, a high school teaching job, and what looked from the outside like a creative life. What nobody could see was that she was white-knuckling her way through it, cycling between intense highs and pits of despair she could not explain, having panic attacks in the hallways before she had any tools to handle them. She reached for yoga, then for books on mindfulness, and read about it for years before she finally, at 27, sat down and actually tried.
    She set a timer for 10 minutes and sat there thinking the whole time. She was certain she was doing it wrong. But two months in, she looked back and realized she had not fallen into a single pit. Not one. For someone who had been cycling into darkness every couple of weeks for most of her adult life, that was not a small thing. It was everything. And it sent her down a path she never expected, one that eventually turned her into the Mindful Mama Mentor, a podcast host, a mindfulness teacher, and the bestselling author of Raising Good Humans.
    Hunter now teaches mindfulness to parents all over the world, with over 20 years of meditation practice behind her and two daughters who, she will freely admit, grew up slightly allergic to the whole thing.
     I wanted to have this conversation because I think mindfulness gets written off as vague or soft, and Hunter makes it anything but. She explains what is actually happening in your brain when you blow up at your kid, why longer exhales are not just a cliche, and what she calls the Three R's, a framework so simple you will remember it in the worst moment. She also says something about feelings being like toddlers that I keep coming back to. 
    If you have ever thought that mindfulness is not for you, or that you are too far gone to start, this one is for you.
    You'll learn:
    Why Hunter spent two months certain she was meditating wrong.
    The part of mindfulness most people skip that changes everything.
    Her Three R's for the moments you most want to lose it.
    What she says feelings are like, and why it reframes everything.
    The one thing she would tell a struggling parent to try today.
    EPISODE RESOURCES:
    Hunter Clarke-Fields website
    Raising Good Humans Book
    Mindful Mama Podcast
    This podcast is part of a nonprofit called Hopestream Community
    Learn about The Stream, our private online community for moms
    Find us on Instagram here
    Watch the podcast on YouTube here
    Download a free e-book, Worried Sick: A Compassionate Guide For Parents When Your Teen or Young Adult Child Misuses Drugs and Alcohol

    Hopestream Community is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an Amazon Associate. We may make a small commission if you purchase from our links.
  • Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

    Using CRAFT, Getting Results, Still Questioning: Coaching Episode

    03/26/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    ABOUT THE EPISODE:
    When Marie's son was diagnosed with ADHD at eight, she did what devoted parents do. She learned everything and got to work. By the time weed entered the picture in his teens, she had already lined up CRAFT counselors, drug and alcohol specialists, an at-risk youth petition, even a street artist mentor. She is a school psychologist. She had the frameworks, the language. None of it stopped what was coming.
    What followed were years of watching him cycle through residential treatment, partial hospitalization, therapeutic boarding school, sober living, and inpatient care, all before nineteen. When he came home and relapsed within days, Marie and her husband made the call she'd been bracing for: he couldn't live with them anymore. And something unexpected happened inside her.
    Today, her son has a job. He calls. He showed up to his dad's birthday and ate cake with relatives he hadn't seen in years. Marie listens without lecturing. She is only now learning what it means to help herself.
    This is one of the most honest accounts I've heard of doing everything right and still feeling unsure.
    If you've done everything you can think of and you're still waiting, this one's for you.
    You’ll learn:
    The moment Marie felt a significant shift inside her after her son relapsed and had to leave home
    What “active waiting” looks like in practice, and how that doesn’t mean ‘letting go’
    The specific kind of change talk Marie started hearing from her son, and what it signals about where he is in his process
    How Marie and her husband are thinking through the next housing crisis before it happens, including a practical tool for staying grounded when everything hits at once
    The shift from parenting mode to consulting mode, and what it looks like to give your child a voice in solutions without solving everything for them
    EPISODE RESOURCES:
    Clear30 App - helps people take a 30 day break from weed
    Jessica Lahey’s “The Gift of Failure”
    This podcast is part of a nonprofit called Hopestream Community
    Learn about The Stream, our private online community for moms
    Find us on Instagram here
    Watch the podcast on YouTube here
    Download a free e-book, Worried Sick: A Compassionate Guide For Parents When Your Teen or Young Adult Child Misuses Drugs and Alcohol

    Hopestream Community is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an Amazon Associate. We may make a small commission if you purchase from our links.
  • Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

    Why Kids Get Estranged From Loving Families, with Sally Harris

    03/19/2026 | 48 mins.
    ABOUT THE EPISODE:
    When Sally Harris’s middle daughter started down a dangerous path at 14, she did what most devoted mothers do. She fought hard to fix it. Boarding school. Rehab. Anything and everything she could think of. What she did not expect was that the hardest decade of her life was still ahead, or that the coping mechanism she reached for would quietly become a crisis of its own.
    Her daughter’s story wound through some of the darkest places a mother can imagine, and Sally will tell you she did not handle it with grace. She handled it the way most of us do: imperfectly, desperately, and often in ways that made things worse. What turned everything around was not something she did for her daughter. It was something she finally did for herself.
    Ten years later, her daughter is back. They speak together publicly. They laugh about things that were anything but funny at the time. Sally now coaches moms who are somewhere in the middle of their own version of this, and she brings the kind of clarity you can only get from having actually lived it.
    This conversation goes to places I do not hear enough people talking about honestly: what it does to a mother when her child goes silent, the ways we unknowingly push them further, and what it actually looks like to do the work on yourself while your child is still out there struggling. Sally asks one question of every mom she works with, and I think it will stay with you.
    If your child has asked for space, cut contact, or simply drifted somewhere you cannot reach, this one is for you.
    You’ll learn:
    The coping mechanism Sally reached for and what finally made her put it down for good
    Why honoring a requested pause is harder than it sounds, and what happens when we do not
    What Sally means by "father wounds" and how often they show up in the families she works with
    The one question she asks every mom she coaches, and why the answer changes everything
    A practical tool she calls a personal board of directors, and why your friends probably should not be on it.

    EPISODE RESOURCES:
    Sally Harris YouTube Channel
    Sally Harris website
    This podcast is part of a nonprofit called Hopestream Community
    Learn about The Stream, our private online community for moms
    Find us on Instagram here
    Watch the podcast on YouTube here
    Download a free e-book, Worried Sick: A Compassionate Guide For Parents When Your Teen or Young Adult Child Misuses Drugs and Alcohol

    Hopestream Community is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an Amazon Associate. We may make a small commission if you purchase from our links.
  • Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

    What’s Tough Love and Does It Work For Addiction? With Cathy Cioth

    03/12/2026 | 55 mins.
    ABOUT THE EPISODE:
    Tough love. Two words that get thrown around constantly in the addiction world, and yet nobody can quite agree on what they mean. Kick them out. Cut them off. Save yourself. That’s the version I heard early on, and I couldn’t do it. Not because I was too soft, but because something about it felt fundamentally wrong - especially with a teenager.
    In this episode, Cathy and I get practical on the topic of this illusive thing called “tough love.” We walk through the nine actual actions we took with our own kids, in order, from the very first steps all the way to the hardest ones (ones we call “strong love”) as a way of demonstrating action, not theories. Just two moms who were figuring it out as we went, without the language, community or support we needed at the time.
    YOU’LL LEARN:
    What Dr. Gabor Maté said about tough love that stopped me cold
    Why I stopped using the phrase “tough love” and what I call it instead
    Nine “strong love” actions Cathy and I took with our own kids, and what we wish we had done differently
    The thing every person in recovery has told me about what finally changed things for them
    The two books I recommend to every parent, no matter where you are in this
    EPISODE RESOURCES:
    Heather Hayes on Hopestream episode 111
    Mary Crocker Cook on Hopestream episode 223
    Jessica Lahey on Hopestream episode 163
    Trish Ruggles on Hopestream episode 313
    Safe Enough To Change course in Hopestream Community’s Limited Membership
    This podcast is part of a nonprofit called Hopestream Community
    Learn about The Stream, our private online community for moms
    Find us on Instagram here
    Watch the podcast on YouTube here
    Download a free e-book, Worried Sick: A Compassionate Guide For Parents When Your Teen or Young Adult Child Misuses Drugs and Alcohol

    Hopestream Community is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an Amazon Associate. We may make a small commission if you purchase from our links.

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About Hopestream: Parenting Kids Through Addiction & Mental Health

When your teen or young adult is misusing drugs or alcohol, you need more than just tactics—you need hope, healing, and a path forward for your entire family.Hopestream delivers expert guidance and emotional support for parents navigating their child's substance use and mental health struggles. Hosted by Brenda Zane, Mayo Clinic Certified health coach and CRAFT-trained Parent Coach who nearly lost her son to addiction, this podcast goes beyond "how to get them into treatment" to address the full ecosystem of this journey.Episodes features:Leading addiction, prevention, and treatment expertsReal stories from families who've been thereEvidence-based strategies for helping your childSelf-care and coping tools for parentsDeeper conversations about finding meaning, joy, and even unexpected blessings through the hardest timesWhether you're dealing with a teen or young adult's drug use, alcohol misuse, or co-occurring mental health challenges, Hopestream offers the comprehensive support other parenting and addiction podcasts miss. This is your safe space to heal, learn, and discover you're not alone.New episodes weekly. Join us between the episodes at hopestreamcommunity.org.
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EducationHealth & WellnessKids & FamilyMental HealthParentingSelf-Improvement

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