Hope for Right Now: A Walking with Purpose Podcast

Episode 49: Sensitivity

Join Lisa and Laura as they kick off the new year with a brand new four-part series: Feminine Genius. There are four components in the feminine genius: receptivity, sensitivity, generosity, and maternity. Each week, through the writings of Saint Edith Stein, personal stories, and the Word of God, Lisa and Laura will unpack one of these components. This is week two, and it's all about sensitivity! Do you struggle with being too sensitive? What if we told you that women who are sensitive to the inner workings of their hearts are likely to be sensitive to the hearts of other people? Sensitivity is not a flaw, it is a gift. So go on and grab your coffee, and settle in, as we unwrap the gift of our sensitive hearts! Open your Heart to our key Scripture. Galatians 6:2–5: Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. If anyone thinks they are something when they are not, they deceive themselves. Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load. (NIV) Open your Bible to Scriptures referenced in this episode. Luke 10:41: The Lord said to her in reply, "Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things." Matthew 11:28: Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Psalm 22: The Lord ruleth me: and I shall want nothing. (Douay-Rheims) Romans 12:15: Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. (NIV) 1 Peter 3:8: Finally, all of you, be of one mind, sympathetic, loving toward one another, compassionate, humble. Galatians 5:22–23: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such there is no law. Colossians 3:12: Therefore, as God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. (NIV) Invite Him in with this episode's questions for reflection. Is there a load I am carrying for a loved one that I need to lay down? If so, write it down. Write down Colossians 3:12 and look at the qualities: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Ask which of these qualities am I short on supply? (If you are brave and open to receiving the answer without being defensive, ask a spouse or close friend.) Ask God to increase this quality/virtue in you. Show mentions. Lisa Brenninkmeyer, Discovering Our Dignity Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend, Boundaries