Hope for Right Now: A Walking with Purpose Podcast

Walking with Purpose
  • Episode 49: Sensitivity
    Join Lisa and Laura as they kick off the new year with a brand new four-part series: Feminine Genius. There are four components in the feminine genius: receptivity, sensitivity, generosity, and maternity. Each week, through the writings of Saint Edith Stein, personal stories, and the Word of God, Lisa and Laura will unpack one of these components. This is week two, and it’s all about sensitivity! Do you struggle with being too sensitive? What if we told you that women who are sensitive to the inner workings of their hearts are likely to be sensitive to the hearts of other people? Sensitivity is not a flaw, it is a gift. So go on and grab your coffee, and settle in, as we unwrap the gift of our sensitive hearts! Open your Heart to our key Scripture. Galatians 6:2–5: Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. If anyone thinks they are something when they are not, they deceive themselves. Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load. (NIV) Open your Bible to Scriptures referenced in this episode. Luke 10:41: The Lord said to her in reply, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things.” Matthew 11:28: Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Psalm 22: The Lord ruleth me: and I shall want nothing. (Douay-Rheims) Romans 12:15: Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. (NIV) 1 Peter 3:8: Finally, all of you, be of one mind, sympathetic, loving toward one another, compassionate, humble. Galatians 5:22–23: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such there is no law. Colossians 3:12: Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. (NIV) Invite Him in with this episode’s questions for reflection. Is there a load I am carrying for a loved one that I need to lay down? If so, write it down.  Write down Colossians 3:12 and look at the qualities: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Ask which of these qualities am I short on supply? (If you are brave and open to receiving the answer without being defensive, ask a spouse or close friend.) Ask God to increase this quality/virtue in you. Our presenting sponsor is Hallow. Hallow is the #1 prayer and meditation app dedicated to helping you grow closer to God and find peace with thousands of guided prayers and meditations. Hallow offers daily prayers with Scripture, contemplation, sleep prayers, rosaries, and so much more, making it a great resource for growing closer to God in 2025. The app makes it so easy to set up a routine to help you stay consistent. Visit hallow.com/walkingwithpurpose to get 3 months of Hallow free! Show mentions. Lisa Brenninkmeyer, Discovering Our Dignity Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend, Boundaries Let’s stay connected. Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform.  Want to keep the conversation going? Join our private Facebook community. Stay in the know. Connect with us today.  We are committed to creating content that is free and easily accessible to every woman—especially the one looking for answers but unsure of where to go. If you've enjoyed this podcast, prayerfully consider making a donation to support it and other WWP outreach programs that bring women closer to Christ. Learn more about WWP on our website. Our shop. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
  • Episode 48: Receptivity
    Welcome to Season 2 of Hope for Right Now: A Walking with Purpose Podcast. This week Lisa and Laura kick off the new year with a brand new four-part series: Feminine Genius. Saint John Paul II coined the phrase “feminine genius” in his open letter titled, Mulieris Dignitatem (On the Dignity and Vocation of Women). In it he writes:  “The Church gives thanks for all the manifestations of the feminine ‘genius’ which have appeared in the course of history, in the midst of all peoples and nations; she gives thanks for all the charisms which the Holy Spirit distributes to women in the history of the People of God, for all the victories which she owes to their faith, hope and charity: she gives thanks for all the fruits of feminine holiness.”  There are four components in the feminine genius: receptivity, sensitivity, generosity, and maternity. Each week, through the writings of Saint Edith Stein, personal stories, and the Word of God, Lisa and Laura will unpack one of these components. This week, it’s all about receptivity!  So ladies, are you ready to unleash your feminine genius? Grab your Bible and let’s go! Open your Heart to our key quote. Saint Edith Stein: The world doesn’t need what women have, it needs what women are. Open your Bible to Scriptures referenced in this episode. James 1:6: But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. Invite Him in with this episode’s questions for reflection. How can you be more receptive to others around you? Maybe it’s putting your phone away and looking your people in the eyes? Maybe it’s striking up a conversation in the pharmacy line? Maybe it's waiting up for someone to come home or inviting someone into your home? This week, choose one way you will intentionally be receptive to those around you. Show mentions. Pope John Paul II, Mulieris Dignitatem William Golding, The Lord of the Flies Carrie Gress and Noelle Mering, Theology of the Home Billy Joel, Piano Man, “You’re My Home” Our presenting sponsor is SoulCore. SoulCore is an invitation to nourish body, mind, and soul through prayer and movement. Live classes are offered around the globe, and digital offerings are available in the SoulCore shop and SoulCore app.  Hope for Right Now listeners can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial to the Online Streaming Studio in the SoulCore app. Enter promo code 30FREE when you sign up at app.soulcore.com. Discover the beauty and transforming power of the rosary. Visit SoulCore.com to begin your SoulCore journey today!  Let’s stay connected. Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform.  Want to keep the conversation going? Join our private Facebook community. Stay in the know. Connect with us today.  We are committed to creating content that is free and easily accessible to every woman—especially the one looking for answers but unsure of where to go. If you've enjoyed this podcast, prayerfully consider making a donation to support it and other WWP outreach programs that bring women closer to Christ. Learn more about WWP on our website. Our shop. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
  • Episode 47: Mary, Morning Star
    Join Lisa and Laura for the last week of our 4-week Advent series, House of Gold. The Virgin Mary is called the House of Gold because she was Jesus’ resting place: the one who threw the doors wide open with her YES. Mary made room for Jesus, and she has room in her heart for each one of us, too. This final week, they unpack the Marian title, Mary, Morning Star. Out of all the weeks in the Advent season, this is the week we really struggle to keep our eyes on Jesus. How can Mary, Morning Star, help us get everything accomplished in the next few days while remaining in Christ? Grab a coffee, hit play, and find out! Open your Heart to our key Scripture. Galatians 6:9: And let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart. Open your Bible to other Scriptures referenced in this episode. Luke 1:29: But she was greatly troubled at the saying, and considered in her mind what sort of greeting this might be. 1 Corinthians 8:1: “Knowledge” puffs up, but love builds up. Invite Him in with this episode’s reflection. Instead of a journaling question, as you go through the busyness of the day, be mindful to look up—up to the star—and to call on Mary.  Show mentions. Caitlin Bean and Laura Phelps, House of Gold: A Walking with Purpose Advent Reflection Brother Lawrence, The Practice of the Presence of God Susanna Wesley Caryll Houselander, The Reed of God Kate Bowler, Christmas Blessing Let’s stay connected. Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform.  Want to keep the conversation going? Join our private Facebook community. Stay in the know. Connect with us today.  We are committed to creating content that is free and easily accessible to every woman—especially the one looking for answers but unsure of where to go. If you've enjoyed this podcast, prayerfully consider making a donation to support it and other WWP outreach programs that bring women closer to Christ. Learn more about WWP on our website. Our Shop. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
  • Episode 46: Mary, Queen of Martyrs
    Join Lisa and Laura for our 4-week Advent series, House of Gold. The Virgin Mary is called the House of Gold because she was Jesus’ resting place: the one who threw the doors wide open with her YES. Mary made room for Jesus, and she has room in her heart for each one of us, too. In this third week of Advent, they unpack the Marian title, Mary, Queen of Martyrs. Why is Mary a martyr if she didn’t die a martyr's death? Why are we focusing on suffering during the happiest time of year? These questions, and many more, are answered in today’s episode. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in—you do not want to miss this episode! Open your Heart to our key Scripture.  Luke 2:35: And a sword will pierce through your own soul also. Open your Bible to other Scriptures referenced in this episode.  Revelation 2:4–5: You do not love as you did at first. Remember then how far you have fallen. Repent and live as you lived at first. (Phillips) John 19:25: But standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Mag’dalene. Ephesians 6:12–14: For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore. Mark 5:41: “Talitha koum,” which means, “Little girl, I say to you, arise!” Romans 8:26: In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. (NIV) Invite Him in with this episode’s questions for reflection. What suffering are you trying to control? What are you doing instead of letting it be done? Ask for the grace to have faith in God’s plan and trust that He is making all things new.  Show mentions. Caitlin Bean and Laura Phelps, House of Gold: A Walking with Purpose Advent Reflection St. Alphonsus Liguori quote Thomas à Kempis, The Imitation of Christ Seven Sorrows Rosary N.T. Wright, Into the Heart of Romans Pope Paul VI, Lumen Gentium 58 Mother Mary Angelica, EWTN Let’s stay connected. Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform.  Want to keep the conversation going? Join our private Facebook community. Stay in the know. Connect with us today.  We are committed to creating content that is free and easily accessible to every woman—especially the one looking for answers but unsure of where to go. If you've enjoyed this podcast, prayerfully consider making a donation to support it and other WWP outreach programs that bring women closer to Christ. Learn more about WWP on our website. Our Shop. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
  • Episode 45: Mary, Queen of Peace
    Join Lisa and Laura for our 4-week Advent series, House of Gold. The Virgin Mary is called the House of Gold because she was Jesus’ resting place: the one who threw the doors wide open with her YES. Mary made room for Jesus, and she has room in her heart for each one of us, too. In this second week of Advent they unpack the Marian title, Mary, Queen of Peace. Everyone longs for peace, especially at Christmas, but true peace in our hearts and homes is going to take more than lighting a scented candle; we need to set our hearts on fire for Jesus. Who better to help us than His Mother, the Queen of Peace? Get ready to open your heart, open your Bible, and let Peace in! Open your Heart to our key Scripture. Romans 12:2: Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind. Open your Bible to other Scriptures referenced in this episode. 2 Corinthians 2:14–15: But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumph, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere. For we are the aroma of Christ. Galatians 5:22: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness. John 19:27: Behold, your Mother! Luke 1:38: And Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.” And the angel departed from her. Luke 1:28: Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with you! Invite Him in with this episode’s questions for reflection. This week we have an Advent challenge! Start your day in prayer every day, specifically, praying the Hail Mary (slowly and reflectively). Put yourself in the annunciation story. Hear the angel calling the Holy Spirit down, and ask Him to break down doors that are keeping you from surrendering everything to God.  Show mentions. Caitlin Bean and Laura Phelps, House of Gold: A Walking with Purpose Advent Reflection St. Girard quote Yankee Candle, Autumn Wreath Tyler Candle Company, Family Tradition Carrie Gress and Noelle Mering, Theology of the Home Caryll Houselander, The Reed of God The Lila Rose Podcast, E153: The Life-Changing Power of the Rosary with Gabe Castillo Our presenting sponsor is Hallow. Hallow is the number 1 prayer and meditation app dedicated to helping you grow closer to God and find peace with thousands of guided prayers and meditations. This Advent, join Hallow’s Advent Pray25 prayer challenge for an incredible way to experience the healing and transformational power of God. Featuring Jonathan Roumie, Bear Grylls, and Pastor Francis Chan. And enjoy Christmas music from Gwen Stefani, Lauren Daigle, Sarah Kroger, and Matt Maher. Visit hallow.com/walkingwithpurpose to get 3 months of Hallow free!  Let’s stay connected. Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform.  Want to keep the conversation going? Join our private Facebook community. Stay in the know. Connect with us today.  We are committed to creating content that is free and easily accessible to every woman—especially the one looking for answers but unsure of where to go. If you've enjoyed this podcast, prayerfully consider making a donation to support it and other WWP outreach programs that bring women closer to Christ. Learn more about WWP on our website. Our Shop. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
In a world where levels of despair are rising, we need more than mindfulness or positive affirmations. We need a lifeline we can count on. Join Lisa Brenninkmeyer, Walking with Purpose founder and CEO, and her friend, Laura Phelps, Catholic author and speaker, as they set out to help you dispel the darkness and become a woman grounded in hope. Each week you’ll dive into Scripture, learning how to connect God’s Word with your everyday life. No matter where you are on the spiritual journey, if you’re searching for hope, this podcast is for you! Get ready to open your heart…open your Bible…and invite God in.
