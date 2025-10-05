Powered by RND
Honestly Speaking-Truth Matters
  • GC-SL UDO Amendment
    In this episode of Honestly Speaking – For Residents, By Residents of Seven Lakes, we’re unpacking one of the most important issues facing our community right now — the proposed amendment to the Gated Community – Seven Lakes (GC-SL) zoning district within the Unified Development Ordinance. This amendment would allow major subdivisions inside gated communities in Seven Lakes. Honestly Speaking – For Residents, By Residents of Seven Lakes when the truth matters.
About Honestly Speaking-Truth Matters

Welcome to Honestly Speaking — the podcast created for residents, by residents of Seven Lakes. We’re here to share the truth about growth, development, and the decisions shaping the future of our lake, equestrian, and rural community. Each episode breaks down the real issues facing Seven Lakes — from zoning and land use to water quality, infrastructure, and community preservation. We talk with neighbors, subject matter experts, and local leaders to uncover facts, challenge assumptions, and give residents the tools to make informed decisions. Because when it comes to Seven Lakes, the truth matters.
