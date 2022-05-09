Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hollow

Podcast Hollow
Violet Hour Media | Realm
The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW. A mercenary embarks on a corporate mission to track down a rogue leader and encounters the darkness of space, the darkness of
FictionDramaTV & Film
Available Episodes

5 of 14
  Ep 13: Return
    The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW Episode 13 - Return Amelia returns to the Lunar colonies to debrief her mission to Lodovico. Later, she explores the lunar world she once so desired, but the shine of light is dimmed by an emptiness. Amelia commandeers the alien ship she came in on and goes back to Kurtz's planet. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
    9/12/2022
    28:36
  Ep 12: God
    The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW Episode 12 - God Amelia and Kurtz finally meet. Her questions throughout the journey are answered. About Kurtz, about his rule on this planet, the secret and ancient powers of the first ones here and finally about the nature of the universe itself. But as questions are answered, more are revealed to her. Amelia must take one final act that will transform her very being and understanding of herself and her world. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
    9/5/2022
    29:27
  Ep 11: Tengoku
    The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW Episode 11 - Tengoku Amelia arrives on Kurtz's planet – an alien jungle world – with her last remaining companion. The two find themselves under attack by local, seemingly primitive aliens. When they come across a grand local village, her companion is revealed to have ulterior motives. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
    8/29/2022
    26:15
  Ep 10: Yellow
    The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW Episode 10 - Yellow With only a skeletal crew, Amelia continues on to track down Kurtz. The ship's AI becomes self-aware and influences Amelia and the crew. In a final act, the scientist who built both the Erebus and the AI faces a tragic decision. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
    8/22/2022
    28:04
  Ep 09: Annihilation
    The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW Episode 09 - Annihilation Reaching the final destination of the Erebus, the prisoners and cargo are transported down to the surface of the prison planet. Revolt is in the air as Amelia discovers a secret right under her nose. Amelia is confronted with a decision that will challenge her employer Lodovico directly. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
    8/15/2022
    31:58

About Hollow

The Violet Hour presents - HOLLOW. A mercenary embarks on a corporate mission to track down a rogue leader and encounters the darkness of space, the darkness of colonization, and ultimately, the darkness within herself. A futuristic retelling of Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness".
Podcast website

