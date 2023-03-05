Sit down with pastors and authors Levi and Jennie Lusko for an unfiltered look at the madness of the Lusko’s life, marriage, ministry, faith, grief, and growth ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 123
Ep 121: What To Do When Your Prayers Aren’t Answered?
What do you do when your prayers aren’t answered? We’ve all asked God for something–healing, opportunity, breakthrough–and felt like we were left on read. Sit down with Levi and Jennie as they tackle this question that so many of us find ourselves asking.
5/24/2023
50:53
Ep 120: What Your Daily Devotions Are Missing with Joel Muddamalle
Sit down for a conversation with the Luskos and Dr. Joel Muddamalle, Co-host of the podcast "Therapy and Theology", talking about theology, therapy, and strategies for getting the most out of your daily devotionals.
5/17/2023
46:02
Ep 119: What Makes a Good Leader with Chad Veach
Why is leadership so important? Sit down with the Luskos and Chad Veach, author, pastor of Zoe Church, and host of 'Leadership Lean In' for a conversation about what it takes to be a good leader and what to look for when leading people.
5/10/2023
59:05
Ep 118: A Conversation with Kristian and Kerri Stanfill
Join us as we sit down with Kristian and Kerri Stanfill to chat about marriage, tips and tricks for parenting, and writing worship music!
5/3/2023
1:22:37
Ep 117: A Conversation with JP Pokluda
Sit down with Jonathan “JP” Pokluda, author, podcast host, and pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church for a conversation on the pull of fame, the power of therapy, parenting styles, and JP's love for writing.
Hosted by Pastors of Fresh Life Church, and authors of best selling book Through The Eyes of a Lion, I Declare War, Swipe Right and The Fight to Flourish.