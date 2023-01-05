About Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

Break out your slip dresses, choker necklaces and throw your hair in a butterfly clip because we’re taking you back to the 90’s!

David Lascher and Christine Taylor, stars of the cult classic show ‘Hey Dude’ are going full rewind to the 90’s in their new podcast also titled…‘Hey Dude…The 90’s Called!’.

So grab your Motorola brick phone and leave a code on your best friend’s beeper so you can figure out which Spice Girl you both are, because you won’t want to be left Clueless when the nostalgia starts flowing like a Hi-C Ecto-Cooler juice box. The ‘Hey Dude’ podcast will be chock full of interviews, co-stars, friends, cocktails and crushes. Each episode will rival the feeling of taking out the cartridge from your Gameboy, blowing on it and popping it back in.

Best of all it’s available anywhere you get podcasts so you don’t have to worry about showing up to Blockbuster to find out you missed the last one. The ‘Hey Dude…The 90’s Called!’ podcast...more fun than frosted tips and Fun Dip.