Podcast Hey Dude... The 90s Called!
iHeartPodcasts
Break out your slip dresses, choker necklaces and throw your hair in a butterfly clip because we’re taking you back to the 90’s! David Lascher and Christine Ta... More
Available Episodes

  • Blossoming Again w/ Mayim Bialik
    When revisiting awkward moments it’s best to rip it off like a band-aid! That's exactly what happens as we find out about a bad breakup between David and Christine and how Blossom was involved!  Plus, the stories of what happened to Mayim after the show wrapped, why she came back, the Big Bang theory mix-up and details on why we may be super close to a Blossom reboot! (spoiler alert: the script is written!)  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    1:08:25
  • Married with Memories w/ David Faustino
    David Faustino’s character Bud Bundy was an absolute 90’s icon! David talks about the incredible fame of Married with Children and how a plot to bring the show down backfired into its explosive success.   Plus, details on a documentary about a nightclub David owned with some huge names and talks of a Married with Children reboot?! “Hand me the remote please!”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    53:15
  • All This w/ Kel Mitchell!
    We’re going to get right to the meat of things… Good Burger 2 is happening and Kel has details!  Plus, while we’re discussing sequels…could Kel be teaming up with Ben Stiller again for Mystery Men 2?!  Christine, David and Kel discuss behind the scenes stories from all the originals, some crazy tales from All That...plus, find out who Kel thinks is owed a huge ‘thank you’ from Marvel! It's All That...and more! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    55:59
  • The Sweet Spot w/ Jodie Sweetin
    Full House star Jodie Sweetin joins Christine and David as they travel to the heart of the 90’s!  Find out about Jodie’s non-audition that landed her the role on Full House, behind the scenes of the Full House cast and tales of her stand-up career.  Plus, David and Jodie worked together more than once…find out what they have to say and why is this the first time they’re talking about it!? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/10/2023
    1:09:45
  • Saved By the Berk w/ Elizabeth Berkley
    Find out who Elizabeth wrote to at age 9 to begin her journey into Hollywood, the amazing way she landed Saved By the Bell and how she handled the Showgirls fallout with poise and determination to come back stronger. Plus, which project literally ‘saved’ her career. It’s a reveal of everything you didn’t know was happening behind the scenes of the 90’s.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/3/2023
    1:15:06

About Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

Break out your slip dresses, choker necklaces and throw your hair in a butterfly clip because we’re taking you back to the 90’s!

David Lascher and Christine Taylor, stars of the cult classic show ‘Hey Dude’ are going full rewind to the 90’s in their new podcast also titled…‘Hey Dude…The 90’s Called!’.  

So grab your Motorola brick phone and leave a code on your best friend’s beeper so you can figure out which Spice Girl you both are, because you won’t want to be left Clueless when the nostalgia starts flowing like a Hi-C Ecto-Cooler juice box. The ‘Hey Dude’ podcast will be chock full of interviews, co-stars, friends, cocktails and crushes. Each episode will rival the feeling of taking out the cartridge from your Gameboy, blowing on it and popping it back in. 

Best of all it’s available anywhere you get podcasts so you don’t have to worry about showing up to Blockbuster to find out you missed the last one. The ‘Hey Dude…The 90’s Called!’ podcast...more fun than frosted tips and Fun Dip.

