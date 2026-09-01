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Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

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Hey Dude... The 90s Called!
Latest episode

195 episodes

  • Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

    Inside the ’90s Supermodel Era, Fashion Fame & Finding Purpose with Christy Turlington Burns

    09/01/2026 | 57 mins.
    Christy Turlington Burns joins Christine and David to look back at her rise to supermodel fame, the unforgettable ’90s fashion era, and what life was really like at the height of it all. Plus, she shares how she turned her global platform into purpose through her work with Every Mother Counts.

    Thank you to our partners
    Quince - Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://www.Quince.com/HEYDUDE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.

    Alloy - Visit https://www.MyAlloy.com and use the code HEYDUDE to get 20% off your first order.

    We would love your feedback... If you enjoyed this episode, tell us why! Leave us a review and make sure you subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
    Executive Producers are Riley Peleuses + Ian McNeny for YEA Media Group
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Christine and David as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcast@yeamediagroup.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

    Wedding Fit For A Knick, Creepy Dodgeball Extras, and What We’re Watching

    08/25/2026 | 33 mins.
    From a wedding fit for a Knick to some seriously creepy dodgeball extras, we’re catching up on all the latest! Plus, we’re sharing what we’re watching, what we’re loving, and what’s keeping us entertained right now.
    We would love your feedback... If you enjoyed this episode, tell us why! Leave us a review and make sure you subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
    Executive Producers are Riley Peleuses + Ian McNeny for YEA Media Group
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Christine and David as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcast@yeamediagroup.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

    From Legally Blonde to Coco and Everything In Between with Alanna Ubach

    08/18/2026 | 54 mins.
    Alanna Ubach joins us to look back on her incredible career, from Legally Blonde and Coco to the unforgettable roles and behind-the-scenes stories along the way.
    We would love your feedback... If you enjoyed this episode, tell us why! Leave us a review and make sure you subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
    Executive Producers are Riley Peleuses + Ian McNeny for YEA Media Group
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Christine and David as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcast@yeamediagroup.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

    The Office, Monk, The Bold Type & Beyond with Melora Hardin

    08/11/2026 | 54 mins.
    Melora Hardin joins us to look back at her incredible career, from playing the unforgettable Jan Levinson on The Office to Monk, The Bold Type, Broadway, and beyond. Plus, she shares behind-the-scenes stories from some of her most iconic roles!

    We would love your feedback... If you enjoyed this episode, tell us why! Leave us a review and make sure you subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
    Executive Producers are Riley Peleuses + Ian McNeny for YEA Media Group
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Christine and David as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcast@yeamediagroup.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

    Movie Trivia, 90s Nostalgia & Behind the Podcast with The Confused Breakfast

    08/04/2026 | 45 mins.
    The guys from The Confused Breakfast join us to talk about turning their love of 90s movies into one of today’s most popular film podcasts. We dive into iconic movies, remakes, behind-the-scenes stories, and put their 90s movie knowledge to the test with a fun trivia challenge. If you grew up on 90s movies, this episode is for you.

    Check out The Confused Breakfast Podcast wherever you get your podcasts and connect below

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confusedbreakfast

    We would love your feedback... If you enjoyed this episode, tell us why! Leave us a review and make sure you subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
    Executive Producers are Riley Peleuses + Ian McNeny for YEA Media Group
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Christine and David as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcast@yeamediagroup.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Hey Dude... The 90s Called!
Remember when life felt a little simpler—but everything was changing? That’s the space we explore every week on Hey Dude… The 90s Called. This podcast isn’t just about the decade—it’s about growing up, falling down, and everything in between. We are sitting down with our friends, castmates, and creators from that era to talk about the work, the impact, and the personal stories you’ve never heard before. From navigating fame as teenagers to balancing life and family today, Hey Dude… The 90s Called—new episodes every week. Listen wherever you get your podcasts!
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