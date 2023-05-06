HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

#39 - Kim Fraser on what we don't know about our pelvic floor, how long it actually takes to heal after birth, why we should lean into ease and stillness, and what happens to our vaginas as we age.

Today we are sitting down with Physiotherapist and owner of STILL PHYSIO Kim Fraser. Kim passion for women's health and sport performance is at the forefront of her practice, and she shares SO much information with us about WHY. Kim lays all the pelvic floor information out for us, including what exactly our pelvic floor is and does, what a pelvic floor exam looks like, why the pelvic floor plays a HUGE role in women's health and how it can affect the way our entire body feels and functions. We talk about the things we need to know as we age, the importance of focusing on preventative care vs reactive care, the WILD statistics about low back pain and pelvic floor impairment, and how many of us are actually peeing our pants on the regular. We cover the pressures of bouncing back after baby, and the damage that can happen when we push too hard too fast, what we need to know about our bodies after birth and how long it ACTUALLY takes for your body to heal (spoiler it's longer than 6 weeks!), what a PROLAPSE actually is - and how Kim experienced hers in the middle of a spin class. Kim tells us what most women don't know about our pelvic floor, myths about the pelvic floor, the surprising importance of breath work for healing, and why she rarely gets clients to do kegels. We talk about the "more is more" culture of sport, and why she leans away from aggression and into stillness and emotion for greater impact, the importance of treating the person as a whole - not just the area of irritation and the notion of "where there is stillness there is progress". Kim speaks to creating an environment of ease, the ripple effect of proper and intentional training, moving with ease instead of against the grain, what her 3 pillars are and why our ego prevents progression. PLUS: The myths about how to be a good runner and what you need to know to get started + be successful ,the benefits for female athletes to work with their cycle and hormone health for support, why appropriate alignment and posture makes a huge difference - and what happens to our vaginas as we age.