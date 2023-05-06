Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings in the App
Listen to HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

Podcast HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings
Podcast HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

The HER Podcast
add
You can totally sit with us! Join hosts Megan, CJ and Erika while they explore purpose and connection in life and business though Honest Everyday Ramblings. Exp... More
BusinessEntrepreneurship
You can totally sit with us! Join hosts Megan, CJ and Erika while they explore purpose and connection in life and business though Honest Everyday Ramblings. Exp... More

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • #40 - SOLO on how Megan used alcohol as a coping tool for anxiety and trauma, why she quit drinking, the tools she used for support, walking a sober curious path and the damage of drinking culture.
    It’s a SOLO episode today friends, and Megan is getting open and honest about her relationship with alcohol. She shares about how she was exposed to alcohol as a small child, the trauma that was inflicted upon her during childhood as a result of her parents alcoholism and growing up with dishonesty, evasiveness and shame around alcohol. She shares about having her first drink at age 12, how drinking evolved amongst the pressures to fit in as she got older, the confidence and freedom she felt when drinking, and the life event that propelled her down a path of consistently using alcohol as a coping tool.  Megan openly shares about the slow progress of drinking alone, how she actively justified her alcohol use, when she realized she was never able to stop at one glass and the cycle of having an open bottle of wine. She talks about the progression of how drinking became a habit, distraction and tool to numb her stress and anxiety - and how COVID amped it up and offered up a culture to cope. She tells us what caused her to stop drinking cold turkey, how uncomfortable it gets when you take away the thing you have been using to cope with stress and anxiety, the TOOLS used and supports she put in place to succeed and break her drinking habit, and what her relationship with alcohol looks like now.  She speaks to learning very early on how to navigate and anticipate others behaviour because of alcohol, how she is actively healing the root cause of her anxiety, stopping the generational cycle, the importance of giving yourself grace, and the harmful culture our society has built around alcohol. We talk about the damage of “mommy wine culture”, how ingrained alcohol is in our society, the power of having a visual to support your goal, the importance of finding the resources that resonate with you, and navigating a sober curious path with support. Follow the HER podcast on IG here -> ⁠⁠@its.her.podcast⁠⁠ Checkout all our links here -> ⁠⁠⁠HER links ⁠⁠⁠ Get The Naked Mind book HERE -> https://amzn.to/3pPPEIx Get The Drinking Games book HERE -> https://amzn.to/3MFhDDM Follow Working Girls Boutique on IG here -> ⁠⁠⁠@workinggirlsboutique Use code 'HER50' to save $50 off your purchase at https://wgboutique.com/ Follow Two Fifty Two Boutique on IG here-> ⁠@twofiftytwoboutique Us code 'HER20' at checkout for 20% off your first order at https://twofiftytwoboutique.ca/
    6/12/2023
    1:00:59
  • #39 - Kim Fraser on what we don't know about our pelvic floor, how long it actually takes to heal after birth, why we should lean into ease and stillness, and what happens to our vaginas as we age.
    Today we are sitting down with Physiotherapist and owner of STILL PHYSIO Kim Fraser. Kim passion for women’s health and sport performance is at the forefront of her practice, and she shares SO much information with us about WHY. Kim lays all the pelvic floor information out for us, including what exactly our pelvic floor is and does, what a pelvic floor exam looks like, why the pelvic floor plays a HUGE role in women’s health and how it can affect the way our entire body feels and functions.  We talk about the things we need to know as we age, the importance of focusing on preventative care vs reactive care, the WILD statistics about low back pain and pelvic floor impairment, and how many of us are actually peeing our pants on the regular. We cover the pressures of bouncing back after baby, and the damage that can happen when we push too hard too fast, what we need to know about our bodies after birth and how long it ACTUALLY takes for your body to heal (spoiler it’s longer than 6 weeks!), what a PROLAPSE actually is - and how Kim experienced hers in the middle of a spin class.  Kim tells us what most women don’t know about our pelvic floor, myths about the pelvic floor, the surprising importance of breath work for healing, and why she rarely gets clients to do kegels.   We talk about the “more is more” culture of sport, and why she leans away from aggression and into stillness and emotion for greater impact, the importance of treating the person as a whole - not just the area of irritation and the notion of “where there is stillness there is progress”. Kim speaks to creating an environment of ease, the ripple effect of proper and intentional training, moving with ease instead of against the grain, what her 3 pillars are and why our ego prevents progression.  PLUS:  The myths about how to be a good runner and what you need to know to get started + be successful ,the benefits for female athletes to work with their cycle and hormone health for support, why appropriate alignment and posture makes a huge difference -  and what happens to our vaginas as we age.  Follow the HER podcast on IG here -> ⁠⁠@its.her.podcast⁠⁠ Checkout all our links here -> ⁠⁠⁠HER links⁠⁠⁠ Follow Still Physio on IG here -> @stillphysio Checkout Still Physio, their resources & book your appointment here -> https://www.stillphysio.ca/home Follow Working Girls Boutique on IG here -> ⁠⁠⁠@workinggirlsboutique Use code HER50 to save $50 off your purchase here at https://wgboutique.com/ Follow Prairie Proud on IG here-> ⁠@prairieproud Us code DAD at checkout for 15% off your purchase at https://prairieproud.ca/collections/all-products
    6/5/2023
    1:10:50
  • #38 - Darren Anderson on losing his brother to suicide, the shocking statistics of suicide rates in our province & how he's using his voice to bring awareness and change to the mental health crisis.
    Today we are sitting down with Darren Anderson, founder of the Love My Mind Initiative. Darren founded Love My Mind after losing his brother Mark to suicide amidst his battle with alcoholism, in order to provide a voice, support, education and resources to those who struggle with mental health. Darren vulnerably shares about the events of, and leading up to the day Mark passed, the immediate role he took on as the glue for his family and how it resulted in him forgetting to process and grieve himself. He shares about the heaviness he felt from the male stigma of having to hold everything together, how he felt like stone inside and the beautiful Sunday morning the grief suddenly poured out of him.  Darren shares about his childhood growing up with an intimidating “old school” father, being raised not allowed to show a lot of emotions as a male, and the spiral his brother went into after their dad passed away. He tells us what he realized when he stopped looking at Mark’s alcohol addiction and started looking at the depression that had overcome him, we talk about the shame and guilt that comes with battling addictions, how people become good at hiding what is really going one inside, the red flags we see- and the ones we often miss. Darren shares how the idea of founding Love My Mind came to him, the journey of how it started as a grieving tool and has become a national brand, and the tools, resources and funding they are providing to people in order to eliminate the wait lists to get help.  We talk about the power of community in pushing forward for mental health, the shocking statistics about youth’s mental health and suicide rates, the importance of continued conversations and how to TRULY listen, putting support systems in place and USING them, and WHY they put supports in place for the support people. The vision of Love My Mind is to facilitate more conversations, bring awareness, offer support, and connect with key people surrounding the stigmas of mental health so we may raise each other up and step out of the darkness together.  Follow the HER podcast on IG here -> ⁠⁠@its.her.podcast⁠⁠ Checkout all our links here -> ⁠⁠⁠HER links⁠⁠⁠ Follow Love My Mind on IG here -> @lovemymindyxe Checkout Love My Mind, their resources & apparel here -> ⁠https://lovemymind.ca/ Follow Pretty Little Pieces on IG here -> ⁠⁠⁠@shopplpboutique Use code "NEW10" to save 10% off your first order at https://www.shopplpboutique.ca/ Follow It's A Speech Thing on IG here -> ⁠@itsaspeechthinginc⁠ Work with It's A Speech Thing here -> ⁠https://itsaspeechthing.com/⁠
    5/29/2023
    1:16:24
  • #37 - SOLO on why SELF CARE shouldn't be defined by society, HOW to show up authentically in all areas of life, navigating when to use a FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT attitude and why CJ thinks she SUCKS.
    It’s a SOLO episode friends, and we are going all over the place today! We talk about the idea of “fake it till you make it”, what it used to mean for us and what it means to us NOW, using a fake it till you make it mentality as a mechanism to pump yourself up and channel the energy you want to feel, and not wanting to push through and put on a face anymore. We cover the layers of AUTHENTICITY, the pressures social media and imposter syndrome, the correlation of showing up authentically and confidence, how everyone’s “authentic” looks different ( and it should!!), and why we feel authenticity is a bit of a buzzword right now.  We open up about what “listening to your gut” feels like for us, why you need to build trust with yourself to tap into your intuition and how our experiences shape our responses.  We are flipping the script on SELF CARE, how social media is turning self care into a comparison game, why we view self care as an “extra” instead of the little necessary things, why our self care may not be yours. We chat the power of the phrases "I get to" and "I choose to", the martyrdom of motherhood, taking back the "little things" and why we are channelling big Grandma energy.  We cover the importance of investing in yourself, HOW we are currently investing in us, the FREE and low cost ways you can - and ARE investing in yourself daily and why setting boundaries is an important piece of doing so.  PLUS:  -Megan shares her personal struggle with distinguishing excitement and anxiety as a trauma response, and the journey of allowing herself to feel excitement without anticipating what will go wrong.  -CJ opens up about battling perfectionism, how she’s actively working to let go and shed the things that hinder her, and the layers of perfectionism and the vulnerability that happens from self awareness. -Erikas favourite self care methods and why she champions the simple things being the most important self care.  Follow the HER podcast on IG here -> ⁠⁠@its.her.podcast⁠⁠ Checkout all our links here -> ⁠⁠⁠HER links⁠⁠⁠ Get The Body Keeps The Score book HERE ->  https://amzn.to/3Mq5jHk">⁠https://amzn.to/3oeS7Mg Follow Tru Mechanical on IG here -> ⁠⁠⁠@trumechanical For all your plumbing & heating needs in Saskatoon & area work with Tru Mechanical here -> https://www.trumechanical.ca/ Follow It's A Speech Thing on IG here -> ⁠@itsaspeechthinginc⁠ Work with It's A Speech Thing here -> ⁠https://itsaspeechthing.com/⁠
    5/23/2023
    55:36
  • #36 : Anika Castaneda on how she broke free from a cycle of abuse & found herself, escaping death threats, finding love after years of hurt & how she is changing the narrative for abuse victims now.
    Today we are talking with Toxic Relationship Expert + Women's Coach Anika Castaneda about navigating trauma and finding healing after leaving a cycle of abusive relationships, beginning at age 13. She vulnerably shares with us her personal story of the physical, emotional, mental and sexual abuse she experienced in her romantic relationships throughout her teenage years and into adulthood, and HOW she stopped the cycle and found herself. We talk about WHY she didn’t tell anyone what was happening, the things you can’t see when you are in an abusive relationship, the AHA moment she had that made her realize she had to get out, and HOW she is changing the narrative for women experiencing abusive relationships. We talk about what narcissistic abuse looks like, how people use love bombing as a grooming tool, and the gaslighting she experienced from her abusers - and herself. Anika shares about finding herself addicted to chaos and self sabotaging, how she worked through her trauma in order to heal, and the tools that helped her get to the other side and learn to trust herself again. She shares about the shame, justification and internal dialog she struggled with, what changed for her when she met her now husband, how she navigates a healthy relationship while coming from a place of hurt, and how to support someone in an abusive relationship. PLUS:  What relationship attachment styles are and what they mean, scorekeeping in relationships - what it is, the damage it causes and how to squash it, and the dynamic her cultural upbringing has on her healing and advocacy journey-  and why she leaned into creating the drama on socials. Follow the HER podcast on IG here -> ⁠@its.her.podcast⁠ Checkout all our links here -> ⁠⁠HER links⁠⁠ Get Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents Book Here -> https://amzn.to/3Mq5jHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferer">https://amzn.to/3Mq5jHk Follow Anika Castaneda on IG here -> @anika.castaneda Get Anika's FREE Ultimate Attachment Style Guide here -> Attachment Style Guide Follow It's A Speech Thing on IG here -> @itsaspeechthinginc Work with It's A Speech Thing here -> https://itsaspeechthing.com/ Follow Working Girls Boutique on IG here -> @workinggirlsboutique Use code HER50 to save $50 off your purchase here -> https://wgboutique.com/
    5/15/2023
    1:08:22

More Business podcasts

About HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

You can totally sit with us! Join hosts Megan, CJ and Erika while they explore purpose and connection in life and business though Honest Everyday Ramblings. Expect to feel like you’re sitting on the couch visiting with your girlfriends all while having impactful conversations + sharing laughs with guests you’ll want to know.
Podcast website

Listen to HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings, GFBS Grand Forks Best Source and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

HER - Honest Everyday Ramblings: Podcasts in Family