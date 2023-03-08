Artemisia Gentileschi (with A History of Italy)

I am currently on a research break working on Series 11, but instead of going dark during this time, I have lined up a variety of content for you. This week I am playing an interview I did a few months ago with Mike Corradi of the fabulously entertaining History of Italy podcast. He starts with the Fall of the Roman Empire and has just recently completed the Middle Ages, meaning that he has already covered about 1000 years of history, which is epic. I learned about learning about Queen Amalansuntha, Matilda of Tuscany (the iron countess), and Joanna of Naples, by binging his show, but my hands down favorite episode is episode 159, a social history episode where Mike takes a look at what life was like in the middle ages for the average Giuseppe and Lucrezia. I love social history. Fortunately for me, Mike was willing to break out of the medieval timeline to talk about Artemisia Gentileschi, a great Italian Painter.You can find Mike's show on his website or wherever you get your podcasts. He can also be reached through Twitter or Instagram or Facebook or YouTube or LinkedIn. Please check his show out and give him a listen!Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.