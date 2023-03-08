Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Why don't women's clothes have more pockets? When and where did someone decide that men shouldn't wear skirts? How does a girl go about seizing control of an ev...
Available Episodes

  • Elizabeth Freeman (with People Hidden in History)
    August 21st will mark 242 years since an incredible woman named Elizabeth Freeman sued her owner for freedom and won. In celebration, I am going to play today an interview with her that I did with Kathleen Langone of the People Hidden in History podcast. Kathleen began historical research by doing her own family history, and she has branched out from there, with episodes about Flora MacDonald, the 18th century revolutionary and Connecticut witch trials. She is a particular expert on the Gilded Age miniature portrait painter Amalia Kussner, which you may remember from an earlier episode she did for me in series 10. You can find Kahtleen's show on her website or wherever you get your podcasts. She can also be reached through Twitter (X) or Instagram or LinkedIn. Please check her show out and give her a listen!Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.
    8/17/2023
    28:23
  • Double Feature: Nellie Bly and Queen Victoria (by History Daily)
    History is made every day, and the History Daily podcast is too. For today's episode, I am bringing you two of their episodes: Nellie Bly Races Around the World and Queen Victoria Survives Assassination for the Eighth Time.You can hear more of History Daily wherever you get your podcasts or on their website (https://www.historydaily.com/) or in the Into History Network. Many thanks to Lindsay Graham and his team for allowing me to use their content this week!Meanwhile, I am deep in research for series 11, the history of girlhood. That will start again in September.Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.
    8/10/2023
    34:06
  • Artemisia Gentileschi (with A History of Italy)
    I am currently on a research break working on Series 11, but instead of going dark during this time, I have lined up a variety of content for you. This week I am playing an interview I did a few months ago with Mike Corradi of the fabulously entertaining History of Italy podcast. He starts with the Fall of the Roman Empire and has just recently completed the Middle Ages, meaning that he has already covered about 1000 years of history, which is epic. I learned about learning about Queen Amalansuntha, Matilda of Tuscany (the iron countess), and Joanna of Naples, by binging his show, but my hands down favorite episode is episode 159, a social history episode where Mike takes a look at what life was like in the middle ages for the average Giuseppe and Lucrezia. I love social history. Fortunately for me, Mike was willing to break out of the medieval timeline to talk about Artemisia Gentileschi, a great Italian Painter.You can find Mike's show on his website or wherever you get your podcasts. He can also be reached through Twitter or Instagram or Facebook or YouTube or LinkedIn. Please check his show out and give him a listen!Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.
    8/3/2023
    27:28
  • 10.14 Georgia O'Keeffe, an American Painter
    Georgia O'Keeffe is the hardest to classify of all the painters I have covered. Her work is neither abstract, nor realistic, nor surreal.  She is simply a modern painter, most famous for her gorgeous flower paintings and landscapes of New Mexico, which feature bold colors and swirling shapes. She made it big in the art world in a way that few other women have, and she also holds the record for the highest auction price ever paid for a female artist’s work. Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.
    7/27/2023
    23:18
  • Announcement: Into History Podcast Network
    I’m happy to announce Her Half of History is now part of the Into History podcast network, a brand-new subscription channel of podcasts made by history lovers for history lovers. You’ll get access to hundreds of ad-free episodes, plus exclusive curated feeds around a topic, a bookclub, a newsletter, and a community hub to keep the conversation going. In addition to Her Half of History, you will get outstanding podcasts such as History Daily, Wild West Extravaganza, American Elections: Wicked Game, History That Doesn’t Suck, Cold War Conversations, Shipwrecks and Seadogs, American Revolution, and more are being added! I’m probably out of date here already.Her Half of History can still be found in all the usual places, no change there, but if you want to enjoy the perks of being an Into History subscriber, go to intohistory.supercast.com. And even better, get 50% off your first three months, now through July 31st! That’s the time sensitive part. Nine days, people, nine days for 50% off. Visit the website (herhalfofhistory.com) for sources, transcripts, and pictures.Support the show on my Patreon page for bonus episodes, polls, and a general feeling of self-satisfaction.Join Into History for a community of ad-free history podcasts plus bonus content. Follow me on Twitter as @her_half. Or on Facebook or Instagram as Her Half of History.
    7/22/2023
More History podcasts

About Her Half of History

Why don't women's clothes have more pockets? When and where did someone decide that men shouldn't wear skirts? How does a girl go about seizing control of an evil empire? Did the Amazons really exist and why wasn't I born as one of them? In short, what have the women of the world been up to while not getting covered in the standard history books? I explore these and other questions in this thematic approach to women's history.
