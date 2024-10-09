Powered by RND
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens - Free Audiobook
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens - Free Audiobook

Charles Dickens
Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean old miser, is given a second chance to do right after being haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve in this Dickens classic. The Chris...
EducationFiction

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens: Stave 1 - Marleys Ghost
    A Christmas Carol: Stave 1 - Marleys Ghost
    --------  
    44:18
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens: Stave 2 - The First of the Three Spirits
    A Christmas Carol: Stave 2 - The First of the Three Spirits
    --------  
    38:09
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens: Stave 3 - The Second of the Three Spirits
    A Christmas Carol: Stave 3 - The Second of the Three Spirits
    --------  
    49:43
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens: Stave 4 - The Last of the Spirits
    A Christmas Carol: Stave 4 - The Last of the Spirits
    --------  
    34:35
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens: Stave 5 - The End of It
    A Christmas Carol: Stave 5 - The End of It
    --------  
    14:38

About A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens - Free Audiobook

Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean old miser, is given a second chance to do right after being haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve in this Dickens classic. The Christmas Carol Audio Book.
