Hedge 286: Roundtable

It's time again for Tom, Eyvonne, and Russ to talk about current articles they've run across in their day-to-day reading. This time we talk about WiFi in the home, how often users think a global problem is really local, and why providers have a hard time supporting individual homes and businesses. The second topic is one no one really cares about ... apathy. What causes apathy? How can we combat it? Join us for this episode of the Hedge ... if you can bring yourself to care!