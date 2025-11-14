Powered by RND
The Hedge
The Hedge

Russ White
Technology
The Hedge
  • Hedge 288: Loneliness
    Sometimes we just like to talk about "life issues" as they relate to network engineering and technology career fields. Loneliness seems to especially plague network engineering and other "small" IT fields, where communities are small, change is rapid, and stress is high. Loneliness expert Lucy Rose joins Eyvonne, Tom, and Russ to discuss loneliness.
    --------  
    51:05
  • Hedge 287: IPv6 in Planned Economies
    Do planned economies, like China, have an advantage in deploying IPv6? What do the numbers on the DFZ show? George Michaelson joins Russ and Tom to discuss.
    --------  
    50:13
  • Hedge 286: Roundtable
    It's time again for Tom, Eyvonne, and Russ to talk about current articles they've run across in their day-to-day reading. This time we talk about WiFi in the home, how often users think a global problem is really local, and why providers have a hard time supporting individual homes and businesses. The second topic is one no one really cares about ... apathy. What causes apathy? How can we combat it? Join us for this episode of the Hedge ... if you can bring yourself to care!
    --------  
    41:51
  • Hedge 285: Post Quantum Crypto
    Is quantum really an immediate and dangerous threat to current cryptography systems, or are we pushing to hastily adopt new technologies we won't necessarily need for a few more years? Should we allow the quantum pie to bake a few more years before slicing a piece and digging in? George Michaelson joins Russ and Tom to discuss.
    --------  
    46:00
  • Hedge 284: Netops and Corporate Culture
    We all know netops, NRE, and devops can increase productivity, increase Mean Time Between Mistakes (MTBM), and decrease MTTR--but how do we deploy and use these tools? We often think of the technical hurdles you face in their deployment, but most of the blockers are actually cultural. Chris Grundemann, Eyvonne, Russ, and Tom discuss the cultural issues with deploying netops on this episode of the Hedge.
    --------  
    45:33

About The Hedge

culture eats technology for breakfast
