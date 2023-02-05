Heavy Wireless 001: Are We Ready For Wi-Fi 7?

Welcome to the Heavy Wireless podcast! For this inaugural episode we look at the Wi-Fi 7 standard (802.11be). With consumer products expected to ship in 2023, now's the time to explore what the latest advances mean for enterprise and consumer markets. Host Keith Parsons welcomes David D. Coleman to discuss key features including 320 Mhz channels, 4K QAM, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO).