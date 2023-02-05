Not just Wi-Fi...*all* things wireless with host Keith Parsons. More
Heavy Wireless 001: Are We Ready For Wi-Fi 7?
Welcome to the Heavy Wireless podcast! For this inaugural episode we look at the Wi-Fi 7 standard (802.11be). With consumer products expected to ship in 2023, now's the time to explore what the latest advances mean for enterprise and consumer markets. Host Keith Parsons welcomes David D. Coleman to discuss key features including 320 Mhz channels, 4K QAM, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO).
5/2/2023
35:57
Heavy Wireless 000: Launching In May 2023
Heavy Wireless is a new addition to the Packet Pushers podcast network. Well-known wireless expert Keith Parsons will be hosting the show. Subscribe now and be able to say "First!" when episode 001 drops on May 2, 2023.
