Heartwork | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy

Podcast Heartwork | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy
Roots Community
Roots opened in early 2018 as a community space, dedicated to providing a warm environment, facilitating great conversations, being accessible in space and in f...
Religion & SpiritualityIslam

Available Episodes

5 of 192
  • Heartwork: Reflecting on Reality - Lessons from Surah Qaf | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy | Class 6
    --------
    --------  
    52:55
  • Heartwork: Reflecting on Reality - Lessons from Surah Qaf | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy | Class 5
    --------
    --------  
    1:08:29
  • Heartwork: Reflecting on Reality - Lessons from Surah Qaf | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy | Class 4
    --------
    --------  
    1:10:31
  • Heartwork: Reflecting on Reality - Lessons from Surah Qaf | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy | Class 3
    --------
    --------  
    1:06:18
  • Heartwork: Reflecting on Reality - Lessons from Surah Qaf | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy | Class 2
    --------
    --------  
    1:09:22

About Heartwork | Ustadh AbdelRahman Murphy

Roots opened in early 2018 as a community space, dedicated to providing a warm environment, facilitating great conversations, being accessible in space and in faith, and giving each member of our community a home-away-from-home. Our goal is to provide opportunities and experiences to supplement the Islamic institutions in the Dallas Fort-Worth area. Our efforts are under the guidance and mentorship of Qalam. We Aspire To Facilitate Spiritual And Social Spaces That Are Welcoming, Meaningful, And Nurturing, In The Spirit Of The Prophetic Community. The Prophetic practice of welcoming and embracing community is at the core of a safe space. We aspire to be a community that grows towards the ideals of our faith and spirituality together, while continuing to appreciate each of our experiences. Our philosophy is built upon the belief that spirituality prospers in the environment of social semi-sacred space and in the reflective state of individual worship.
