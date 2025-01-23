Heart to Heart with Lindsay Brin

How to Get Toned (without getting bulky)

Many women fear strength training will make them "bigger." But that's just not the case! In this episode we'll discuss the science behind how muscle works. I'll give you practical tips for getting that "toned" look without seeing massive gains in size or bulk. We'll also discuss how age and hormones affect muscle loss, and how to offset that. Even though there's no one-size-fits-all solution, the good news is that our muscles all work the same! Using a little exercise science and some practical advice, I'll show you the 5 ways to create a fitness program so you get that toned look you are seeking. Get a 7–day FREE trial to my fitness studio studio.momsintofitness.com Download the App iOS Google Play Follow Lindsay on Instagram @lindsaybrinfitness Follow Lindsay on YouTube @lindsaybrinfitness Sources: [1] ACSM’s Guidelines for Exercise Testing and Prescription, eleventh edition. [2] American College of Sports Medicine. Progression models in resistance training for health adults. [3] PMID: 28834797. [4] PMID: 33671664; PMCID: PMC7927075. [5] PMID: 22533517.