Heart to Heart with Lindsay Brin

Do I Need Creatine or Protein Supplements? Let's ask the R.D.
Social media is flooded with claims that the only way to really make progress in our workouts is to supplement with creatine, protein, and other products. I asked Stephanie, our registered dietitian, to give us the science behind these claims. What she says might surprise you!
--------
19:24
How to Exercise for Your Body Type
In a perfect world, we would all be able to do the same things to lean out and get strong. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all exercise program. In today's episode, we dive into the exercise science behind the three different body types and discover how you can tailor your workouts to get results!
--------
8:35
How to Get Toned (without getting bulky)
Many women fear strength training will make them "bigger." But that's just not the case! In this episode we'll discuss the science behind how muscle works. I'll give you practical tips for getting that "toned" look without seeing massive gains in size or bulk. We'll also discuss how age and hormones affect muscle loss, and how to offset that. Even though there's no one-size-fits-all solution, the good news is that our muscles all work the same! Using a little exercise science and some practical advice, I'll show you the 5 ways to create a fitness program so you get that toned look you are seeking.
--------
17:26
3 Simple Ways to Lower Stress and Lose Fat
After I turned 40, the exercise routines I had been using stopped being beneficial. I found myself in a chronic state of stress, and I really needed to find out a better way to lose fat, lose weight and lower my stress levels! I put together 3 focus groups of over 1,000 women to find out more. And get this: 85% of these women saw significant results in just 3 weeks. What did we do differently? It all boils down to 3 simple things that you can implement TODAY.
--------
13:27
Lindsay breaks down Exercise Science while showing you how to experience real change. It is fitness redefined. Fitness with real heart and grace aligning with your goals, schedule, hormones and life’s unpredictability.