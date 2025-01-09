New Year's Resolutions for Kids: Setting Healthy & Achievable Goals -- Ep. 26
David Hill, MD, FAAP, cohost of the Pediatrics On Call podcast, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez to talk about New Year’s resolutions. How can you guide your kids toward setting goals that are achievable while also improving their health and well-being? And what are some ways to approach healthy habits you can tackle as a family? Whether the goals are getting more sleep, exercise, trying more healthy foods or something else, hear tips to help kids commit to and reach them. For resources go to healthychildren.org/podcast.
Happy Birthday, HealthyChildren.org! -- Ep. 25
Jennifer Shu, MD, FAAP, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez for a special episode celebrating 15 years of HealthyChildren.org. They talk about this pediatrician-produced website, it’s thousands of articles, interactive parenting tools and other resources for anyone caring for infants, children, teens and young adults. For resources go to healthychildren.org/podcast.
Ask the Pediatrician: RSV, Infant Travel, Crawling, Hitting & More -- Ep. 24
Jennifer Shu, MD, FAAP, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez for a special “Ask the Pediatrician” episode. They answer questions submitted by listeners on topics that include preventing RSV, traveling with an infant, styles of crawling, preventing hitting, holiday treats overload and heating plastics. For resources go to healthychildren.org/podcast.
How to Prevent Kids and Teens from Misusing Prescription Drugs -- Ep. 23
Nicholas Chadi MD, MPH, FRCPC, FAAP, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez to talk about the misuse of prescription medications. Some of the most commonly misused medications are those prescribed for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), pain relief, anxiety or sleep problems. When kids share or use them in ways other than prescribed, it can be dangerous. Learn ways to help prevent medication misuse and keep your child safe.
Sleep: How Much Do Kids Need and How Do We Help Them Get It? -- Ep. 22
Anna Esparham, MD, FAAP, DABMA, DABOIM, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez to talk about sleep. She explains how much sleep kids need from infancy through the teenage years. They discuss how to help kids fall and stay asleep, “wake windows,” ideal bedtimes, melatonin and more. For resources go to healthychildren.org/podcast.
Welcome to Healthy Children: a podcast for parents from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Each episode features interviews with leading experts on topics that will help you on your parenting journey, like social media and mental health, nutrition from infancy through adolescence, treating common illnesses, and sleep strategies for kids of all ages. Learn about the most important innovations in pediatrics and parenting from the people behind them. So whether you're looking for general information related to your child’s health or for more specific guidance on parenting issues, you've come to the right place! Get the inside scoop from pediatricians about how to help children and teens thrive.