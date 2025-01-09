Sleep: How Much Do Kids Need and How Do We Help Them Get It? -- Ep. 22

Anna Esparham, MD, FAAP, DABMA, DABOIM, joins host Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez to talk about sleep. She explains how much sleep kids need from infancy through the teenage years. They discuss how to help kids fall and stay asleep, “wake windows,” ideal bedtimes, melatonin and more. For resources go to healthychildren.org/podcast.