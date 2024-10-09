The Push to Designate Essential Hospitals

Various classifications for hospitals exist; however, essential hospitals, often those serving a safety net role, do not have a federal definition. These hospitals care for an underserved patient population and facilitate access to quality health care for all in our country. Various stakeholders see an acute need for such a definition to help decision-makers navigate the complex hospital landscape. In this episode, three health policy experts will describe the need for and momentum behind a federal designation for essential hospitals. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.