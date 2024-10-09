Hospital at Home: Transforming Inpatient Care by Extending the Acute Hospital Care at Home Waiver
Essential Hospitals are using an innovative program – the Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver – to enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and address broader health equity issues. In this episode, learn about what the program is and how essential hospitals utilize the program to innovatively meet the needs of the communities they serve.
--------
16:47
340B Savings: A Lifeline for Essential Hospitals
Essential hospitals operate on narrow margins and rely on indispensable programs, such as the 340B Drug Pricing Program, to stay out of the red. In this episode, learn about what the program is, who it serves, and how the savings it produces are used to support eligible hospitals’ communities and patients.
--------
15:50
Site-Neutral Policies Disproportionately Harm Essential Hospitals and At-Risk Communities
Essential hospitals operate large ambulatory networks to bring care to people where they live and work. These clinics often are the only source of primary and specialty care for underserved people. This reach into communities is key to ensuring continuity of care for patients who face health risks due to lack of transportation, housing insecurity, and other social factors. But so-called “site-neutral” payment policies threaten that care by making clinic expansion financially unsustainable.
--------
14:10
The Push to Designate Essential Hospitals
Various classifications for hospitals exist; however, essential hospitals, often those serving a safety net role, do not have a federal definition. These hospitals care for an underserved patient population and facilitate access to quality health care for all in our country. Various stakeholders see an acute need for such a definition to help decision-makers navigate the complex hospital landscape. In this episode, three health policy experts will describe the need for and momentum behind a federal designation for essential hospitals. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.
--------
13:03
A Looming Crisis for Hospital Safety Net Funding
Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government and act on other urgent matters — none more important to the safety net than stopping an $8 billion cut to Medicaid disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments. The cut — two-thirds of all federal DSH dollars — would jeopardize access to care for low-income patients and destabilize essential hospitals, key safety net providers. In this episode, three experts on these hospitals and Medicaid will describe the potential impact of DSH cuts and bipartisan support in Congress to avert this looming threat. Learn more at https://protectmedicaid.org/.