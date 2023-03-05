Your weekly dose of health and wellness information, from the leading experts. Join host Faith Salie to get news you can use in your own life. New episodes drop... More
Our Guts and Brain: The Connection Between Digestive Health and Mental Health
This week Faith Salie talks with Dr. Benjamin Lebwohl, a gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia. He’s also the Director of Clinical Research at Columbia’s Celiac Disease Center, and an expert on the connections between gastrointestinal health and the other systems in our body that rely on good digestion for their function. He describes how GI diseases like Celiac have implications for mental health, and what anyone can do to support their digestive health.
5/17/2023
13:53
Is the COVID-19 Pandemic Over?
This week our host, Faith Salie, talks to Dr. Yoko Furuya, the Chief Epidemiologist for NewYork-Presbyterian and infectious diseases expert at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia. She advises current recommendations for protecting yourself and others from the COVID-19 virus, insight on how it has become endemic, and how we can be better prepared for future pandemics.
5/10/2023
14:32
How Screen Time Impacts Brain Development
This week our host, Faith Salie, talks to NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine neuropsychologist Heidi Allison Bender, about the impact of screen use of children’s health. She explained guidelines for young children under the age of 5, considerations about helping older kids and teenagers set good boundaries, and explored the implications of the latest research into social media’s influence on brain development.
5/3/2023
11:51
Puberty: Tips to Help Parents Prepare
This week our host, Faith Salie, talks to Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a pediatrician at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Ambulatory Care Network and Columbia, about ways parents and caregivers can talk to their children about puberty and the changes that come with this stage in life. Dr. Bracho-Sanchez also discusses why puberty may be happening earlier and earlier in children.
4/26/2023
14:58
How to Manage Anxiety During Pregnancy
This week our host, Faith Salie, talks to Dr. Lauren Osborne, an OB-GYN and reproductive psychiatrist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, about how to protect mental health during and after pregnancy. Dr. Osborne discusses common anxiety and depression symptoms during this time and provides advice on medication and seeking support.