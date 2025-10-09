Anxiety: It’s in the Body, not the Mind, and How to Heal with Dr. Russell Kennedy

What if everything you've been told about anxiety only scratches the surface? We're taught to quiet our thoughts, reframe our worries, and "think positive." But what if the real root of anxiety isn't in your head at all, it's in your body? In this transformative episode of the HEAL with Kelly Podcast, I sit down with Dr. Russell Kennedy - physician, neuroscientist, and best-selling author of Anxiety Rx, who has made it his life's mission to uncover what truly heals anxiety. Drawing from his own decades-long struggle with crippling worry, psychedelic journeys, and breakthroughs in somatic healing, Dr. Kennedy reveals how anxiety is actually an alarm state stored in the body, often rooted in unresolved childhood trauma. Together, we explore why coping strategies and pharmaceuticals often fall short, and how practices like "sensation without explanation," breathwork, and inner child connection open the door to real healing. Dr. Kennedy also shares why suppressed anger can turn children into adults locked in victimhood, how worry tricks the brain into false certainty, and why reclaiming a spiritual connection with yourself may be the missing piece in resolving anxiety. This episode is practical, eye-opening, and deeply human. If you've ever wrestled with anxiety or love someone who has, Dr. Kennedy's wisdom will help you understand it in a whole new way, and guide you back to a place of calm, safety, and inner trust. Key Moments You'll Love ✨: 🧠 [0:06] LSD, Stand-Up Comedy & The Moment Dr. Kennedy Hit Rock Bottom 💡 [1:20] Anxiety Lives in the Body, Not the Mind — The "Alarm" Discovery ⚕️ [4:08] Sins of the Medical Industry & Why Doctors Miss the Root Cause ❤️‍🔥 [12:01] Panic Attacks Explained: Fear of Fear & How to Stop the Spiral 👶 [20:11] The Inner Child, Repetition Compulsion & How Familiar Feels "Safe" 🤝 [28:22] Healing Through Somatic Awareness, Safety & Community 🌌 [39:02] Science vs. Spirit: Why True Healing Is Spiritual, Not Medical ⚡ [50:05] Fear, Victimhood & Reclaiming Power by Feeling Instead of Thinking LINKS Dr. Russell Kennedy website: https://www.dr-russ.com/ Dr. Russell Kennedy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theanxietymd/ Anxiety Rx book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/42Bg0ys HONEYLOVE: Go to https://www.honeylove.com/HEAL and use our exclusive link to get 20% OFF. See where you can watch HEAL Documentary now by going to:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/documentary.html ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Read The HEAL Book with double the content of the movie:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/book.html⁠⁠⁠⁠ Join Our Email Community:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://www.healwithkelly.co/subscribe.html⁠⁠⁠ Join Our Substack: ⁠⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.substack.com/