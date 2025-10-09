Powered by RND
HEAL with Kelly
Education
  • Anxiety: It’s in the Body, not the Mind, and How to Heal with Dr. Russell Kennedy
    What if everything you’ve been told about anxiety only scratches the surface? We’re taught to quiet our thoughts, reframe our worries, and “think positive.” But what if the real root of anxiety isn’t in your head at all, it’s in your body? In this transformative episode of the HEAL with Kelly Podcast, I sit down with Dr. Russell Kennedy - physician, neuroscientist, and best-selling author of Anxiety Rx, who has made it his life’s mission to uncover what truly heals anxiety. Drawing from his own decades-long struggle with crippling worry, psychedelic journeys, and breakthroughs in somatic healing, Dr. Kennedy reveals how anxiety is actually an alarm state stored in the body, often rooted in unresolved childhood trauma. Together, we explore why coping strategies and pharmaceuticals often fall short, and how practices like “sensation without explanation,” breathwork, and inner child connection open the door to real healing. Dr. Kennedy also shares why suppressed anger can turn children into adults locked in victimhood, how worry tricks the brain into false certainty, and why reclaiming a spiritual connection with yourself may be the missing piece in resolving anxiety. This episode is practical, eye-opening, and deeply human. If you’ve ever wrestled with anxiety or love someone who has, Dr. Kennedy’s wisdom will help you understand it in a whole new way, and guide you back to a place of calm, safety, and inner trust. Key Moments You’ll Love ✨: 🧠 [0:06] LSD, Stand-Up Comedy & The Moment Dr. Kennedy Hit Rock Bottom 💡 [1:20] Anxiety Lives in the Body, Not the Mind — The “Alarm” Discovery ⚕️ [4:08] Sins of the Medical Industry & Why Doctors Miss the Root Cause ❤️‍🔥 [12:01] Panic Attacks Explained: Fear of Fear & How to Stop the Spiral 👶 [20:11] The Inner Child, Repetition Compulsion & How Familiar Feels “Safe” 🤝 [28:22] Healing Through Somatic Awareness, Safety & Community 🌌 [39:02] Science vs. Spirit: Why True Healing Is Spiritual, Not Medical ⚡ [50:05] Fear, Victimhood & Reclaiming Power by Feeling Instead of Thinking LINKS Dr. Russell Kennedy website: https://www.dr-russ.com/ Dr. Russell Kennedy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theanxietymd/ Anxiety Rx book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/42Bg0ys HONEYLOVE: Go to https://www.honeylove.com/HEAL and use our exclusive link to get 20% OFF. See where you can watch HEAL Documentary now by going to:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/documentary.html ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Read The HEAL Book with double the content of the movie:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/book.html⁠⁠⁠⁠ Join Our Email Community:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://www.healwithkelly.co/subscribe.html⁠⁠⁠ Join Our Substack: ⁠⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.substack.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:12:57
  • Bonus Episode: Kelly Gores on the Impossible Dream Podcast with Aaron Lazar
    I wanted to share a special conversation with you this week — a bonus episode that’s very close to my heart. I recently joined my dear friend Aaron Lazar on his new podcast, Impossible Dreams. You may remember Aaron from his inspiring episode on HEAL with Kelly. He’s not only a Broadway star and a beautiful soul, but also someone courageously walking through one of life’s greatest challenges — living with ALS — with extraordinary heart, humor, and hope. Aaron’s perspective on healing and his unwavering spirit continue to move and inspire me deeply. I’m honored to help share his story and amplify his message. Aaron Lazar: Impossible Dreams - Watch on YouTubeAaron Lazar: Impossible Dreams - Listen on AppleAaron Lazar: Impossible Dreams - Listen on SpotifyAaron Lazar - Follow on SubStackAaron Lazar - Follow on Instagram Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:12:16
  • Thyroid Health, Hormones & the Truth About GLP-1 with McCall McPherson
    What if the very tests your doctor says are “normal” are actually missing the real reason you feel exhausted, foggy, anxious, or out of balance? For millions of people, thyroid issues are at the heart of their symptoms — yet they’re often overlooked, misdiagnosed, or mistreated.   In this episode of the HEAL with Kelly Podcast, I sit down with McCall McPherson, PA-C — a physician associate, TEDx speaker, and founder of Modern Thyroid Clinic — to uncover the truth about thyroid health and the issues with how the conventional model addresses it. McCall shares both her medical expertise and her personal journey with hypothyroidism, shedding light on why so many patients aren’t getting the answers they need and what we can do differently.   Together, we explore the crucial differences between Hashimoto’s, Graves’, and hypothyroidism, why relying on TSH markers alone misses the bigger picture, and the labs that actually matter. We talk about the role of inflammation, toxins, and stress in autoimmune thyroid disease, as well as the hidden connections between thyroid health, heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline.   McCall also opens up about controversial topics many doctors don’t discuss — from the risks of birth control and misconceptions about hormone replacement therapy to the overuse of GLP-1 drugs. And she offers practical, empowering lifestyle shifts — from food to relationships to microdosing peptides — that can make a profound difference in daily health.   This is an eye-opening and life-changing conversation for anyone who has ever been told their labs are “normal” but still knows something isn’t right. Key Moments You’ll Love✨: 🌪️ [0:06] Medical Gaslighting & Why Doctors Dismiss Symptoms 💤 [1:25] McCall’s Healing Crisis: 17 Hours in Bed Each Day 🧬 [6:18] Hashimoto’s, Graves & Hypothyroidism Explained Clearly 🥛 [12:25] Foods That Trigger Hashimoto’s (Why Dairy Tops the List) 🧠 [15:54] Trauma, Childhood & The Root of Autoimmune Disease 💊 [18:05] Hormone Replacement Therapy: Myths, Risks & Breakthrough ⚡ [25:09] GLP-1 Medications: Microdosing, Risks & Life-Changing Results 📚 [49:27] McCall’s Upcoming Book & The Mission Behind It LINKS McCall McPherson website: https://www.mccallmcpherson.com/ McCall McPherson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mccallmcphersonpa/ Modern Thyroid Clinic website: https://www.modernthyroidclinic.com/ See where you can watch HEAL Documentary now by going to:⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/documentary.html ⁠⁠⁠⁠ Read The HEAL Book with double the content of the movie:⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/book.html⁠⁠⁠ Join Our Email Community:⁠⁠ ⁠https://www.healwithkelly.co/subscribe.html⁠⁠ Join Our Substack: ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.substack.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    55:25
  • Fascia: The Connective Tissue Between Science, Spirit, and True Vitality with Ashley Black
    There’s a hidden system in your body that most doctors overlook, yet it impacts your pain, your performance, and even your emotional well-being. In this episode of HEAL with Kelly, I sit down with Ashley Black - visionary inventor, fascia expert, and creator of the world-renowned FasciaBlaster® tools for a fascinating conversation that will completely change the way you see your body. Ashley shares her powerful journey of healing herself after a near-fatal illness that left her partially crippled, and how that experience led her to uncover fascia’s true role in health and longevity. Together, we explore what fascia really is (and why it’s not just “muscle”), how unresolved trauma and toxins can literally get trapped in our tissues, and why daily fascia care can boost muscle output, reduce inflammation, and even support long-term vitality. This conversation bridges science and spirit, East and West, cutting-edge research and ancient wisdom from fascia remodeling, trauma release, sacred geometry, and the healing power of community. Ashley Black isn’t just teaching fascia, she’s redefining how we understand the body, trauma, and human potential. And now, she’s taking it even further with the upcoming launch of her revolutionary new product, NeXcia, designed to bring fascia care into the next era of health and healing. Key Moments You’ll Love: ⚡ [1:25] Near-Death Experience & the Start of the Journey 🔬 [2:53] First Discovery of Fascia in Dissection Class 🏈 [12:24] From Self-Healing to Clinics, Athletes & Invention 🌿 [28:03] Plant Medicine, Shamans & Fascia Release 🕸️ [33:34] Fascia as a Living Web: Energy, Emotions & Health 🌎 [37:42] Layers of Healing: Physical, Emotional & Environmental 🤝 [42:13] Community, Consciousness & Collective Healing 🔮 [47:23] Fascia as the Antenna: Energy, Grounding & Quantum Links ❤️ [57:04] Final Message: Follow What Lights You Up LINKS Ashley Black website: https://www.fasciablaster.com/ Ashley Black on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealashleyblack/ SPONSORS THERASAGE: Go to ⁠⁠https://www.therasage.com⁠⁠ and use code KELLY to receive 25% off any Therasage product. See where you can watch HEAL Documentary now by going to:⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/documentary.html ⁠⁠⁠ Read The HEAL Book with double the content of the movie:⁠ ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/book.html⁠⁠ Join Our Email Community:⁠ ⁠https://www.healwithkelly.co/subscribe.html⁠ Join Our Substack: ⁠https://healwithkelly.substack.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:02:17
  • How to Strengthen Your Intuition and Connect with Your Spirit Guides with MaryAnn DiMarco
    What if tuning into Spirit wasn’t complicated at all but as natural as asking for advice from someone who loves you? The truth is, your guides, angels, and loved ones are always near, ready to support you with signs, clarity, and encouragement. In this illuminating episode of the HEAL with Kelly Podcast, I sit down with MaryAnn DiMarco, an internationally recognized spiritual teacher, motivational speaker, author, and psychic medium, widely known as The Medium Mentor. We talk about her latest book,The Guidebook: Mapping Out Life’s Journey with Spirit by Your Side, and the powerful ways we can all strengthen our relationship with Spirit. Together, we dive into the distinct role’s angels, guides, and loved ones play, and how each can offer wisdom and comfort on our path. MaryAnn also shares practical ways to ask for signs, recognize synchronicities, and surrender to divine timing in manifestation. She opens up about her own journey through comparison, self-judgment, and menopause, and how embracing authenticity and forgiveness became catalysts for transformation. This conversation is both grounding and inspiring - offering tools, insights, and gentle reminders that you are never alone, and that Spirit is always guiding you toward your highest good. Key Moments You'll Love: 🔥 [1:29] Evil Roles: Why Contrast Helps Us Grow ❌ [2:10] Biggest Block to Hearing Guidance: Fear & Doubt 🎯 [9:01] Sharing Struggles: Moving, Menopause & Judgment 🦋 [12:19] Simple Ways to Connect With Your Guides 🧘 [20:04] Free Will, Destiny & Shifting Timelines 🎮 [27:06] Comparison, Rejection & Expanding Capacity 🍷 [47:26] Menopause Wisdom: Authenticity, Forgiveness & Confidence 📈 [50:10] Collective Yearning for Inner Truth & Healing 💔 [57:22] Why Some Loved Ones Don’t Come Through LINKS MaryAnn DiMarco website: https://maryanndimarco.com/  MaryAnn DiMarco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maryannthemedium/  The Guidebook: Mapping Out Life’s Journey with Spirit by Your Side book on Instagram: https://amzn.to/467nJ8I SPONSORS THERASAGE: Go to ⁠https://www.therasage.com⁠ and use code KELLY to receive 25% off any Therasage product. See where you can watch HEAL Documentary now by going to: ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/documentary.html ⁠⁠ Read The HEAL Book with double the content of the movie: ⁠⁠https://healwithkelly.co/book.html⁠ Join Our Email Community: ⁠https://www.healwithkelly.co/subscribe.html Join Our Substack: https://healwithkelly.substack.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About HEAL with Kelly

HEAL with Kelly Podcast is a continuation of the HEAL documentary and HEAL book. Kelly Noonan Gores, a passionate seeker on a mission to find out the true extent of human potential and healing, continues the conversation by interviewing leading doctors, scientists, spiritual teachers, and healers around the globe. She also interviews real people with remarkable healing stories who have turned around supposedly incurable diseases. So much more is possible when it comes to healing than we are often told by mainstream, conventional medicine. HEAL with Kelly will inspire you with hope and empower you with knowledge, tools, awareness, and a strong belief that almost anything is possible when it comes to healing. A most powerful and intelligent healer resides within us all and the HEAL with Kelly Podcast will teach us how to activate this innate healer within. As Kelly explores her own healing journey, her passion is to share what she learns with you. Welcome to HEAL with Kelly.
