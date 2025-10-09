Fascia: The Connective Tissue Between Science, Spirit, and True Vitality with Ashley Black
There’s a hidden system in your body that most doctors overlook, yet it impacts your pain, your performance, and even your emotional well-being.
In this episode of HEAL with Kelly, I sit down with Ashley Black - visionary inventor, fascia expert, and creator of the world-renowned FasciaBlaster® tools for a fascinating conversation that will completely change the way you see your body. Ashley shares her powerful journey of healing herself after a near-fatal illness that left her partially crippled, and how that experience led her to uncover fascia’s true role in health and longevity.
Together, we explore what fascia really is (and why it’s not just “muscle”), how unresolved trauma and toxins can literally get trapped in our tissues, and why daily fascia care can boost muscle output, reduce inflammation, and even support long-term vitality. This conversation bridges science and spirit, East and West, cutting-edge research and ancient wisdom from fascia remodeling, trauma release, sacred geometry, and the healing power of community.
Ashley Black isn’t just teaching fascia, she’s redefining how we understand the body, trauma, and human potential. And now, she’s taking it even further with the upcoming launch of her revolutionary new product, NeXcia, designed to bring fascia care into the next era of health and healing.
Key Moments You’ll Love:
⚡ [1:25] Near-Death Experience & the Start of the Journey
🔬 [2:53] First Discovery of Fascia in Dissection Class
🏈 [12:24] From Self-Healing to Clinics, Athletes & Invention
🌿 [28:03] Plant Medicine, Shamans & Fascia Release
🕸️ [33:34] Fascia as a Living Web: Energy, Emotions & Health
🌎 [37:42] Layers of Healing: Physical, Emotional & Environmental
🤝 [42:13] Community, Consciousness & Collective Healing
🔮 [47:23] Fascia as the Antenna: Energy, Grounding & Quantum Links
❤️ [57:04] Final Message: Follow What Lights You Up
