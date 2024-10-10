S2:E15 - From Faith & Fear to Freedom: Dee - Pt. 2

Support the Show • Part 2 of Santiago's interview with Dee. We discussed his questioning of Adventism and Christianity in general, Satanic Panic, his evolving perspectives on religion, and having empathy for believers. We also talked about Dee's move to Sweden, his childhood connection to Dr. Ben Carson, and how the Ben Carson on TV is not the same man Dee once knew.Resources / Topics Mentioned: Song - I'm Afraid I'll Go to Heaven by Moon Walker Book - Inside Rock Music (SDA anti-rock propaganda) Artist - Erykah Badu Video - Erykah Badu NPR Tiny Desk Concert Article - Dr. Ben Carson Video - Carson 1997 National Prayer Breakfast Speech @ 34:53 Video - Carson 2013 National Prayer Breakfast Speech @ 34:1000:00 Intro 01:05 Part 2 of Dee's Story 02:34 The Historical Jesus 04:42 Personal Tragedy and Realizations 07:34 Why Do People Leave? 13:47 Empathy for Believers 21:41 Segregated Conferences 26:17 Sweden, Racism, and CRT 32:58 Music and Satanic Panic 44:00 Dr. Ben Carson 49:39 Moving to Sweden 54:02 Ethics and Adventism 1:05:37 Closing Thoughts Full Transcripts, resources and more: hell.bio/notes — Have a story to share? Write to us, send a DM or voice message on Instagram, or leave a voicemail at (301) 750-8648‬. We take your privacy seriously: Privacy Policy — Twitter • TikTok • Instagram • YouTube • Facebook — Credits: Music: Hall of the Mountain King Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) • Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License