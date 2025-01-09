Powered by RND
Haunted House Flippers

JD Lauriat
An original comedy/horror audio drama podcast about a couple's journey in renovating an inherited house that may or may not be haunted. Take a peak into the da...
FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • 26 - Through the Looking Glass
    While Tom begins the process of finding someone to sell the house, Janet makes a difficult phone call, trying to find out what happened to Sheriff Ross. Lee calls in that favor of having Janet fix their father's old truck and rewards the Millers with an invitation into their home. What could go wrong? Cast: Tom Miller: JD Lauriat// Janet Miller: Melissa Ochs-Dunn// Lee Edward Edwards: Adrian Johnson// Nathan Graham: Austin Nowak
    --------  
    28:49
  • 25 - A Call For Help
    A stubbed toe. Things that go bump in the night. Or is it thud? Voicemails. Cattails. The hope of a peaceful retirement. Don't blink... or you might get stabbed. Cast: Tom Miller: JD Lauriat// Janet Miller: Melissa Ochs-Dunn// Lee Edward Edwards: Adrian Johnson// Big Daddy Liam: Aussie Nutz// Police Operator: Lillian Brown
    --------  
    26:26
  • 24 - Tricks and Treats
    Welcome to our Halloween Special! This episode takes place OUTSIDE of the ongoing plot. Its a "just for fun" episode to celebrate spooky season.
    --------  
    33:54
  • 23 - Don't Touch That Dial
    Janet begins to lose herself in the world of the supernatural as she hyperfocuses on the voice of Rosie and the bizarre disappearance of Robert. An unexpected visit from some dear friends should lighten the mood, but could another presence at the door turn that around? Cast: Tom Miller: JD Lauriat// Janet Miller: Melissa Ochs-Dunn// Lee Edward Edwards: Adrian Johnson// Opal Jonsiet: Dawn Beland// Juniper Jonsiet: Journee LaFond// Sheriff Robert Ross: Mike Gagne// Nathan Graham: Austin Nowak// Rosie: Natasha Bonthron// Louis: Rick Croft
    --------  
    27:21
  • 22 - Shots Fired
    After spending a few hours configuring his recorded audio, Tom and Janet finally have a chance to listen in on what happened in the house while they were away. What they find is... not exactly what they were expecting, or hoping for. Cast & Crew: Writer, Editor, Producer, & Tom Miller: JD Lauriat // Writer, Social Media, & Janet Miller: Melissa Ochs-Dunn // Writer, Graphics, Website, & Lee: Adrian Johnson Guest Voices: Sheriff Robert Ross: Mike Gagne//Nathan Graham: Austin Nowak//Delivery Driver: Charles Brown//Ghost Child: Natasha Bonthron//Louis: Rick Croft
    --------  
    28:35

About Haunted House Flippers

An original comedy/horror audio drama podcast about a couple's journey in renovating an inherited house that may or may not be haunted. Take a peak into the day-to-day life of Tom and Janet Miller as they come to terms with the vast undertaking ahead of them. With the help of their completely normal neighbor Lee, and a small cast of recurring locals, this will be an adventure for everyone. For links to our Social Media, Merch, and additional show info, head over to our website: www.hhfpodcast.com Currently releasing monthly on most streaming services.
