A truly spooky series of ghost stories set in Boston, MA. Join our host and follow along a series of events that can only be explained as "haunted happenstance... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Bonus Episode - Creepy Collaboration Time!
We were asked to take part in a special collaboration and could not have been more excited to do so! In this episode you'll hear snippets from so many amazing shows including They're Not Shadows, Ghost Story Guys, Real Life Ghost Stories, We Need To Talk About Ghosts, Souther Gothic, It's Haunted, What Now?, You Can See Me In The Dark and Weekly Creep! Enjoy the spookiness!
5/24/2023
1:14:38
Episode 22 - #274 Ashland Way - Don't Be a Stranger
We're back in the mountains to catch up with those we know best, and some we likely don't know at all. This episode begins with a small tribute to a listener and friend of the show, who we sadly lost recently. Nan Gardner was a kindred spirit who is already truly missed.
3/25/2023
35:56
Episode 21 - #193 Elmdale Pass - TGIFXIII
It's Friday the 13th, thank goodness! Join us back at the Ridge to catch up with some things that are happening, and some things that are happening again.
1/14/2023
35:36
Episode 20 - #85 Spruceview Lane - A Black Cat and Crossed Paths
It's Halloween, we couldn't let it pass without a little drama, mystery and this time, a black cat!
11/1/2022
19:47
Episode 19 - #328 Lone Pine Circle - Pitch Perfect
As spring progresses into summer, we get to catch up with the Freeling family. And a few others make an appearance, or re-appearance.