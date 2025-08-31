Episode 16: 3 Simple Ways to Practice Name Writing
Episode 16: 3 Simple Ways to Practice Name WritingHelping young learners write their names is one of the first big milestones of the year. One that builds both confidence and classroom routines. But it doesn’t have to involve fancy prep or stressful drills.In this episode, Alex shares 3 low-prep, meaningful ways to help students practice name writing throughout the day; without taking away from play and exploration.✨ You’ll hear:Why name writing is the perfect early-year focusHow to build name practice into arrival time, centers, and transitionsA reminder that simple routines are often the most effectiveEncouragement to celebrate progress over perfectionWhether you're teaching Pre-K or Kindergarten, these tips will help you support name writing in a playful, developmentally appropriate way.🔗 Mentioned in this episode📖 Read the full blog post:👉 3 Simple Ways to Practice Name Writing🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Editable name practice pages✅ Fine motor and alphabet centers✅ Morning bins and routines for independent name writing📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcastThe Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com
--------
7:17
--------
7:17
Episode 15: Go Slow to Go Fast – Encouraging Independence in Pre-K & Kindergarten
Episode 15: Go Slow to Go Fast – Encouraging Independence in Pre-K & KindergartenIt’s tempting to rush through routines in those first weeks. Especially when you could just tie the shoes, open the snack, or fix the problem yourself. But real classroom calm comes when we go slow first and build student independence from the ground up.In this episode, Alex shares how to create confident, capable learners by modeling expectations, using visuals, and resisting the urge to always step in.✨ You’ll learn:Why slowing down now leads to smoother days laterThe role of clear, consistent routines in fostering independenceHow visuals and structured choices empower early learnersA mindset shift that helps you coach not fix student challengesThis is your gentle reminder: slowing down doesn’t mean you’re behind. It means you’re building something that lasts.🔗 Mentioned in this episode📖 Read the full blog post: How to Encourage Independent Learning in Pre-K & Kindergarten🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Visual schedules & Routine Checklists✅ Center signs and visuals to reduce repeated directions✅ Problem-solving prompts and SEL supports for independence📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcast📲 Continue the conversation on Instagram: @thekindergartenconnection💛 If this episode gave you a confidence boost to slow down and model, share it with a fellow early childhood teacher who’s building independence too.The Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com
--------
9:04
--------
9:04
Episode 14: Should We Let Things Go More in the First Days?
Episode 14: Should We Let Things Go More in the First Days?In those first few days of school, we want students to feel safe, excited, and connected. Sometimes that leads us to wonder… Should I let some things slide while they adjust?In this episode, Alex gently but clearly explains why the answer is no, and how setting expectations early (in a kind, consistent way) is one of the most supportive things we can do for our students.✨ You’ll hear:Why the routines you allow now become the routines that lastThe truth about why it’s harder to tighten expectations laterHow teaching structure actually builds trust and comfortEncouragement to stay steady, even when it feels strictThis episode is your pep talk for showing up with kindness and clarity during the first days of school.🔗 Mentioned in this episode🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Back-to-school routines + visuals✅ Behavior support tools for transitions and expectations✅ First week plans to help you stay consistent (without burning out)📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcast📲 Join the conversation on Instagram: @thekindergartenconnection💛 If this episode reassured you in your classroom leadership, pass it along to a teacher friend navigating the first week too!The Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com
--------
9:47
--------
9:47
Episode 13: Tested Teacher Tips for the First Day of School
Whether it’s your first first day or your tenth, that back-to-school butterfly feeling never fully goes away. And that’s okay! The first day of school sets the tone. With a few simple, tested tips, you can make it smooth, calm, and connection-filled.In this episode, Alex shares five tried-and-true strategies to help you feel more prepared and confident heading into Day One with your new little learners.✨ You’ll hear:How to make meaningful first-day connections at the doorThe one small prep step that eases nerves (and reduces chaos)Why you should model everything - yes, even glue stick useFavorite ways to use books for calm and connectionThe power of flexibility, and why done is better than perfectWhether you’re prepping your first classroom or just looking for a reset, this episode will help you start strong with heart, not hustle.🔗 Mentioned in this episode📖 Read the full blog post: Tested Teacher Tips for the First Day of School📥 Grab the free Mega List of Themes & Skills: https://thekindergartenconnection.com/free-mega-list-of-themes-and-skills-for-pre-k-and-kindergarten-lesson-plans/(A teacher-favorite planning tool for mapping your year with confidence!)🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Ready-to-go first week activities✅ Classroom routines and visuals✅ Playful, standards-aligned centers to keep your planning stress-free📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcast📲 Follow along for more back-to-school tips on Instagram: @thekindergartenconnection💛 If this episode helped calm your first-day jitters, pass it along to a fellow teacher who’s prepping too!The Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com
--------
11:30
--------
11:30
Episode 12: Make Your Day Count – Early Childhood Schedule Tips
Episode 12: Make Your Day Count – Early Childhood Schedule TipsTrying to fit everything into a Pre-K or Kindergarten day can feel like solving a puzzle… blindfolded… with snack time looming. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone!In this episode, Alex shares practical tips for building a classroom schedule that actually works—one that supports connection, play, learning, and calm (yes, even with clean-up time and pull-outs on the horizon).✨ You’ll hear:The 5 key components of an effective early childhood scheduleWhy there’s no perfect layout - and that’s actually a good thingHow to balance whole-group and small-group instructionEncouragement if your days feel too short or too packedPlus, a free tool to help you figure out what to teach and when.🔗 Mentioned in this episode📥 Grab the free Mega List of Themes & Skills:https://thekindergartenconnection.com/free-mega-list-of-themes-and-skills-for-pre-k-and-kindergarten-lesson-plans/(A full year of monthly theme and skills inspiration for Pre-K and Kindergarten!)📖 Related blog posts:Kindergarten Daily ScheduleTransitional Kindergarten (TK) Schedule🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Pre-planned centers and activities by theme + skill✅ Visual schedule tools and classroom management support✅ Monthly planning help to save time and reduce overwhelm📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcast📲 Continue the conversation on Instagram: @thekindergartenconnectionIf this episode helped you rethink your daily flow, share it with a teacher friend who could use the support!The Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com
Happy Teaching with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy!...Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnectionVisit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.comJoin us at https://www.printandplayclub.com