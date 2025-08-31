Episode 14: Should We Let Things Go More in the First Days?

Episode 14: Should We Let Things Go More in the First Days?In those first few days of school, we want students to feel safe, excited, and connected. Sometimes that leads us to wonder… Should I let some things slide while they adjust?In this episode, Alex gently but clearly explains why the answer is no, and how setting expectations early (in a kind, consistent way) is one of the most supportive things we can do for our students.✨ You’ll hear:Why the routines you allow now become the routines that lastThe truth about why it’s harder to tighten expectations laterHow teaching structure actually builds trust and comfortEncouragement to stay steady, even when it feels strictThis episode is your pep talk for showing up with kindness and clarity during the first days of school.🔗 Mentioned in this episode🧰 Inside the Print and Play Club:✅ Back-to-school routines + visuals✅ Behavior support tools for transitions and expectations✅ First week plans to help you stay consistent (without burning out)📍Join the Club: https://printandplayclub.com/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=podcast📲 Join the conversation on Instagram: @thekindergartenconnection💛 If this episode reassured you in your classroom leadership, pass it along to a teacher friend navigating the first week too!The Happy Teaching Podcast with The Kindergarten Connection is the go-to podcast for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who want simple, effective, and joyful teaching strategies—fast! Hosted by Alex John, this bite-sized podcast delivers classroom management tips, engaging lesson ideas, and real-life solutions you can implement immediately. Whether you're looking to create smoother routines, build stronger student connections, or bring more fun into your teaching day, each episode (in ten minutes or less!) is designed to make your job easier and your classroom happier. Subscribe now and start teaching with confidence and joy! ... Connect with The Kindergarten Connection on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekindergartenconnection Visit us online: https://www.thekindgergartenconnection.com Join us at https://www.printandplayclub.com