Word Matters
Word Matters

Merriam-Webster, New England Public Media
Arts
Word Matters
  An Interview with John Morse, Part 3
    Part three of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-Webster. Hosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski. Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.
    48:00
  An Interview with John Morse, Part 2
    Part two of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-Webster. Hosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski. Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.
    47:20
  An Interview with John Morse, Part 1
    Part one of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-Webster. Hosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski. Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.
    1:05:47
  Episode 100: How did we get here?
    It's our 100th episode, which seemed like a good occasion to answer a listener question of a more personal type: how did we—that is, we three editors—get here? Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski. Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media.
    22:08
  Do we repeat ourselves? Very well then, we repeat ourselves.
    A listener questions a tautology in one of our definitions and starts us off on a discussion of all types of repetition and redundancy. Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski. Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media.
    13:48

About Word Matters

Word Matters is a show for readers, writers, and anyone who's curious about the English language. Join Merriam-Webster editors as they challenge supposed grammar rules, reveal the surprising origins behind words, tackle common questions, and generally geek out about the beautiful nightmare that is our language.
Arts

