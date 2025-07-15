Part three of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-WebsterHosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski.Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.Transcript available here.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
An Interview with John Morse, Part 2
An Interview with John Morse, Part 2
Part two of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-Webster
Hosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski.
Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.
Transcript available here.
An Interview with John Morse, Part 1
An Interview with John Morse, Part 1
Part one of a three-part interview with John Morse, former president and publisher of Merriam-Webster
Hosted by Emily Brewster and Peter Sokolowski.
Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media, with much gratitude to John Voci.
Transcript available here.
Episode 100: How did we get here?
Episode 100: How did we get here?
It's our 100th episode, which seemed like a good occasion to answer a listener question of a more personal type: how did we—that is, we three editors—get here?
Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski.
Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media.
Transcript available here.
Do we repeat ourselves? Very well then, we repeat ourselves.
Do we repeat ourselves? Very well then, we repeat ourselves.
A listener questions a tautology in one of our definitions and starts us off on a discussion of all types of repetition and redundancy.
Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski.
Produced in collaboration with New England Public Media.
Transcript available here.
Word Matters is a show for readers, writers, and anyone who's curious about the English language. Join Merriam-Webster editors as they challenge supposed grammar rules, reveal the surprising origins behind words, tackle common questions, and generally geek out about the beautiful nightmare that is our language.