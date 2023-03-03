Happy Hour with Gretchen Geraghty

Hosted by Gretchen Geraghty where you'll hear an hour of conversation ranging from current favorites, and positive thoughts to deep topics about life, relations... More
We Bought Our First Home !!! | Spilling All The Tea
Wow wow wow hi I can’t believe this episode is all about buying our first home !!! It feels so surreal writing this and finally announcing it! I figured it needed it’s own dedicated podcast episode since I wanted to be able to explain everything & it’s such an exciting time :) I give all the details like how we’ll mainly be there on cape cod during the summer since that’s off season for hockey. And I tell the whole story of putting in my first offer and the crazy timing of it all. It’s been such a long process which I also share the details of what I didn’t expect going into it. Can’t wait to bring you guys along and document this whole journey!My YouTube channel http://bit.ly/33z6gnM (Gretchen Geraghty)My Instagram http://bit.ly/2VE0U7S (@gretchengeraghty)Podcast Instagram https://bit.ly/2Rt9VzA (@happyhrpodcast)For business inquiries email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
41:18
Make Your Bed, Go On A Walk, + Vacuum | You’ll Feel Better !
I was inspired for this weeks episode by what I thought I needed to hear. If you are someone that is easily overwhelmed like me I get to the basics of where to start when everything seems daunting. Like the title says these small tasks get you in the right mindset to take action and continue to cross things off your to do list. We also have a big catch up where I spill some MAJOR tea !!!My YouTube channel http://bit.ly/33z6gnM (Gretchen Geraghty)My Instagram http://bit.ly/2VE0U7S (@gretchengeraghty)Podcast Instagram https://bit.ly/2Rt9VzA (@happyhrpodcast)For business inquiries email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/14/2023
41:56
Relationship Struggles + How We’ve Moved Forward
I get pretty vulnerable this week in talking about something I haven't talked about before. I talk about the hardest time in Max's and my relationship and how we overcame it. I think what we went through is pretty common, especially when you move in together for the first time as a couple. I also share some of the best relationship advice I've ever gotten.My YouTube channel http://bit.ly/33z6gnM (Gretchen Geraghty)My Instagram http://bit.ly/2VE0U7S (@gretchengeraghty)Podcast Instagram https://bit.ly/2Rt9VzA (@happyhrpodcast)For business inquiries email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/31/2023
58:50
How To Stop Overthinking + Live Life On Your Own Terms
This week we're talking all about overthinking! We all do it, so I break down why I think that is and how to recognize when you're overthinking so you can avoid it. I break down what helps me when I'm overthinking, how I stay grounded and present, and how I lead with autonomy. & I recap my birthday weekend as a little bonus, enjoy!My YouTube channel http://bit.ly/33z6gnM (Gretchen Geraghty)My Instagram http://bit.ly/2VE0U7S (@gretchengeraghty)Podcast Instagram https://bit.ly/2Rt9VzA (@happyhrpodcast)For business inquiries email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/17/2023
52:10
My Monthly Favorites | beauty, clothes, food, etc.
This week we chat about how my trip has gone in Boston so far since I'm still here. I also share my favorites from January and February including food, activities, hobbies, clothes, beauty, skincare, etc. Enjoy !thrive causmetics mascara https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/liquid-lash-extensions-mascaraforeo https://go.magik.ly/ml/1rjy9/cleanser https://amzn.to/3mtJ3lizara leather jacket https://www.zara.com/us/en/double-sided-short-jacket-p02969257.htmlabercrombie 90's jeans https://bit.ly/3tFSKPcset active thermal top https://bit.ly/3mqwoQpset active thermal joggers https://bit.ly/3ROZDYCMy YouTube channel http://bit.ly/33z6gnM (Gretchen Geraghty)My Instagram http://bit.ly/2VE0U7S (@gretchengeraghty)Podcast Instagram https://bit.ly/2Rt9VzA (@happyhrpodcast)For business inquiries email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Hosted by Gretchen Geraghty where you'll hear an hour of conversation ranging from current favorites, and positive thoughts to deep topics about life, relationships, and being totally open and real. Gretchen is occasionally joined by guests in her personal or professional life to keep things interesting. She chats like she does with her friends and is overwhelmingly positive. Subscribe for a new podcast every Friday! For business inquiries email [email protected]