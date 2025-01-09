Powered by RND
HAPPILY HORMONAL | hormone balance for moms, PMS, painful periods, natural birth control, low energy, pro-metabolic

Leisha Drews, RN, FDN-P, holistic hormone coach, period expert
Worried your painful periods, low energy, and PMS mood swings will be with you until menopause? Do you want to have more energy, good periods, and a stable mood...
  • E180: Be Less Scattered and More Consistent in Your 2025 Hormone Balance Goals - Even With ADHD
    Send us a textTired of feeling scattered and overwhelmed? Let's change that.If you ever feel like you're running on empty, trying to juggle too much, and still falling behind, you're not alone. Life can get chaotic, and sometimes it feels like you can't catch up no matter how hard you try. In this episode, we'll explore why this happens and how to feel more grounded and relaxed.Here's what you'll learn:How to check in with your nervous system and why it's essential for reducing stress.Why honoring rest, like practicing a weekly Sabbath, can boost your productivity and health. Simple tips to work with your natural energy levels instead of fighting against them.Press play, and let's chat about how to bring more calm and balance into your life.
  • E179: 2025 Hormone Diets and Meal Plans to AVOID and What To Do Instead with Dr Heather Rhodes
    Send us a textAre the latest hormone diets secretly hurting your health? If you've ever Googled "how to balance hormones" and felt overwhelmed by countless trendy diets, you're not alone. In this episode, Dr Heather Rhodes and I closely examine the most popular hormone diets for 2025—what works and what doesn't—so you can avoid wasting time or harming your body with unsustainable approaches.In this episode, you'll learn:Why eliminating certain food groups can mess with your hormones and slow your metabolism.The hidden ways gut health can impact you.Tips for naturally balancing your hormones WITHOUT strict diets.Easy changes you can make today for better energy, digestion, and health.Don't fall for the hype—tune in to uncover common myths about hormone diets and find out how to support your hormones for a healthier you in 2025!
Connect with Dr Heather Rhodes: WebsiteIG: @drheatherrhodes
  • E178: Blood Sugar Balance Mistakes You're Making as a Mom That Wreck Hormones & Energy
    Send us a textDo you ever wonder why your energy crashes at 3 PM or your mood feels like a rollercoaster?It's not just in your head—it could be your blood sugar. Whether you've noticed brain fog, stubborn fatigue, or hormone imbalances, blood sugar plays a bigger role than you might think.In this episode, we're breaking it all down:Why keeping your blood sugar balanced is crucial for your energy, focus, and hormone health.Some sneaky habits, like skipping meals or grabbing "healthy" snacks, that might be sabotaging your progress.How blood sugar and hormones are connected, especially for women.Listen in to learn simple tips to balance your blood sugar so you can feel energized and focused all day—without giving up the foods you love!
  • E177: Will DUTCH Hormone Testing Help Your PMS/PMDD Symptoms? Progesterone, GABA, Estrogen, and Cyclical Mood Changes with Dr Kelly Ruef
    Send us a textIn this episode, we discuss PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) and PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder), along with the impact of hormonal imbalances on mood, energy, and overall well-being. I am joined by Dr. Kelly Ruef from Dutch, a naturopathic physician with a strong interest in biochemistry, biochemical pathways, and natural hormone pathways. She will explain how tools like the Dutch Test can help uncover what is happening beneath the surface and provide steps you can take to feel better.What You'll Learn in This Episode: -  The Role of Hormonal Fluctuations in PMS and PMDD*     We dive into why some women experience extreme symptoms during the luteal phase and the role hormones like progesterone and estrogen play in mood regulation. - The Connection Between Progesterone and GABA  Dr. Kelly explains how progesterone and its metabolites impact GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps regulate anxiety, irritability, and sleep. We explore why low progesterone—or how your body processes it can lead to anxiety, irritability, and poor sleep. - Understanding Estrogen Dominance  Ever feel overly emotional, get headaches, or have heavy periods? These can all be signs of too much estrogen relative to progesterone. We also discuss how the balance between estrogen and progesterone plays a critical role. - The Paradoxical GABA Response  Dr. Kelly uncovers the phenomenon where some women experience increased anxiety and irritability during their luteal phase due to a paradoxical response to progesterone metabolites. - Why the Dutch Test is a Game Changer     Learn how this advanced hormone test provides a full picture of your hormonal health, helping uncover the root cause of your symptoms. - Cholesterol, Lipids, and Estrogen   Explore the surprising link between estrogen and lipid health and why low estrogen can affect cholesterol levels. Quick Tip:  Simple lifestyle changes, like getting better sleep, managing stress, and stabilizing blood sugar are powerful first steps to better hormonal health before diving into more advanced protocols.
  • E176: 3 Intentional Shifts I'm Making for my Nervous System & Fertility NOW and in 2025
    Send us a textDo you feel like you're always moving, and if your body isn't moving then your brain definitely is? If you're stuck in fight or flight and don't know how to get off of the hamster wheel so you can slow down and heal...I have some ideas for you!Today is a little more personal, a behind-the-scenes into what I'm doing for my own health & fertility this year - and spoiler - it's not even about food!I'm sharing some of the simple but challenging changes I'm making to my routines so I can support my nervous system even with a busy life, and they aren't what you think (no carrot salad in this episode at all!)If you want more peace, more rest, and you're tired of throwing spaghetti at the wall and rushing to the next "sure fix" then grab your headphones and let's do this.
About HAPPILY HORMONAL | hormone balance for moms, PMS, painful periods, natural birth control, low energy, pro-metabolic

Worried your painful periods, low energy, and PMS mood swings will be with you until menopause? Do you want to have more energy, good periods, and a stable mood without taking birth control, a million supplements, or going on an unrealistic restrictive diet? Do you want to know where to start to balance your hormones naturally? You're in the right place. Happily Hormonal will help you unlock the secrets to:Balancing hormones in motherhood with simple nourishment strategiesUsing food to have better periods and less PMS even with a busy scheduleBalancing blood sugar for more energy and less anxiety Getting rid of painful periods for goodLosing the drama of PMS weekFeeling more present and joyfulIncreasing your capacity in motherhood and life Understanding your body and cycles on a deeper levelHaving regular, pain free periods and ovulationMaking more progesteroneTaking back control of your health and your hormones so you can show up as the woman you really want to beHost Leisha Drews, RN, BSN, FDN-P and Holistic Hormone Coach brings you realistic, actionable conversations so you can start to peel back the layers of hormone balance in a way that feels simple and doable for the first time ever so you can have balanced hormones even as a busy mom.Contact Leisha:Email: [email protected]: www.leishadrews.comIG: @leishadrews
