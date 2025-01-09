HAPPILY HORMONAL | hormone balance for moms, PMS, painful periods, natural birth control, low energy, pro-metabolic

E177: Will DUTCH Hormone Testing Help Your PMS/PMDD Symptoms? Progesterone, GABA, Estrogen, and Cyclical Mood Changes with Dr Kelly Ruef
In this episode, we discuss PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) and PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder), along with the impact of hormonal imbalances on mood, energy, and overall well-being. I am joined by Dr. Kelly Ruef from Dutch, a naturopathic physician with a strong interest in biochemistry, biochemical pathways, and natural hormone pathways. She will explain how tools like the Dutch Test can help uncover what is happening beneath the surface and provide steps you can take to feel better.What You'll Learn in This Episode: - The Role of Hormonal Fluctuations in PMS and PMDD* We dive into why some women experience extreme symptoms during the luteal phase and the role hormones like progesterone and estrogen play in mood regulation. - The Connection Between Progesterone and GABA Dr. Kelly explains how progesterone and its metabolites impact GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps regulate anxiety, irritability, and sleep. We explore why low progesterone—or how your body processes it can lead to anxiety, irritability, and poor sleep. - Understanding Estrogen Dominance Ever feel overly emotional, get headaches, or have heavy periods? These can all be signs of too much estrogen relative to progesterone. We also discuss how the balance between estrogen and progesterone plays a critical role. - The Paradoxical GABA Response Dr. Kelly uncovers the phenomenon where some women experience increased anxiety and irritability during their luteal phase due to a paradoxical response to progesterone metabolites. - Why the Dutch Test is a Game Changer Learn how this advanced hormone test provides a full picture of your hormonal health, helping uncover the root cause of your symptoms. - Cholesterol, Lipids, and Estrogen Explore the surprising link between estrogen and lipid health and why low estrogen can affect cholesterol levels. Quick Tip: Simple lifestyle changes, like getting better sleep, managing stress, and stabilizing blood sugar are powerful first steps to better hormonal health before diving into more advanced protocols. Disclaimer: Nothing in this podcast is to be taken as medical advice, please take informed accountability and speak to your provider before making changes to your health routine.