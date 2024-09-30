Special - A Very Hannah Christmas 3D

X-MAS SPECIAL - Remastered and Reimagined in a 3D virtual environment this classic episode has Hannah imagining what her ideal Christmas might be like with family and friends met throughout the wild wasteland... though... saying that her imagination has a way of running away on itself might be a bit of an understatement as Krampus shows up to ruin the festivities! Hannahpocalypse is intended for mature audiences on account of mature language, theme and violence and horror elements. Please be advised. Episode Credits: Amanda Hufford as Hannah Abigail Turner as Cali Jordan Rudolph as Mel Will Handford as Jameson, Bogart Tom Schalk as Rictor, Lagarto Ryan Hoyle as Reggie Yenni Ann as Ashley James Holyoake as Billy Leslie Gideon as Morgan Thank you to Will & Leslie for providing voices for the Thank you to our volunteer zombies from the Fable and Folly Network, Russ More and Beth Crane! Writing and Sound Design by Damian Szydlo Sensitivity and Script Reading by Mak Shepard (where required) Special thanks to Velvet Moon & Argle Bargle Studios for providing music for Hannahpocalypse! Listen to Velvet Moon on Spotify and find Argle Bargle Studios on Instagram. Intro Song: A Florentine Story by Michele Nobler & Luis Berra Outro Song: If it Matters (Instrumental) by Velvet Moon Special Thanks to Russ More & Beth Crane for assorted zombie sounds!