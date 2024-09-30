Mel takes on a quest through the understructure of Goldengate to find an unwelcome surprise while Hannah and Cali work out their plan to action...
While you're in the wasteland, follow us on Twitter for news and updates! Better yet, if you're on Bluesky you can find us there! Join us in hitchhiking on the Red Fathom discord to hang out with cast and crew! Want to support the show? Please check out our Patreon to find our new Red Fathom Entertainment subscription model that gives you access to EVERYTHING we make!
Hannahpocalypse is intended for mature audiences on account of mature language, theme and violence and horror elements. Please be advised.
Episode Credits:
Amanda Hufford as Hannah
Abigail Turner as Cali
Jordan Rudolph as Mel
Will Handford as Jameson, Bogart
Tom Schalk as Rictor, Lagarto
Ryan Hoyle as Reggie
Yenni Ann as Ashley
James Holyoake as Billy
Leslie Gideon as Morgan
Thank you to our volunteer zombies from the Fable and Folly Network, Russ More and Beth Crane!
Writing and Sound Design by Damian Szydlo
Sensitivity and Script Reading by Mak Shepard (where required)
Special thanks to Velvet Moon & Argle Bargle Studios for providing music for Hannahpocalypse! Listen to Velvet Moon on Spotify and find Argle Bargle Studios on Instagram.
Intro Song: A Florentine Story by Michele Nobler & Luis Berra
Outro Song: If it Matters (Instrumental) by Velvet Moon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:05
Introducing - Candy Claus, Private Eye
Proudly introducing Candy Claus, Private Eye! - Santa's bastard daughter is a Christmas-hating private eye who stumbles into investigating the North Pole's first murder in 500 years.
Find episodes of Candy Clause, Private Eye wherever you get your podcasts!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
26:35
Special - A Very Hannah Christmas 3D
X-MAS SPECIAL - Remastered and Reimagined in a 3D virtual environment this classic episode has Hannah imagining what her ideal Christmas might be like with family and friends met throughout the wild wasteland... though... saying that her imagination has a way of running away on itself might be a bit of an understatement as Krampus shows up to ruin the festivities!
While you're in the wasteland, follow us on Bluesky or Instagram, both as Red Fathom! You can also join us on the Red Fathom discord to hang out with fans, cast and crew! Want to support the show? Please check out our Patreon to find our new Red Fathom Entertainment subscription model that gives you access to EVERYTHING we make!
Hannahpocalypse is intended for mature audiences on account of mature language, theme and violence and horror elements. Please be advised.
Episode Credits:
Amanda Hufford as Hannah
Abigail Turner as Cali
Jordan Rudolph as Mel
Will Handford as Jameson, Bogart
Tom Schalk as Rictor, Lagarto
Ryan Hoyle as Reggie
Yenni Ann as Ashley
James Holyoake as Billy
Leslie Gideon as Morgan
Thank you to Will & Leslie for providing voices for the
Thank you to our volunteer zombies from the Fable and Folly Network, Russ More and Beth Crane!
Writing and Sound Design by Damian Szydlo
Sensitivity and Script Reading by Mak Shepard (where required)
Special thanks to Velvet Moon & Argle Bargle Studios for providing music for Hannahpocalypse! Listen to Velvet Moon on Spotify and find Argle Bargle Studios on Instagram.
Intro Song: A Florentine Story by Michele Nobler & Luis Berra
Outro Song: If it Matters (Instrumental) by Velvet Moon
Special Thanks to Russ More & Beth Crane for assorted zombie sounds!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
24:53
News + Introducing - Sorry About the Murder
Proudly introducing Sorry About the Murder! - Every day in the nice little Canadian town of Beavermount, Ontario, a Zamboni driver has to solve a grisly murder to clear his Québecois
Find episodes of Sorry About the Murder wherever you get your podcasts!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
13:11
29.0 - It's About Time
Mel, Ashley and Billy arrive at Goldengate and unknowingly towards a reunion 200 years in the making.
While you're in the wasteland, follow us on Twitter for news and updates! Better yet, if you're on Bluesky you can find us there! Join us in hitchhiking on the Red Fathom discord to hang out with cast and crew! Want to support the show? Please check out our Patreon to find our new Red Fathom Entertainment subscription model that gives you access to EVERYTHING we make!
Hannahpocalypse is intended for mature audiences on account of mature language, theme and violence and horror elements. Please be advised.
Episode Credits:
Amanda Hufford as Hannah
Abigail Turner as Cali
Jordan Rudolph as Mel
Will Handford as Jameson, Bogart
Tom Schalk as Rictor, Lagarto
Ryan Hoyle as Reggie
Yenni Ann as Ashley
James Holyoake as Billy
Leslie Gideon as Morgan
Thank you to our volunteer zombies from the Fable and Folly Network, Russ More and Beth Crane!
Writing and Sound Design by Damian Szydlo
Sensitivity and Script Reading by Mak Shepard (where required)
Special thanks to Velvet Moon & Argle Bargle Studios for providing music for Hannahpocalypse! Listen to Velvet Moon on Spotify and find Argle Bargle Studios on Instagram.
Intro Song: A Florentine Story by Michele Nobler & Luis Berra
Outro Song: If it Matters (Instrumental) by Velvet Moon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices