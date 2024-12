S1E1: Roll Babyface

In which our intrepid instruments of investigation interpret information and infiltrate an institute of indoctrination to intercept insidious intentions. Astonishingly astounding artwork by Val Hal Halvorson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/val_hal_hal/ Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/valhal.bsky.social Published by arrangement with the Delta Green Partnership. The intellectual property known as Delta Green is a trademark and copyright owned by the Delta Green Partnership, who has licensed its use here. Illustrations by Dennis Detwiller are reproduced by permission. The content of this podcast are ©HotD Productions excepting those elements that are components of the Delta Green intellectual property.