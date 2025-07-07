Powered by RND
Guerrillapreneur: The Art of Waging Small Business Podcast
Guerrillapreneur: The Art of Waging Small Business Podcast

mark anthony peterson
BusinessNews
Guerrillapreneur: The Art of Waging Small Business Podcast
  • Episode 66 - Do You Know Soichiro Honda?
    Episode 66 - What Do You Know Soichiro Honda?In this episode of the Guerrillapreneur Podcast, we delve into the legacy of Soichiro Honda, founder of Honda Motor Company.  Soichiro Honda was a Japanese engineer and, by all accounts, a Guerrillapreneur extraordinaire. In 1948, he established Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and oversaw its expansion from a wooden shack manufacturing bicycle motors to a multinational automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. While working on a piston ring project for Toyota, Honda became frustrated with the low-quality rings available on the market and decided to create his own. He mortgaged his house and started his first company, Honda Technical Research Institute, to manufacture the rings.   As you know, the story does not end there.  Listen and learn the Guerrillapreneur lessons Soichiro used to create a global titan.
  • Episode 65 - Do You Know Why They Call It The Model T?
    Episode 65 – Why Do They Call It The Model T? In this episode of the Guerrillapreneur Podcast, we delve into the story of Henry Ford's iconic Model-T. Have you ever wondered why it was named the Model-T? It was the culmination of Ford's numerous attempts, with models A through S not meeting his standards of success. Indeed, it took 19 iterations before the unveiling of the Model-T, which would revolutionize the automotive industry. Selling over 15 million units by the end of its production, the Model-T was not just a car; it was a symbol of disruptive innovation. However, Henry Ford's true guerrilla entrepreneurship shone through his ingenious use of Model-T's byproducts to create the Kingsford Charcoal brand. This venture was so successful that it enabled him to significantly increase the wages of his factory workers, showcasing Ford's commitment to both innovation and his employees.
  • Episode 64 - Bronze Valley Accelerator - Building An Ecosystem for Minority Fndrs in Birmingham Alabama
    In this episode, I (@guerrilapreneur) talk with the Program Director of the Bronze Valley Accelerator, Dr. Haley Medved Kendrick and the members of the Summer 2021 cohort. Bronze Valley is a non-profit, early stage venture investment platform that supports high growth, innovation and technology-enabled companies created by diverse, underrepresented and underestimated founders. The organization is also certified as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"). The mission of Bronze Valley is to create an education-to opportunity-to outcome pipeline for communities that are underrepresented in technology careers and in fields where innovators will create the future.The members of the Summer 2021 cohort included the following founders and their companies:•Benjamin Vickers, Cofounder & CEO of NewAve. NewAve is a black founded startup that allows users to build relationships and create a social community in real time at their current location. Users will never miss out on meeting new people because they will know someone before they approach them (https://connectwithavenue.com/)•Jhana Porter, Founder & CEO of frakktal. frakktal develops thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) from end-of-life tires (ELT), post-consumer/post-industrial plastics and local biomass streams geared toward manufacturing (https://mytaask.com/).•Thkisha Sanogo, Founder & CEO of MyTAASK. MyTaask decentralizes planning for the next generation of superheroes. MyTAASK bridges the gap between social media and task management to automate repetitive tasks. MyTAASK builds a community of experts to share curated experiences and time saving life hacks (https://mytaask.com/).•Georgiana Wright, Founder & CEO of PaperAI. PaperAI generates customizable and affordable fan fiction for fan communities without an author or publisher, removing the hassle and costs of commissioning fan fiction. PaperAI uses natural language processing models to generate over 140,000 different story combinations to allow anyone to be represented in their favorite stories (https://paperai.io/).•Mark Anthony Peterson, Founder & CEO of Ziscuit. Ziscuit is a grocery search engine that provides instant savings to its shoppers and high-value traffic for its retail grocery partners (https://www.ziscuit.shop).
  • Episode 63 - Niru Mallavarupu, Fndr of Mobilearq - Enabling Digital Communities for School Districts
    In this episode, I (@guerrilapreneur) talk with the Founder and CTO of Mobilearq (https://mobilearq.com) Niru Mallavarupu. Mobilearq provides parents their school at their fingertips with the all-in-one management platform for directory and fundraising. Mobilearq's District-wide Online Directories make it easy to quickly find and contact other parents, teachers or school administrators. Mobilearq has an eCommerce tool built specifically for schools: for fundraising, lunch management. Mobilearq's Calendar keeps parents up to date with school events and activities.GUEST: Niru Mallavarupu has a Bachelor of Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science and an MS in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology. Ms. Mallavarupu's career includes working as a Technical Lead with Sun Microsystems, a Software Architect and Lead Developer at SiteAcuity, and the Director of Engineering for Bluenog. Ms. Mallavarupu also worked in Cyber Security at IBM.
  • Episode 62 - David Selinger - Founder & CEO of Deep Sentinel - Using AI To Create A Proactive Home Security System
    In this episode, I (@guerrilapreneur) talk with the Founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel (https://www.deepsentinel.com/) David Selinger. Deep Sentinel uses Artificial Intelligence to review and distinguish between threats and non-threats. Deep Sentinel directs the identified threats to human agents who interact directly with the threat and law enforcement, if necessary.GUEST: David Selinger is a Stanford University graduate and the Founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel, an AI-driven home security startup. Before Deep Sentinel, David Selinger was the co-founder of Redfin, a real estate startup. David was an early employee with Amazon who lead major R&D and IT initiatives.
About Guerrillapreneur: The Art of Waging Small Business Podcast

The Guerrillapreneur Podcast is a show about and for Entrepreneurs and Business Mavericks who use the Sharing, Gig and Circular Loop economies to defeat corporate Goliaths. If you are not a Maverick, you don't have to go home, but you gotta get up out of this podcast.#startup #startupstrategy #bootstrapping #levelingup #guerrillapreneurBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/guerrillapreneur-the-art-of-waging-small-business-podcast--2859921/support.
BusinessNewsEntrepreneurshipManagementTech News

