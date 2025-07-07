Guerrillapreneur: The Art of Waging Small Business Podcast

Episode 62 - David Selinger - Founder & CEO of Deep Sentinel - Using AI To Create A Proactive Home Security System
In this episode, I (@guerrilapreneur) talk with the Founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel (https://www.deepsentinel.com/) David Selinger. Deep Sentinel uses Artificial Intelligence to review and distinguish between threats and non-threats. Deep Sentinel directs the identified threats to human agents who interact directly with the threat and law enforcement, if necessary.GUEST: David Selinger is a Stanford University graduate and the Founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel, an AI-driven home security startup. Before Deep Sentinel, David Selinger was the co-founder of Redfin, a real estate startup. David was an early employee with Amazon who lead major R&D and IT initiatives.
Deep Sentinel – https://www.deepsentinel.com/
Email – [email protected]
- https://www.instagram.com/deepsentinel/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepsentinel/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/deepsentinel/