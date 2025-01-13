Raw Milk, Avian Flu, and the War on Real Food

Welcome back to The Gubba Podcast! I'm Gubba, a first-time homesteader rediscovering traditional ways of living and sharing my journey with you. In this episode, we're diving into a hot topic: the war on raw milk. As a passionate advocate and daily consumer of raw milk, I'll uncover why this nutrient-dense, living superfood is under attack and share the truth they don't want you to know. We'll explore the recent crackdowns on small raw milk producers, the astonishing health benefits of raw milk, and its ability to heal the gut, support immunity, and even help with allergies. Plus, we'll draw connections between the avian flu scare and the broader push to control food systems, asking some hard-hitting questions about the narrative we're being fed. If you're ready to learn how choosing raw milk and supporting local farmers is not just a health decision but a revolutionary act, this episode is for you. Let's dig into the truth and take steps to reclaim our food freedom.