Former CIA Senior Team Leader and GRS Veteran Thomas "Tom" Pecora
Former CIA Senior Team Leader and GRS Veteran Thomas "Tom" Pecora
Grey Dynamics welcomes Thomas Pecora, a former CIA/GRS Senior Security Manager with over twenty-four years of experience working in protective operations, crisis management, physical security, and counterterrorism missions in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan and the Philippines.Tom was awarded both the Intelligence Star "for voluntary acts of courage performed under hazardous conditions "and the Career Intelligence Medal for "exceptional achievements that substantially contributed to the mission of the agency". He is also an adjunct professor at Wright State University and the author of the book, "Guardian: Life in the Crosshairs of the CIA's War on Terror".Find Thomas PecoraLinkedInGuardian: Life in the Crosshairs of the CIA's War on TerrorRelated Links:The Global Response Staff (GRS): CIA's Covert Paramilitary UnitCIA Special Activities Center: The Third OptionFormer Paramilitary Operations Officer Ric Prado on his life in the Shadows
The Inner Workings of Wagner with John Lechner
The Inner Workings of Wagner with John Lechner
Grey Dynamics welcomes John Lechner to the podcast. He is a journalist and researcher, focusing on security issues with a heavy approach to on-the-ground coverage. John is also an expert on Russia's growing influence in Africa. He speaks fluent Russian; advanced French, Turkish, and Georgian; and conversational Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian (BCS), Chechen, German, and Sango.You can find his articles published in Foreign Policy, War on the Rocks, Kyiv Post, The Diplomat, Africa is a Country, African Arguments, The National Interest, and Defense One, among others. Additionally, his book on the inner workings of the Wagner Group is for sale on AmazonFind John LechnerLinkedInJohn Lechner AuthorDeath Is Our Business: Russian Mercenaries and the New Era of Private WarfareRelated Links:Wagner PMC Activity in the Central African Republic: A Geospatial AnalysisPMC Wagner in Africa: Forecast
Former Naval Counter Intelligence Officer and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue Bryan Stern - Episode 60
Former Naval Counter Intelligence Officer and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue Bryan Stern - Episode 60
Welcome back to the Grey Dynamics podcast! This week we are speaking again to Bryan Stern, founder and head of Grey Bull Rescue Foundation. Bryan has 25 years of military experience, including combat tours with the US Army and Navy. His specialisms include unconventional warfare, hostage rescue, and counterterrorism. During the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, Bryan organised flights to evacuate 117 US citizens after the US military had left. Since then, Grey Bull Rescue has conducted thousands of missions and rescued over 7,100 people from crises around the world. We spoke about breaking a US citizen out of a Russian FSB prison, operating where other won't, and much more.Find Grey Bull Rescue and Bryan Stern:greybullrescue.org LinkedIn Facebook Instagram X Bryan Stern LinkedInRelated Links:Warzone Extraction, China vs Taiwan and Project Dynamo with Bryan Stern What do Humanitarian NGOs and the Private Sector want from Intelligence? With E.
Former Paramilitary Operations Officer Ric Prado on his life in the Shadows - Episode 59
Former Paramilitary Operations Officer Ric Prado on his life in the Shadows - Episode 59
Ric Prado teamed up with Grey Dynamics to give away signed copies of his book. The only thing you have to do to win is to comment "blackops" under the episode of this post. You will receive a DM with instructions!Welcome back to the Grey Dynamics podcast! The week we are talking to Ric Prado, a former CIA paramilitary operations officer and clandestine Special Activities Division (SAD) operator. Ric spent 24 years in the CIA, operating in the Middle East, Latin America, and East Asia. During the war on terror, Ric served as Chief of Operations at the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), as well as setting up the Bin Laden Task Force. Previously, he served as an elite US Air Force Pararescue man. His New York Times Bestseller book, "Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior", tells his life story and extraordinary experiences along the way. We spoke about leaving Cuba as a refugee, experiences on operations, being in the CIA as 9/11 unfolded and much more.Find Ric Pradoricprado.comLinkedInWe Spoke About:0:00 Ric Prado's background2:50 Leaving Cuba alone at the age of ten after the revolution6:26 Having a mischievous streak and not fitting in7:54 Ric's first day at CIA headquarters10:14 What was the onboarding process and first mission like?13:32 What makes Cuban-Americans so patriotic?17:53 Ric's experience working with the Sandinista's in Nicaragua21:43 Studying to become a CIA officer and going to "the farm"24:48 Going to work in Costa Rica27:51 Experiencing 9/11 from inside the CIA35:13 Experiencing the culture change in the CIA during the war on terror40:10 Discussing Billy Waugh45:50 Why do intelligence professionals in fiction get such a negative reputation?48:17 Advice for young people53:19 What Rick does now he has retired from the CIA56:35 Cultural recommendations1:00:34 Book Giveaway
How Write a Killer Intelligence Report - Bonus Episode
How Write a Killer Intelligence Report - Bonus Episode
Welcome back to the Grey Dynamics podcast! This episode looks at how to write a Killer Intelligence Report. It builds on many of the skills students learn in our intelligence fundamentals course. This is from our live workshop from the 6th of November. Presented by Marcel Plitcha, lead instructor of the Grey Dynamics Intelligence School. He is currently completing his PhD at St Andrews and is a former DOD Analyst and FBI contractor. We cover the key elements you need to understand how to write an effective intelligence report!Check out the Grey Dynamics Intelligence School CoursesFind the Grey Dynamics Intelligence School Instructors:Marcel Plichta Ahmed HassanWe spoke about:1:31 Introduction 2:49 Who are we? 5:03 What's the point of an intelligence report? 7:12 Is there a right way to do an intel report? 8:15 Front matter of a report 15:11 Introduction to report 20:03 The body of your report 20:44 Assessments 26:59 Evidence 33:40 Visual Elements 44:24 Structured Analytic Techniques (SATs) 53:07 Concluding a report 59:19 How strict are these rules?
The Grey Dynamics Podcast offers an insight into the often murky and hidden world of intelligence. Brought to you by current and former intelligence practitioners that know the routes through the "Grey Zone". Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.