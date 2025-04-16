Gray Matter: An Acid Horror Anthology Podcast

Returning home after a hospital stay, a young couple find themselves caught in a bizarre struggle for their future. CW: Includes themes and depictions of Cancer, Body Horror, Medical Trauma, Emotional Strife, Family Death, Depression & Suicidal Ideation. Starring Brandon Machajewski and Alyssa Grace Adams. Written & Directed by Jonathan Inbody. Editing & Sound Design by Jeff Lavin. Music by Samantha Hunt. Episode Art by Jon-Michael Marinell. Full series credits, sound effects attribution, and links to social media can be found at https://www.graymatterhorror.com/ If you like the show, leave us a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts! Every review helps! Join the Gray Matter Patreon at https://patreon.com/graymatterhorror Buy Gray Matter Shirts at https://www.teepublic.com/user/graymatterhorror

A woman with a missing husband is taunted by a mysterious bird. Adapted from "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe. CW: Includes themes and depictions of Animal Attacks, Alienation, Grief, Depression, Psychological Trauma, Abuse, and Potential Violence & Death. Starring Charleston Harvey, Andrea Inbody, Alyssa Grace Adams, and Samantha Hunt. Written & Directed by Jonathan Inbody. Editing & Sound Design by Jeff Lavin. Music by Samantha Hunt. Episode Art by Jon-Michael Marinell.

As a global pandemic looms in March of 2020, an epidemiologist travels to a remote seaside town in search of a possible treatment. Adapted from "The Shadow Over Innsmouth" by H.P. Lovecraft. CW: Includes themes and depictions of Infectious Disease, Body Horror & Transformation, Disability & Disfigurement, Grief, Social Alienation, Paranoia, Cosmic Horror, and Potential Violence & Death. Starring Justin Pope, Charleston Harvey, Andy Rich, and Jonathan Inbody. Written & Directed by Jonathan Inbody. Editing & Sound Design by Jeff Lavin. Music by Samantha Hunt. Episode Art by Jon-Michael Marinell.

Two private detectives investigate the disappearance of an entire suburban family. CW: Includes themes and depictions of Existential Terror, Paranoia, Panic, Family Strife, and Potential Violence & Death. Starring Mark Bogumil and Paul McGinnis. Written & Directed by Jonathan Inbody. Editing & Sound Design by Jeff Lavin. Music by Samantha Hunt. Episode Art by Jon-Michael Marinell.

About Gray Matter: An Acid Horror Anthology Podcast

Welcome to Gray Matter Video, the only video rental store where you can find tapes telling 'true' tales of horrific transformation, bodily destruction, and death from all across the dimensional spectrum. With a blend of original stories from author Jonathan Inbody in the proud tradition of Carpenter and Cronenberg, and modern adaptations of classic Weird Fiction tales from authors like H.P. Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe, this full-cast scifi-horror anthology explores the blurred line between psychology and biology alongside the flawed and fragile depths of human nature when faced with the hideous unknown. At Gray Matter, everything is horribly, brutally possible. Will you let it get under your skin?