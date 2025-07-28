When Jane Ladling inherits Garden of Memories Cemetery, she expects quiet days and peaceful graves. Then she stumbles on a drawer, hiding in plain sight, revealing…a murder? Now, armed with curiosity and a knack for uncovering secrets, Jane dives headfirst into a mystery that refuses to stay buried. Get ready for cozy chills, small-town drama, and a whole lot of digging beneath the surface. If you’re intrigued by this mystery, don’t miss the original book series that inspired this podcast! The Jane Ladling Mystery Series, a cozy blend of small-town secrets and unforgettable characters. Dive into the books, available in print, ebook or audio for even more twists, turns, and heartwarming moments: Amazon Books2Read The authors behind these stories are Gena Showalter and Jill Monroe. You can explore their work and learn more about them at GenaShowalter.com and JillMonroe.com Original Jane Ladling cover artwork created by Leni Kauffman. Theme music: Strange Sightings by Leon Ayers through AudioHero.com *As an Amazon Associate earnings come from qualifying purchases with no cost to you. Thank you.
12:22
12:22
Secrets Never Stay Buried
Meet Jane Ladling, cemetery caretaker and nosy small-town sleuth, who uncovers decades-old mysteries with humor, heart and a sprinkle of quirky charm. Join her for a cozy storytelling packed mystery and the stories graves can tell.