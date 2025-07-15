E55: Mastering the Art of Initial GovTech Meetings
On this episode of Gov Tech Today, hosts Russell Lowery and Jennifer Saha dive deep into the nuances of initial meetings between vendors and state agencies. They discuss the importance of thorough preparation, the significance of understanding and addressing specific pain points, and techniques for building trust through personal connections. Key insights from experienced professionals, including Director Baumann Kruse and Director Bailey Crooms, provide valuable perspectives on making these engagements productive. Whether you're from the .com or .gov side, this episode will equip you with practical tips for successful government technology interactions.00:00 Introduction to Gov Tech Today00:14 The Importance of Initial Meetings01:29 Common Pitfalls in Meetings03:22 The Role of Discovery Sessions05:13 Preparation for Effective Meetings12:25 Building Personal Connections19:54 Concluding the Meeting21:38 Final Thoughts and Takeaways
--------
21:55
--------
21:55
E54: Revolutionizing Government Cybersecurity — CDT’s SOC as a Service
On this episode of Gov Tech Today, hosts Russell Lowery and Jennifer Saha dive into the California Department of Technology’s (CDT) new Security Operations Center (SOC) as a service offering. They discuss how this centralized security operation aims to support state departments and local agencies with 24/7 monitoring and threat detection. The conversation explores the competitive landscape for SOC services, the potential role of AI in cybersecurity, and the importance of inter-departmental collaboration. Special mention is made of how this initiative can enhance the state’s overall cybersecurity framework while offering new opportunities for the vendor community. 00:00 Introduction to Govtech Today00:14 Centralized Security Operations in Nevada00:27 CDT's SOC as a Service00:57 Benefits of a Centralized SOC01:25 CDT's Approach to Service Offering02:13 Details of CDT's SOC Services04:26 Vendor Community Considerations06:51 Comparing CDT and Private Sector Offerings12:25 AI in Security Operations13:17 Federated Model and Data Sharing15:47 Statewide Contract and Purchasing Power16:46 Cybersecurity Maturity and Compliance17:49 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
--------
20:00
--------
20:00
E53: Navigating California's Budget — Impacts on Technology and State Workers
In this episode of Gov Tech Today, hosts Russell Lowery and Jennifer Saha delve into the complexities of the California state budget, addressing its implications for technology and state workers. They discuss the potential paradox of a budget deficit alongside increasing technology investment, emphasizing the critical need for tech advancements in a fiscal downturn. Key topics include the ongoing labor negotiations about state worker salaries, return-to-office mandates, and the budgetary focus on cybersecurity and federal funding uncertainties. Special attention is given to the hybrid work model's impact on government operations and the opportunities it presents for tech vendors. 00:00 Introduction and Hosts00:13 Understanding the California State Budget00:56 Impact of Budget on Technology02:40 Federal Government's Role and Cybersecurity03:45 Legislative and Vendor Community Engagement10:49 State Worker Concerns: Salaries and Return to Office19:35 Hybrid Work and Cybersecurity Opportunities24:09 Strategic Approaches for Vendors25:50 Conclusion and Future Updates
--------
26:15
--------
26:15
E52: Innovative Solutions for Wildfire Management with CAL FIRE's Ben Rogers
In this episode of Gov Tech Today, we dive deep into the innovative approaches CAL FIRE is taking to manage wildfires. Jennifer Saha sits down with Ben Rogers, Chief Technology Officer at CAL FIRE, as he shares his unique journey from the UK private sector to his pivotal role in California's firefighting efforts. They discuss the department’s strategic focus on technology, data management, and public safety, highlighting initiatives like the RFI Squared process, 3D mapping, and AI-driven solutions. Ben explains the challenges of balancing rapid technological change with the necessity for accurate, real-time information and the importance of cross-departmental and vendor collaborations to drive transformative change in wildfire management. 00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome00:38 Ben Rogers' Background and Career Journey02:33 Transition to CAL FIRE and Initial Challenges05:58 Innovation and Technology at CAL FIRE14:12 Future Plans and Technological Advancements21:33 The Importance of Data in AI22:24 Overwhelmed by Technological Advancements22:51 The Role of Business Analysts23:32 Data Governance and Stewardship24:02 Breaking Down Departmental Silos25:22 Generative AI and Full-Stack Professionals28:05 Challenges in Recruitment and Retention29:23 Balancing Speed and Accuracy in Information33:00 Engaging with Vendor Community39:15 Concluding Remarks and Safety Message
--------
39:52
--------
39:52
E51: Innovating Government Tech – Insights from Nevada’s Chief Information Office
On this episode of Gov Tech Today, we sit down with Tim Galluzi, the Chief Information Officer for the State of Nevada, for an in-depth discussion about the landscape of government technology in Nevada. Galluzi shares his 20-year journey from the United States Marine Corps to becoming Nevada's CIO, outlining the state's hybrid IT structure, the critical role of cybersecurity, and the ongoing modernization efforts within various state departments. The conversation also covers the adoption of AI in enhancing cybersecurity and improving government efficiency. Galluzi emphasizes the importance of collaboration, continuous improvement, and the dedication of public servants in making governmental processes more efficient and effective. 00:00 Welcome to Govtech Today00:20 Meet Tim Galluzi: Nevada's CIO01:26 Nevada's IT Structure03:38 Cybersecurity Initiatives08:40 AI in Government18:54 Modernizing IT Infrastructure24:23 The Rise of 'As a Service' Models in Government24:51 Return on Vote: Measuring Success in Government Projects25:41 Challenges and Strategies in Government Technology Implementation26:26 The Importance of Citizen Experience27:02 The Tangibility Challenge in Government Tech28:40 Personal Insights: The Worst Part of the Job30:24 Speed and Bureaucracy in Government Projects33:04 Innovative Approaches to Procurement37:03 Modular Transformation at Nevada DMV39:40 Future Legacy and Podcasting Plans