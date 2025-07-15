E51: Innovating Government Tech – Insights from Nevada’s Chief Information Office

On this episode of Gov Tech Today, we sit down with Tim Galluzi, the Chief Information Officer for the State of Nevada, for an in-depth discussion about the landscape of government technology in Nevada. Galluzi shares his 20-year journey from the United States Marine Corps to becoming Nevada's CIO, outlining the state's hybrid IT structure, the critical role of cybersecurity, and the ongoing modernization efforts within various state departments. The conversation also covers the adoption of AI in enhancing cybersecurity and improving government efficiency. Galluzi emphasizes the importance of collaboration, continuous improvement, and the dedication of public servants in making governmental processes more efficient and effective. 00:00 Welcome to Govtech Today00:20 Meet Tim Galluzi: Nevada's CIO01:26 Nevada's IT Structure03:38 Cybersecurity Initiatives08:40 AI in Government18:54 Modernizing IT Infrastructure24:23 The Rise of 'As a Service' Models in Government24:51 Return on Vote: Measuring Success in Government Projects25:41 Challenges and Strategies in Government Technology Implementation26:26 The Importance of Citizen Experience27:02 The Tangibility Challenge in Government Tech28:40 Personal Insights: The Worst Part of the Job30:24 Speed and Bureaucracy in Government Projects33:04 Innovative Approaches to Procurement37:03 Modular Transformation at Nevada DMV39:40 Future Legacy and Podcasting Plans