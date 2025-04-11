GOTO - The Brightest Minds in Tech

How to Learn: Unlocking the Brain's Secrets • Barbara Oakley & Charles Humble
This interview was recorded for GOTO Unscripted.https://gotopia.techRead the full transcription of this interview hereProf. Dr. Barbara Oakley - Professor of Engineering at Oakland University & Author of Numerous BooksCharles Humble - Freelance Techie, Podcaster, Editor, Author & ConsultantRESOURCESBarbarahttps://barbaraoakley.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/barbaraoakleyhttps://twitter.com/Barbara97881398Charleshttps://bsky.app/profile/charleshumble.bsky.socialhttps://linkedin.com/in/charleshumblehttps://conissaunce.comDESCRIPTIONBarbara Oakley, renowned author and polymath joins Charles Humble for a deep dive into the brain's modes of operation, exploring the focused and diffuse modes of thinking, which together enhance learning by balancing task-oriented problem-solving with creativity.They emphasize the importance of mental relaxation and the role of exercise, sleep, and a healthy diet in boosting cognitive function. Key concepts such as deliberate practice, retrieval practice, and the value of psychological safety in team dynamics are explored, offering insights into effective learning and collaboration. The relationship between working memory and long-term memory is examined, highlighting how techniques like the Pomodoro Technique and spaced repetition optimize retention. Additionally, the conversation underscores the potential of AI in education, encouraging its integration despite concerns among educators.Lastly, the phenomenon of rustiness in skill retention is explained through the dynamics of neural connections, with a hopeful outlook on the future of neuroscience research in understanding conditions like autism and dyslexia.RECOMMENDED BOOKSBarbara Oakley • A Mind For NumbersPooja K. Agarwal & Patrice M. Bain • Powerful TeachingBarbara Oakley & Olav Schewe • Learn Like a ProBarbara Oakley, Beth Rogowsky & Terrence J. Sejnowski • Uncommon Sense TeachingBarbara Oakley & Terrence J. Sejnowski • Learning How to LearnBarbara Oakley • MindshiftHeidi Helfand • Dynamic ReteamingDaniel Kahneman • Thinking, Fast and SlowMatthew Skelton & Manuel Pais • Team Topologies
This interview was recorded at GOTO Copenhagen 2024.https://gotocph.comDiana Montalion - Systems Architect, Mentrix Founder & Author of "Learning Systems Thinking"Kris Jenkins - Developer Advocate, Software Developer, Podcast Host, Conference Speaker & Geek RESOURCESDianahttps://bsky.app/profile/mentrix.bsky.socialhttps://hachyderm.io/@dianahttps://www.linkedin.com/in/dianamontalionhttps://x.com/dianamontalionhttps://github.com/dianamontalionhttps://blog.montalion.comhttps://learningsystemsthinking.comKrishttps://bsky.app/profile/krisajenkins.bsky.socialhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/krisjenkinshttps://github.com/krisajenkinshttp://blog.jenkster.comRECOMMENDED BOOKSDiana Montalion • Learning Systems ThinkingAndrew Harmel-Law • Facilitating Software ArchitectureDonella H. Meadows • Thinking in SystemsDonella H. Meadows • Limits to GrowthRobert M. Pirsig • Zen & the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance
Balancing Tech & Human Creativity • Susanne Kaiser, Michaela Greiler, Adele Carpenter, Daniel Terhorst-North & Simon Wardley
This interview was recorded for GOTO Unscripted.https://gotopia.techRead the full transcription of this interview hereSusanne Kaiser - Independent Tech Consultant & Author of "Architecture for Flow"Michaela Greiler - Code Reviews Expert, Trainer & ConsultantAdele Carpenter - Software Engineer at TriforkDaniel Terhorst-North - Originator of Behavior Driven Development (BDD) & Principal at Dan North & AssociatesSimon Wardley - Thought Lord, Mapper, Mostly GoodRESOURCESSusannehttps://mastodon.social/@suksrhttps://susannekaiser.netMichaelahttps://twitter.com/mgreilerhttps://michaelagreiler.comAdelehttps://bsky.app/profile/97adele.bsky.socialDanielhttps://bsky.app/profile/suksr.bsky.socialhttp://dannorth.net/blogSimonhttps://bsky.app/profile/swardley.bsky.socialhttp://blog.gardeviance.orgDESCRIPTIONExplore the rich tapestry of what it truly means to support developers.The conversation took a forward-looking turn as they examined the role of AI, not as a looming replacement, but as a powerful ally that enhances human creativity, much like past innovations that revolutionized workflows. They showcased how intuitive design—exemplified by tools like IntelliJ—can make a developer's experience seamless and enjoyable.RECOMMENDED BOOKSSusanne Kaiser • Adaptive Systems With Domain-Driven Design, Wardley Mapping & Team TopologiesSimon Wardley • Wardley MapsSimon Wardley • Wardley Mapping, The KnowledgeMatthew Casperson • DevEx as a ServiceChristian Clausen • Five Lines of CodeDavid Anderson, Marck McCann & Michael O'Reilly • T
Effective Platform Engineering • Ajay Chankramath, Nic Cheneweth, Bryan Oliver, Sean Alvarez & Wesley Reisz
This interview was recorded for the GOTO Book Club.http://gotopia.tech/bookclubRead the full transcription of the interview hereAjay Chankramath - CTO at Brillio & Co-Author of "Effective Platform Engineering"Nic Cheneweth - Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks & Co-Author of "Effective Platform Engineering"Bryan Oliver - Principal at Thoughtworks & Co-Author of "Effective Platform Engineering"Sean Alvarez - CTO of Life Sciences Business at Brillio & Co-Author of "Effective Platform Engineering"Wesley Reisz - Technical Principal at Equal ExpertsRESOURCESAjayhttps://chankramath.comNichttps://www.linkedin.com/in/nicchenewethBryanhttps://olivercodes.comSeanhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/seanpalvarezWeshttps://bsky.app/profile/wesleyreisz.comLinkshttps://www.gartner.com/en/experts/top-tech-trends-unpacked-series/platform-engineering-empowers-developershttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Domain-driven_designhttps://www.openpolicyagent.orgDESCRIPTIONThe authors of Effective Platform Engineering—Ajay Chankramath, Sean Alvarez, Nic Cheneweth & Bryan Oliver—discuss the transformative role of platform engineering in software delivery. They highlight how platform engineering streamlines operations, enhances developer experience, and drives innovation through self-service toolsKey topics include evolutionary architecture, treating platforms as lifecycle-managed products, and using generative AI to optimize infrastructure. They also cover practical strategies for launching platform initiatives, focusing on organizational self-awareness, API boundaries, and balancing compliance with productivity. The authors aim to provide actionable insights for building adaptable platforms that drive business agility and long-term value.RECOMMENDED BOOKSChankramath, Cheneweth, Oliver & Alvarez • Effective Platform EngineeringGregor Hohpe • Platform StrategyKate Stanley & Mickael Maison • Kafka ConnectAdrienne Braganza Tacke • "Looks Good to Me": Constructive Code ReviewsMartin Fowler • Refac
Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong? • Ian Cooper, James Lewis & Kris Jenkins
This interview was recorded at GOTO Copenhagen 2024.https://gotocph.comIan Cooper - A Polyglot Coding Architect at Just EatJames Lewis - Software Architect & Director at ThoughtworksKris Jenkins - Developer Advocate, Software Developer, Podcast Host, Conference Speaker & GeekRESOURCESIanhttps://bsky.app/profile/icooper.bsky.socialhttps://hachyderm.io/@ICooperhttps://twitter.com/ICooperhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/ian-cooper-2b059bhttps://github.com/iancooperhttps://ian-cooper.writeas.comJameshttps://bsky.app/profile/boicy.bovon.orghttps://twitter.com/boicyhttps://linkedin.com/in/james-lewis-microserviceshttps://github.com/boicyhttps://www.bovon.orgKrishttps://twitter.com/krisajenkinshttps://www.linkedin.com/in/krisjenkinshttps://github.com/krisajenkinshttp://blog.jenkster.comRECOMMENDED BOOKSBarry O'Reilly • UnlearnJez Humble, Joanne Molesky & Barry O'Reilly • Lean EnterpriseSarah Wells • Enabling Microservice SuccessSam Newman • Monolith to MicroservicesSam Newman • Building MicroservicesSimon Brown • Software Architecture for Developers Vol. 2Ronnie Mitra & Irakli Nadareishvili • Microservices: Up and Running
