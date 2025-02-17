Satan is not our favorite thing to talk about, but it is important that we understand who he is, how he works, and what his true desires are. In today’s chat we wrestle with the differences between our Accuser (Satan) and our Advocate (Jesus Christ).
--------
41:17
My Relationship With the Godhead
We believe that the Godhead is comprised of three, distinct individuals, but sometimes it is hard to know how to connect with each of Them. Today we wrestle with ways we can experience blessings from each member of the Godhead.
--------
37:10
What We are Learning About the Priesthood
The Priesthood is bigger, better than either of us realize. In today’s chat, we share some things we are learning about the Priesthood, and things we are still trying to understand.
--------
37:40
Embracing Symbolism
--------
35:11
Can I Mess Up God's Plan?
We talk a lot about aligning with and submitting to God’s will, but what does “God’s will” even mean? And what if His will has more to do with His heart and His desires than it does to some preset, master plan He has for our lives? Those are some of the questions we wrestle with in this episode.
On this podcast our hosts will wrestle with topics pertaining to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In their raw, unscripted, and real way, Ryan and Marshall try to model what it looks like to ask, seek, and knock.