Good Game Podcast is a podcast for crypto natives.
Imran and Qiao discuss what's on their minds in the crypto landscape.
What’s a Fully On-Chain Game Anyway?
What's a Fully On-Chain Game Anyway?

Imran and Qiao brought on Will Robinson to discuss fully on-chain games, the current state of it, why people want to put games on-chain, and more.

Timestamps
(00:00) Intro
(00:53) Welcome to Good Game
(01:23) Will's background on the history of games
(01:57) How Will got into crypto
(04:14) What are on-chain games?
(08:35) Which game has the longest shelf life?
(09:47) The importance of balancing games' meta
(10:43) What is DOTA
(12:15) Is CryptoKitties a game?
(13:03) What is the definition of a fully on-chain game?
(16:26) Can Counter-Strike be a fully on-chain game?
(19:32) Can Civilization be a fully on-chain game?
(21:54) Why do we want to put games fully on-chain?
(26:09) What is Dark Forest? | Game modding
(39:06) How would Warcraft III look like on-chain?
(42:08) A DeFi analogy by Qiao
(45:30) The definition of "games" people don't often think about
(48:41) Financialization
(52:11) "Speculation" in gaming | Words3 on-chain game
(55:46) What makes people scared of fully on-chain games in the future?
(01:00:27) What's the TPS needed to build an on-chain game?
(01:10:14) What kind of games can we actually build today?
(01:14:48) What are the other major constraints on building on-chain games?
(01:17:21) MUD (Multi-User Dungeon)
(01:22:49) Jared from Subway (sandwich attacker) behavior in games?
(01:29:04) Are there any fun games today?
(01:29:13) The logic behind Primodium Game
(01:32:33) We already have a fully on-chain game and that's DeFi
(01:33:56) Any attack vectors on on-chain gaming?
(01:36:39) Final thoughts
8/24/2023
1:37:41
Why the Crypto Industry should Embrace Speculative Apps (Unibot,Rollbit, Harrypotter)
Why the Crypto Industry should Embrace Speculative Apps (Unibot,Rollbit, Harrypotter)

In this episode, Imran and Qiao delve into the intriguing world of speculative crypto apps and uncover why founders should consider embracing them.

Timestamps
(00:00) Intro
(00:48) Welcome to Good Game
(02:13) Imran and Qiao's thoughts on speculation
(04:27) Fun facts for people who just came into crypto
(07:06) Interesting on-chain experiments in the last few weeks
(07:52) CL's "Genesis of Retards Summer" article
(12:18) How Qiao got into crypto/bitcoin
(15:20) The poor man's bitcoin
(16:30) "The harder it makes you laugh the more you want to ape in"
(20:01) DeFi summer explained
(24:45) BaldCoin
(26:59) Nyancoin
(27:45) Unibot
(29:47) Shitcoin stats
(30:46) Things Qiao learned
(39:43) The history of crypto gambling
(46:49) Moonpay - Stake.us
(48:50) The size of the global online gambling market
(52:04) Is "speculation" crypto's superpower?
(59:11) Why founders should embrace speculation

CL Twitter - https://twitter.com/CL207
CL's "SCAM SHITCOIN SUPER CYCLE" article - https://www.egirlcapital.com/writings/154108440
SATOSHIDice speculation nonsense (Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEjQ1d7bpfU
8/11/2023
1:01:26
How Will UniswapX and UniswapV4 impact DeFi?
How Will UniswapX and UniswapV4 impact DeFi?

Imran and Qiao bring on Dan Robinson (Paradigm) and Evgeny Gaevoy (Wintermute) to discuss how UniSwapX and UniSwapV4 will impact DeFi.

Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(01:00) Welcome to Good Game
(14:13) High-level points that UniswapV4 enables
(23:44) Does Uniswap automatically play the liquidity aggregator role?
(28:19) Does the current vision of UniswapV4 sound like something that makes you want to provide liquidity more?
(29:06) McAMM - Loss vs. Rebalancing
(31:13) Early estimate of how much lower the fees will be for contract deployment and swapping
(34:13) The current cost of contract deployment on UniswapV3
(40:55) Any other interesting DEXs outside of UniSwap?
(49:02) What is Uniswap going to look like a few years from now?
(44:58) Qiao: Do you ever see Uniswap become an order book many years from now?
(47:20) New designs that Evgeny wants to see in the DEX space
(50:42) Uniswap launched UniSwapX
(56:24) How does a messaging protocol work?
(57:39) MEV protection and no cost for failed transactions
(01:10:02) Hooks - is it like an app store?
(01:11:57) Qiao: Is there anything else in DeFi you guys are excited about?
(01:17:01) Summary

Dan Robinson Twitter: https://twitter.com/danrobinson
Evgeny Gaevoy Twitter: https://twitter.com/EvgenyGaevoy
7/25/2023
1:35:40
Round-Up: Will Real-World Assets and Consumer Apps Drive Crypto Adoption?
Round-Up: Will Real-World Assets and Consumer Apps Drive Crypto Adoption?

In this round-up, Imran and Qiao delve into the potential impact of real-world assets and consumer applications on the mainstream adoption of crypto.

Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(01:25) Welcome to Good Game
(06:48) People feeling insecure about speculation
(07:50) Compressed NFTs
(09:35) What compressed NFTs enabled
(13:42) Music NFTs - Sound.xyz
(18:11) What happened with Azuki
(24:13) Where we are in the NFT space
(24:32) NFTfi
(28:10) Does perps make sense for NFTs
(32:27) Brian Armstrong's announcement
(43:20) Thoughts on real-world assets
(57:48) What other existing immediate needs do people have now in terms of traditional assets?
(01:00:53) Tokenized real estate
(01:06:27) Electric Capital's 2023 Developer Report
(01:09:56) Some founder common mistakes
(01:11:26) "Don't compare yourself to your competitors"
(01:12:32) Qiao: I'll tell you which crypto incumbents will be here to stay
(01:13:43) Qiao: It's very likely for someone to dethrone Uniswap in 5 to 10 years

Developer report - https://www.developerreport.com/blog/newsletter-20230706
7/20/2023
1:19:53
What are Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Why It’s Important?
What are Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Why It's Important?

Imran, Qiao, and Mohammed invited David again to delve into the world of Zero-knowledge proofs. Join us as we demystify and uncover why they have become increasingly important today.

Timestamps
(00:00) Intro
(00:55) Welcome to Good Game
(01:13) What are zero-knowledge proofs? What can they bring to the market?
(04:32) The rabbit hole of the Moon math
(04:52) An example of ZK proof without the math: The Alibaba Cave
(08:52) The Rank-One Constrained System
(17:00) Why ZK is interesting now
(17:45) Did Web3 or Crypto lead to the development of ZK?
(20:03) What's the current state of ZK? What is realistic today?
(29:43) Does it make sense to build hardware accelerators for ZK proofs today?
(33:04) Some applications that can come out of ZK identity
(38:55) ZK-Rollups
(45:08) Smart contracts for ZCash, has anyone done it?
(53:00) Knowing what we know today, what are actually realistic and practical applications of ZK?

David Ma Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xdjma