What’s a Fully On-Chain Game Anyway?

Imran and Qiao brought on Will Robinson to discuss fully on-chain games, the current state of it, why people want to put games on-chain, and more.No BS crypto insight for founders.Timestamps(00:00) Intro(00:53) Welcome to Good Game(01:23) Will's background on the history of games(01:57) How Will got into crypto(04:14) What are on-chain games?(08:35) Which game has the longest shelf life?(09:47) The importance of balancing games' meta(10:43) What is DOTA(12:15) Is CryptoKitties a game?(13:03) What is the definition of a fully on-chain game?(16:26) Can Counter-Strike be a fully on-chain game?(19:32) Can Civilization be a fully on-chain game?(21:54) Why do we want to put games fully on-chain?(26:09) What is Dark Forest? | Game modding(39:06) How would Warcraft III look like on-chain?(42:08) A DeFi analogy by Qiao(45:30) The definition of "games" people don't often think about(48:41) Financialization(52:11) "Speculation" in gaming | Words3 on-chain game(55:46) What makes people scared of fully on-chain games in the future?(01:00:27) What's the TPS needed to build an on-chain game?(01:10:14) What kind of games can we actually build today?(01:14:48) What are the other major constraints on building on-chain games?(01:17:21) MUD (Multi-User Dungeon)(01:22:49) Jared from Subway (sandwich attacker) behavior in games?(01:29:04) Are there any fun games today?(01:29:13) The logic behind Primodium Game(01:32:33) We already have a fully on-chain game and that's DeFi(01:33:56) Any attack vectors on on-chain gaming?(01:36:39) Final thoughtsSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3N675w3Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3snLsxUWebsite: https://goodgamepod.xyzTwitter: https://twitter.com/goodgamepodxyzDISCLAIMER: The views expressed herein are personal to the speaker(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of any other person or entity. Discussions and answers to questions are intended as generalized, non-personalized information. Nothing herein should be construed or relied upon as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.