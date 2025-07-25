Welcome to Tavern Talk! Where the Duchess of Dice and cast dice-sect episode 14 of GD2D's D&D actual play show.Join our Patreon: patreon.com/gooddaytodiceIG: goodday2dice TikTok:gooddaytodiceWebsite: https://gooddaytodice.com/#dnd #dungeonsanddragons #tabletop #ttrpg #taverntalk #lgbtq #queer #gm #dm #women #roleplay
45:16
45:16
Episode 14 || Wild Horses
Episode 14 || Wild Horses

Someone will fall. With Aunty Splinter unleashed and the past unraveling, the party must face what they've tried to forget— what's remembered cannot be undone.

Content Warning: Violence, Sexual & Mature language
2:37:04
2:37:04
Tavern Talk || Episode 13
Welcome to Tavern Talk! Where the Duchess of Dice and cast dice-sect episode 13 of GD2D's D&D actual play show.
33:52
33:52
Episode 13 || Dead Weight
Episode 13 || Dead Weight

Dragged, lifted, and brought to the surface---The party shoulders past mistakes, rising tensions, and one devastating misstep that lets a nightmare slip free.

Content Warning: Violence, Sexual & Mature language
1:39:05
1:39:05
Tavern Talk || Episode 12
Tavern Talk || Episode 12

Welcome to Tavern Talk! Where the Duchess of Dice and cast dice-sect episode 12 of GD2D's D&D actual play show.