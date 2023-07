49. “I am really not ok if Kharkiv is taken”. The story of Yulia Zdanovskaya

This is the Naked Mole-Rat podcast, a show about scientific discovery and people behind it. The episodes are usually in Russian but this time we decided to release an English version so everyone can hear about life and death of Yulia Zdanovskaya. She studied math and programming, taught children and dreamed of better future for Ukraine. She was killed 2 months ago in Kharkiv. Today, on the 4th of May she would have turned 22. Host: Ilya Kolmanovsky Editor: Andrey Borzenko “Station Kharkiv”: https://station.kharkov.ua/?lang=en Quanta’s program «Let’s get distracted»: https://lets-get-distracted.kvanta.xyz/donate MIT program for exceptional young students from Ukraine «Yulia’s dream»: https://math.mit.edu/research/highschool/primes/YuliasDream.php Breakthrough Prize Foundation donates $3M to scientists fleeing Ukraine: https://breakthroughprize.org/News/70