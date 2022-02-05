Going Through It is a podcast about how hard it can be to figure out when to quit and when to keep going. On season four, Ashley C. Ford talks to 13 noteworthy ... More
Available Episodes
Roxane Gay is Not Concerned About Age
Writer Roxane Gay and her wife Debbie still haven’t decided if they’ll have children. But instead of feeling pressured by the choice (or by the clock), Roxane finds freedom in their options and sees many ways to parent.
6/2/2023
27:49
Going Through It: Season 4 - Trailer
Ashley C. Ford is 36, married, and trying to decide: should she have kids? On the fourth season of Going Through It, Ashley talks to 13 noteworthy guests about how they made the choice and what creating family looks like for them.
5/26/2023
3:06
Permission to Grow Old with Margaret Cho
Margaret Cho grew up watching Joan Rivers perform standup on TV. When Margaret became a comic herself, Joan supported her with words, actions, and jokes.
5/9/2022
26:57
Look to the Hills with Tia Mowry
In a family filled with strong women, the spirit, wisdom and love of Tia Mowry’s grandmother endures.
5/2/2022
19:50
Mango Island with Fawzia Mirza
When Fawzia Mirza was 18, her mom enlisted her to smuggle her mom’s favorite fruit, Pakistani mangoes, from Canada to the US. Now, as a queer Muslim fimmaker, she still values the mango as a way they still connect.
