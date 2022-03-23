Goddess Confessions with Sheneka Adams

Sheneka Adams hosts Goddess Confessions, a podcast where she shares her knowledge and experiences that allow women to level up and constantly become a higher ve... More
Some Things Women Need To Know
Progressing doesn't always look glamorous. Sometimes progressing looks like taking a few steps back and "downgrading" in a superficial way to accomplish a goal that will propel you further much more in the long run.
3/9/2023
12:20
Accountability…It’s Time To Embrace It
The decisions you make TODAY dictate your future and the life you create. Make sure you’re making decisions that align with your GOALS and not ones that satisfy temporary emotions.
12/8/2022
7:30
Pep Talk: It’s Time To Evolve
"Why waste time impressing someone else when you can spend it impressing yourself?"
8/22/2022
10:38
Become The It Girl Of Your Reality
One day you will thank yourself for never giving up.
5/27/2022
10:34
Self Love Is The Priority, A Man Is A Bonus
When you start working on yourself, the things around you begin to shift too. Old habits, places, and people can start making you uncomfortable. Your spirit won’t be at peace when you are somewhere you no longer belong. And that’s okay, because the discomfort is simply calling you to the next chapter.
Sheneka Adams hosts Goddess Confessions, a podcast where she shares her knowledge and experiences that allow women to level up and constantly become a higher version of themselves. Her confessions cover self-improvement, femininity, relationships, spirituality, self-love, and more to ensure that her listeners are ever-changing, ever-growing, and ever learning on their Goddess level up journey.
Follow us on IG: @GoddessConfessions Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goddessconfessions/support