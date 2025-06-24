AI for Good at the NYSE: Kate & Dan on Free AI Education for All

In this debut episode, Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins join Nadja Atwal on Fintech.TV at the NYSE to share how the Global AI Council is providing free, accessible AI education to thousands each month. They explore why “AI for Good” is more than a mantra, it’s a global movement focused on ethics, empowerment, and shaping a more inclusive future through AI. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.