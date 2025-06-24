AI for Good at the NYSE: Kate & Dan on Free AI Education for All
In this debut episode, Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins join Nadja Atwal on Fintech.TV at the NYSE to share how the Global AI Council is providing free, accessible AI education to thousands each month. They explore why "AI for Good" is more than a mantra, it's a global movement focused on ethics, empowerment, and shaping a more inclusive future through AI.
The Global AI Council Podcast explores how artificial intelligence is transforming our world—ethically, responsibly, and inclusively. Each episode features leading voices in tech, policy, and education as we unpack the latest AI trends, breakthroughs, and societal impacts.With a mission rooted in AI for Good, we aim to democratize access to knowledge, spotlight global changemakers, and inspire a future where everyone can harness the power of AI.Whether you're an innovator, policymaker, or curious learner, this is your front-row seat to The Future of Intelligence.