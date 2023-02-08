Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Glitter and Might

Glitter and Might

Podcast Glitter and Might
Podcast Glitter and Might

Glitter and Might

Audacy Studios
For 50 years, Lew Wasserman ruled Hollywood from the shadows, a symbol of ruthless power in a dark suit, oversized eyeglasses, and a permanent tan. He oversaw s...
TV & FilmHistory
For 50 years, Lew Wasserman ruled Hollywood from the shadows, a symbol of ruthless power in a dark suit, oversized eyeglasses, and a permanent tan. He oversaw s...
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • King ‘Til You're Not
    King 'Til You're Not
8/9/2023
28:20
    8/9/2023
    28:20
  • Making Presidents
    Making Presidents
8/9/2023
28:24
    8/9/2023
    28:24
  • The Shadow Behind the Throne
    The Shadow Behind the Throne
8/9/2023
30:33
    8/9/2023
    30:33
  • It Takes a Shark
    It Takes a Shark
8/9/2023
29:38
    8/9/2023
    29:38
  • Introducing: Glitter and Might
    Introducing: Glitter and Might
In Glitter and Might, a new series exploring the intersection of show business and politics, bestselling author Shawn Levy unpacks the story of Lew Wasserman, the shadowy legend who lorded over Hollywood for half a century. He was a feared deal-maker, credited with breaking the impasse that ended the 1960 actors' and writers' strike. Wasserman oversaw seismic innovations in the entertainment business, but none as impressive as the way he connected it to Washington. Every president from Kennedy to Clinton took his calls. And he was as comfortable dealing with gangsters as with politicians. Through original research and interviews with Wasserman's associates and the journalists who observed him, we learn how this mystery man definitively ruled many worlds.
8/2/2023
2:01
    8/2/2023
    2:01

About Glitter and Might

For 50 years, Lew Wasserman ruled Hollywood from the shadows, a symbol of ruthless power in a dark suit, oversized eyeglasses, and a permanent tan. He oversaw seismic innovations in actors' earnings, in the rise of television, in blockbuster movies, in the transformation of film studios into theme parks. The mogul was a critical figure in ending the famed labor strikes of 1960 and 1981. Even more, Wasserman connected Hollywood to political power in a way that endures to this day. Every president from Kennedy to Clinton took his calls. And he was as comfortable dealing with gangsters as with politicians. In Glitter and Might, an Audacy original documentary, film historian and best-selling author Shawn Levy unpacks this mystery man's extraordinary life and legacy - and how his impact is still felt today.

