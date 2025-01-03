Top Stations
gl;hf
Memoria and AnyAustin
add
the world's first podcast in video gamesPodcast YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@glhf-podcastMemoria's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MemoriaMatters...
More
Leisure
Video Games
Comedy
Available Episodes
5 of 5
gamers' opinions on 2024
topics include: austin rating movies he hasn't seen, willy wonka's psychology, avril lavigne getting kidnapped, plane crashesgame: imvu
--------
1:02:49
clip farming on the iceburg
topics include: the great circle, children on the internet, the law, mem not doing drugs, austin high on controversygame: club penguin
--------
1:07:38
mem fainted every morning in high school
topics include: health anxiety, italians, vidcon, citric acidgame: imvu
--------
1:07:23
mem is austin's empathy coordinator
topics include: being better than everyone, how to clean your bathroom, freaksgame: webfishing
--------
1:08:58
pilot: thanksgiving dinner
topics include: eating (good or evil?), austin being 80 years old, rod fisher being 94 years old, traumagame: roblox
--------
1:06:19
About gl;hf
the world's first podcast in video gamesPodcast YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@glhf-podcastMemoria's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MemoriaMattersAustin's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@any_austin
