I’ve left the Mormon church but, damn it, I just can’t leave the church alone. Pull up a camp chair around the theoretical fire as I chat about all things post-... More
Available Episodes
5 of 19
SELF DISCOVERY & THE TRANSGENDER EXPERIENCE
Kadie comes on the pod today to share her experience leaving the Mormon church and then discovering she is transgender. She tells about growing up in a religion with strict gender constructs, deciding to serve a mission despite some Reddit discoveries about Mormonism, getting married at BYU and then divorced, and how she ultimately realized she is transgender. While her experience as a transgender woman is unique, her journey of self discovery and embracing who she is will resonate with all of us campers.
IG: @1kadenweber
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support
5/31/2023
1:05:13
MORMON "MAGIC UNDERWEAR" AKA GARMENTS
Magic underwear, Jesus jammies, angel chaps... that's right, we're talking about Mormon garments. And boy is there a lot to cover. And there WAS a lot covered when I was a garment wearing gal myself. We talk through a lil' history of garments, what it was like to wear them (think body image issues, sensory problems, general discomfort) and what it's been like to stop wearing them.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support
5/24/2023
46:56
MODEST ISN'T HOTTEST
Get ready to step into your feminine rage as we talk about all things Mormon modesty. First I tell my own tale of modesty run ins as a Mormon teen and then we dive into your experiences. There are stories of t-shirts required over swimsuits, stapling fabric onto knee length skirts and an 8-year-old being chastised for wearing spaghetti straps. The conclusion? Modest is not, in fact, hottest.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support
5/17/2023
54:36
POSTMORMON PIONEERS W/SAL OSBORNE
Come hang with Sal Osborne and I! Sal gives us campers a behind the scenes look at what went into her Hulu documentary Mormon No More. She shares more insight into her upbringing, why she left the church and where she's at now. We talk about divorce, raising kids outside of religion, confessions in a Mormon mom friend's mini van, becoming post-Mormon pioneers and much, much more.
P.S. The sound is a little wonky in some places on this one- I'm sorry! I'm still learning the ropes of virtual interviews, thank you for bearing with me!
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support
5/10/2023
53:14
PARDON MY FRENCH W/TY FRENCH
Ty French is here and he did not come to play! We walk through his whole story- coming out, leaving Mormonism and finding his dream life in LA. We discuss the LDS view of "loving your neighbor", having hard faith conversations with friends, the weirdness of Utah soda shops and the dead giveaways of a post-Mormon. Pardon our French, or don't! We don't care, we're just having a good time unpacking our religious trauma and laughing along the way.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support
I’ve left the Mormon church but, damn it, I just can’t leave the church alone. Pull up a camp chair around the theoretical fire as I chat about all things post-Mormon. I’ll be talking faith transitions and crises, reading your own stories about what it’s like inside and outside of the church, and digging into all the cultural quirkiness that Mormonism and post-Mormonism provide. There may even be some slightly indulgent philosophizing thrown into the mix. Being post-Mormon doesn’t have to be lonely—at least not when you’re at girls camp. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hayley-rawle/support