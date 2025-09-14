Giants Official Podcast Network | New York Giants

Giants Huddle | Paulson Adebo and Cowboys Preview

On this episode of the Giants Huddle podcast, John Schmeelk sits down with Paulson Adebo to talk about defending the Dallas wide receivers. John chats with Bryan Broaddus about the matchup with the Cowboys, speaks with Giants linebacker, Darius Muasau, and Bob Papa has his weekly sit down with Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll. :00 - Paulson Adebo 10:20 - Bryan Broaddus 31:10 - Darius Muasau 34:38 - Brian Daboll