Giants Official Podcast Network | New York Giants

New York Giants
  • Giants Huddle | Cowboys Rapid Reaction
    Madelyn Burke and Amani Toomer react to the Giants 40-37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in week 2.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    15:35
  • La Esquina Gigante | Los New York Giants viajan a Dallas eb busca de su primera victoria
    Los New York Giants viajan a Dallas eb busca de su primera victoriaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    30:01
  • Giants Huddle | Paulson Adebo and Cowboys Preview
    On this episode of the Giants Huddle podcast, John Schmeelk sits down with Paulson Adebo to talk about defending the Dallas wide receivers. John chats with Bryan Broaddus about the matchup with the Cowboys, speaks with Giants linebacker, Darius Muasau, and Bob Papa has his weekly sit down with Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll. :00 - Paulson Adebo 10:20 - Bryan Broaddus 31:10 - Darius Muasau 34:38 - Brian DabollSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:33
  • Giants Huddle | Dave Helman
    On this episode of the Giants Huddle podcast, John Schmeelk is joined by Dave Helman, who is on “The Athletic Football Show”, to discuss the Giants rookies, talk about the Giants vs Cowboys matchup, and dive into the Giants defense. :00 - Week one chat 14:30 - Cowboys preview 22:20 - Cowboys offense 29:45 - Cowboys defense 35:00 - Giants offenseSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:13
  • Giants Hangout | Another Divisional Opponent
    Madelyn Burke, Matt Citak, Russ Salzberg, and Jonathan Casillas recap the Giants vs Commanders game, preview this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, perform a Dallas barbecue draft, and predict some over/unders for the game. :00 - Commanders review 6:05 - Cowboys preview 11:30 - Whadayaknow, whadayasay? 14:33 - Barbecue draft 19:35 - Over/underSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    26:02

Subscribe to the New York Giants Official Podcast Network, featuring the Giants Huddle, Giants Hangout, Draft Season, Her Playbook. La Esquina Gigante, Papa's Perspective, and more special episodes.
