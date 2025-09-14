Giants Official Podcast Network | New York Giants

Madelyn Burke and Amani Toomer react to the Giants 40-37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in week 2.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
15:35
La Esquina Gigante | Los New York Giants viajan a Dallas eb busca de su primera victoria
Los New York Giants viajan a Dallas eb busca de su primera victoria
30:01
Giants Huddle | Paulson Adebo and Cowboys Preview
On this episode of the Giants Huddle podcast, John Schmeelk sits down with Paulson Adebo to talk about defending the Dallas wide receivers. John chats with Bryan Broaddus about the matchup with the Cowboys, speaks with Giants linebacker, Darius Muasau, and Bob Papa has his weekly sit down with Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll. :00 - Paulson Adebo 10:20 - Bryan Broaddus 31:10 - Darius Muasau 34:38 - Brian Daboll
43:33
Giants Huddle | Dave Helman
On this episode of the Giants Huddle podcast, John Schmeelk is joined by Dave Helman, who is on "The Athletic Football Show", to discuss the Giants rookies, talk about the Giants vs Cowboys matchup, and dive into the Giants defense. :00 - Week one chat 14:30 - Cowboys preview 22:20 - Cowboys offense 29:45 - Cowboys defense 35:00 - Giants offense
43:13
Giants Hangout | Another Divisional Opponent
Madelyn Burke, Matt Citak, Russ Salzberg, and Jonathan Casillas recap the Giants vs Commanders game, preview this Sunday's game against the Cowboys, perform a Dallas barbecue draft, and predict some over/unders for the game. :00 - Commanders review 6:05 - Cowboys preview 11:30 - Whadayaknow, whadayasay? 14:33 - Barbecue draft 19:35 - Over/under