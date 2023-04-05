Voicemail Dump Truck
Giant Bomb
If you think the GIant Bombcast spends too much time talking about Not Video Games, you're going to hate this thing. More
Voicemail Dump Truck Voicemail Dump Truck 68
The Dump Truck has rolled into town again and is full of chicken alfredo! Mind you step and maybe don't wash your hands in THAT sink.
Voicemail Dump Truck Voicemail Dump Truck 67
We're joined this week by our friend Kurt Indovina (@kurtindovina) from GameSpot to discuss taking DNA tests, anniversaries on odd dates, and RUNESCAPE.
Voicemail Dump Truck 66
WE'RE ALL A BUNCH OF JEFFS and we're figuring out how to be sad!
Voicemail Dump Truck Voicemail Dump Truck 65
Get on the truck and see the sights! We answer YOUR voicemails about chicken taste, hot dog transactions, and trying to explain what processed meats are.
Voicemail Dump Truck 64
The dump truck has left San Diego and is FULL of your calls! TIme to dump 'em all!
If you think the GIant Bombcast spends too much time talking about Not Video Games, you're going to hate this thing.
