Ghost Huns
Hannah & Suzie
Join comedians, basic huns and horror stans Hannah Byczkowski and Suzie Preece as they bring you the world's creepiest ghost stories.
Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • EP30: Man! I Feel Like a Ghost!
    The huns get off to a really great start for Eppy Three-Zero by invoking the devil. So just a regular day then. Join them for tales of Hide and Seek with Shania Twain, a problematic real estate haunted closet, Navajo skinwalkers and plenty more jump scare stories... Padam Padam - your heart will jump out of your face probably. We wrap things us with inspiration from the Swedish Tourist Board. Chaos as ever. But you knew that already. Enjoy our 30th Episode Birthday Huns! xoxo Join our Patreon for extra bonus episodes AND a monthly ghost hunt for just £4.50! Sign up here: www.patreon.com/GhostHuns xx
    6/19/2023
    1:00:56
  • EP29: Ribbed for her... death
    The huns are back in the studio and they bring you more dodgy voices and TERRIFYING TALES including the mysterious Banyan Tree, a sleepover gone wrong, a haunted African Grey (did someone call for Chanellll?) and a creepy bastard in the air vents. Also - are you Team Julie? or Team Meg? What tampon do you prefer? So many questions. All will be revealed. Grab a cup of cava (or cocoa), get comfy and settle in for some literally hairy spells. It's Eppy 29 bbs. xoxo Join our Patreon for extra bonus episodes AND a monthly ghost hunt for just £4.50! Sign up here: www.patreon.com/GhostHuns xx
    6/12/2023
    1:05:12
  • EP28: "Richard has a coaster!"
    It's only a super speshy eppy with the glorious Rachel Fairburn! Join the coven of huns for chats about cornish folklore, the meaning of life and some of the best foley you ever will hear. From seagulls to starbursts. We find out where Rachel felt most spooked (clue - its pebbly), why Hannah loves A&E and whether Suzie knows her quartz from her tourmaline. Safe to say, the chaos continues. So grab your tea. Or dinner. Or tea. Hunker down into the couch. Sofa. Settee. Ah fuck it. It's eppy 28! Enjoy! Xoxo Thank you to the sublime Rachel Fairburn who you can find on insta: www.instagram.com/rachelfairburn She's on tour this September and you'd be bloody daft to miss her. Go on, book tickets! Check out if you haven't already her ghosty pod "Ghoul Guide with Rachel Fairburn" too. https://open.spotify.com/show/3XpbeFfrWE6Yyo1AhaM0N2?si=Rl28nWSQQqa_NhKc65wEhg
    6/6/2023
    1:34:40
  • PATREON - CHILLINGHAM CASTLE GHOST HUNT TRAILER
    For our PATREON supporters! It's only bloody here - our very first Ghost Hun(t)!!! For the price of an oat milk cappachoochoo you get to follow us into the dark corners of Chillingham Castle and find out what happened when we went to find the spirits... Sign yourself up to our patreon for £4.50 and you'll get a monthly Ghost Hunt AND extra weekly HUNS AFTER DARK (EP1 up already). If you liked our little sneaky peeky trailer, then come get haunted with us babes. What're you waiting for? If you've come this far, we know you aren't getting any sleep. Thank you so much everyone for your support so far, it means the world. A huge thank you too to everyone at Chillingham Castle for such a memorable visit and let us loose amongst the spooks. Enjoy! All our love, The Ghost Huns xoxo Sign up to our Patreon: www.patreon.com/GhostHuns
    6/2/2023
    0:59
  • EP27: Chillingham Castle Special - "It'll Be Alright"
    Welcome to our Chillingahm Castle speshy! We drove for hours with our editor Mike and of course the OG GH Barney - only to get haunted by LOTS of different ghosts in this wild Northumberland castle. Touted as the most haunted castle in the UK, we should have expected some paranormal activity... but the reality was far more terrifying than we could have imagined. We experienced swinging cupboard doors in The Tower... scratches on the neck... musical boxes chiming... and all guided by the wonderful Richard who tells us his tales of the many ghost hunts and activity he's seen in all his years at Chillingham! A trip that will never be forgotten by the Ghost Huns, we hope you enjoy hearing of the Castle's spooky secrets. Tuck yourselves in and hunker down for Eppy 27! xoxo Patreon Update: If you'd like to watch the actual Ghost Hun(t) - see what we did there?? - then please sign up to our "Huns After Dark" tier on Patreon! On Friday we will release the hunt in it's entirety - and for the price of a caramel macchiato (extra shot extra hot obvs), you can witness what went down in the chapel, the tortute chamber and the Great Hall... only if you dare... Not only that, but thrown in you'll ALSO get weekly mini-episodes of "Huns After Dark", where Suzie and Hannah discuss sex, death, spooky books and horror (not necessarily in that order). Totally unedited, guaranteed chaos. They'll be avails every Friyay! That's FOUR extra episodes a MONTH (three Huns After Dark and a monthly ghost hunt for a mere £4.50). Thank you ALL for your love and support so far on our haunted journey, we think you're all the best ghost huns these gals could ask for xxx www.patreon.com/GhostHuns
    5/29/2023
    47:08

About Ghost Huns

Join comedians, basic huns and horror stans Hannah Byczkowski and Suzie Preece as they bring you the world's creepiest ghost stories. They get haunted so you don't have to! Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GhostHuns Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosthunspod/ Email stories: [email protected] Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ghosthunspod
