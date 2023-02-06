EP27: Chillingham Castle Special - "It'll Be Alright"

Welcome to our Chillingahm Castle speshy! We drove for hours with our editor Mike and of course the OG GH Barney - only to get haunted by LOTS of different ghosts in this wild Northumberland castle. Touted as the most haunted castle in the UK, we should have expected some paranormal activity... but the reality was far more terrifying than we could have imagined. We experienced swinging cupboard doors in The Tower... scratches on the neck... musical boxes chiming... and all guided by the wonderful Richard who tells us his tales of the many ghost hunts and activity he's seen in all his years at Chillingham! A trip that will never be forgotten by the Ghost Huns, we hope you enjoy hearing of the Castle's spooky secrets. Tuck yourselves in and hunker down for Eppy 27! xoxo